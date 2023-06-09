Graham Fox holds off spirited challenge of Paul O’Hara to claim victory at Northern Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Fox holds off spirited challenge of Paul O’Hara to claim victory at Northern Open

West Kilbride golfer Fox secured victory after holing a 60-foot putt at the final hole at Moray.

By Andy Skinner
Graham Fox celebrates winning the 2023 Northern Open. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook.
Graham Fox says he has fulfilled a long held ambition by claiming victory at the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour’s Northern Open at Moray.

After holding the first round lead, Fox held off a strong pursuit from Paul O’Hara to win the tournament with by a single shot, with a level par second round of 71.

Fox, who is from West Kilbride and teaches at the Clydeway Golf Performance Centre, claimed the winning £3,200 prize at the Lossiemouth event.

The 45-year-old says staving off the challenge of Motherwell golfer O’Hara, who came into the tournament fresh from winning the Balmore Order of Merit 36-holer last week, was key to his triumph.

Paul O’Hara congratulates Graham Fox on his Northern Open victory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fox, who finished runner up to Alastair Forsyth in the 2019 Northern Open at Newmachar, said: “I have been desperate to win this for years upon years. I have had a few runner-up finishes.

“The way Paul is playing, if you beat him in any tournament you would win it. He is playing at such a high level – he was out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

“He’s at that level all the time and he should be on the Tour.”

Fox finishes with a flourish

Fox holed a mammoth putt at the 18th to claim victory in spectacular style, with he and O’Hara both level going into the final hole.

A succession of four bogeys shortly before the turn threatened to derail his round, which put O’Hara in command after he started with three birdies from his opening four holes.

Fox was thrilled he was able to hold his nerve to claw his way back into the winning position.

He added: “I had a not bad start, but Paul had a very good start. I then had a terrible run where I bogeyed four in a row.

“I changed my ball and made a good swing. It was probably a bit easier for me playing into the wind than it was out of the wind.

 

“Paul got a bit unlucky with a couple of his shots and I holed a couple of monster putts, including a 60-footer at 13.

“I holed one at the 14th from off the green, which was from about 20 foot for par.

“The winning putt must have been 60-odd feet. It’s just one of these things, you try to get the pace right and luckily enough it curled in with the last roll of the ball.

“It was just momentum, and a bit of luck. You need that on days like this.”

Leading amateur Bain claims Bookless Cup

Portessie golfer Ryan Bain claimed the Bookless Cup prize for the leading amateur, with a five over par score of 147 over the two rounds which secured him an overall tie for ninth place.

Ryan Bain celebrates winning the Bookless Cup at the Northern Open. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The 31-year-old is a member of Strathlene in Buckie, but was previously a member at Moray.

Bain says claiming the prize in his first Northern Open in local surroundings was a sweet moment – which has given him the hunger to kick on.

Bain said: “I started off well, but the wind got up so it was a bit tough.

“I dug as deep as I could, I had a couple of missed chances coming in but it was enough in the end.

“I entered late afternoon the day before it started. The course was amazing, it’s probably the best I have ever seen the greens here.

“They were lightning quick, it was like putting on glass. It was a great experience.

“I have played a lot at Moray and done well in the past. I knew I could have put a couple together.

“I was here for about 10 years, and I am probably coming back next year. I live locally – and this win has made me want to come back even more. In a few weeks time I will be back here for the Moray five-day Open.”

