Rallying call for support as Aldi officially revives Macduff plans

Aldi has made an important move as it battles to bring a new discount supermarket to Macduff.

The popular scheme was granted permission last summer but Tesco later took Aberdeenshire Council to court over the decision to approve it.

Rather than mount a costly – and time-consuming – legal defence, the local authority surrendered the case.

That meant the eagerly anticipated proposals were put back on the shelf.

Responding to the impassioned calls of dejected residents, Aldi later confirmed it would launch a second attempt.

Last month, Aberdeenshire Council made sure to safeguard any future proposal for the site.

Elected members rubber-stamped a new “masterplan” for the land just off Duff Street, paving the way for a new supermarket along with a potential 22 homes and a medical practice.

It will mean that the next time a planning application for a food shop is lodged there, it will be difficult for rivals like Tesco to find a legal argument against it.

And now, Aldi has taken the next step in bringing its popular plans to fruition.

New hope for Macduff Aldi store

The supermarket giant has officially re-submitted the revised plans in hope of success this time around.

Bosses say the new store would plug more than £3 million into the local economy and create up to 35 jobs in the area.

Providing things go smoothly from now on, they hope to open the store towards the end of next year.

Aldi chiefs are now asking Macduff residents to officially lodge their support with the council and ensure the plans can go ahead.

How can I help?

A spokesman for Aldi said this is an “important step” in their long-held aspirations.

He added: “We remain fully committed to doing so and excited by the prospect, encouraged by the level of support our plans have received from the local community.

“We would once again like to thank all those who have supported us and urge them to formally write to Aberdeenshire Council to ensure their views are recorded and fully considered as part of the application’s determination.”

You can read more about the plans here.