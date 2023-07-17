Rallying call for support as Aldi officially revives Macduff plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rallying call for support as Aldi officially revives Macduff plans

Plans for the new discount supermarket were shelved earlier this year after Tesco took the company to court.

By Denny Andonova
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
An artist impression of the proposed new Macduff Aldi store. Image: Aldi.

Aldi has made an important move as it battles to bring a new discount supermarket to Macduff.

The popular scheme was granted permission last summer but Tesco later took Aberdeenshire Council to court over the decision to approve it.

Rather than mount a costly – and time-consuming – legal defence, the local authority surrendered the case.

That meant the eagerly anticipated proposals were put back on the shelf.

Macduff Aldi public consultation.
More than 100 residents attended Aldi’s public consultation on the revised plans last month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Responding to the impassioned calls of dejected residents, Aldi later confirmed it would launch a second attempt.

Last month, Aberdeenshire Council made sure to safeguard any future proposal for the site.

Elected members rubber-stamped a new “masterplan” for the land just off Duff Street, paving the way for a new supermarket along with a potential 22 homes and a medical practice.

The battle of the supermarkets was front page news earlier this year. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

It will mean that the next time a planning application for a food shop is lodged there, it will be difficult for rivals like Tesco to find a legal argument against it.

And now, Aldi has taken the next step in bringing its popular plans to fruition.

New hope for Macduff Aldi store

The supermarket giant has officially re-submitted the revised plans in hope of success this time around.

Bosses say the new store would plug more than £3 million into the local economy and create up to 35 jobs in the area.

Image: McCann.

Providing things go smoothly from now on, they hope to open the store towards the end of next year.

Aldi chiefs are now asking Macduff residents to officially lodge their support with the council and ensure the plans can go ahead.

How can I help?

A spokesman for Aldi said this is an “important step” in their long-held aspirations.

He added: “We remain fully committed to doing so and excited by the prospect, encouraged by the level of support our plans have received from the local community.

“We would once again like to thank all those who have supported us and urge them to formally write to Aberdeenshire Council to ensure their views are recorded and fully considered as part of the application’s determination.”

You can read more about the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

