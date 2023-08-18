Council could demolish Queen Street police station to create new ‘urban park’

Councillors are being urged to kick-start plans to transform Aberdeen’s Queen Street – which could mean tearing down the former police headquarters.

Under designs due to be discussed in the days ahead, the area would become a new “urban park”.

The ambitious revamp would cost an estimated Â£60 million, but is said to be crucial in reviving the stagnant city centre.

What would Aberdeen’s Queen Street urban park look like?

The vacated police premises would either be refurbished or torn down and replaced with a new-build workplace.

Finance chiefs say they could recoup more than Â£1 million each year in business tax from the premises.

And business leaders say the centre is now crying out for extra office space.

Meanwhile, a walled terrace garden could be created to the rear of Greyfriars Church.

A community orchard would be planted next to the council’s Townhouse extension.

And a “pocket park” and events space would be formed beside Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The stretch from King Street to Broad Street would become a tree-lined active travel route.

Why is this the preferred option?

Five different visions for the transformation of the Queen Street area were presented to councillors in December.

Since that time, officers have been figuring out which one would work best.

A new report states: “Queen Street redevelopment is a key component of the City Centre and Beach Masterplan, and provides the opportunity to enhance urban green space in the city centre.

“The size and scale of the space, together with the surrounding historic buildings, lends itself to a potential mix of urban park and development.”

Plans for a Queen Street Quarter date back a while, with the council purchasing the former police HQ last year as part of the project.

Ahead of the May 2022 council elections, the SNP pledged to do away with previous “concrete jungle” proposals to instead explore the idea of a new park.

New office space now needed

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, says the city centre is fast running out of decent office space.

He said: “Just a few short years ago, it was reckoned there was an oversupply of Grade A office space in Aberdeen city Centre.

“Fast forward to now and many blue chip companies have backed the city centre by relocating there to the extent that the â€˜fullâ€™ signs are close to going up.”

What will happen next?

Officials are now recommending councillors vote to proceed with these plans when they meet on Wednesday.

Should this be agreed, more detailed blueprints will be drawn up and brought back to members in December.