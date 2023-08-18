Council could demolish Queen Street police station to create new ‘urban park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council could demolish Queen Street police station to create new ‘urban park’

The Â£60 million plans for the Aberdeen site will be debated at a meeting.

By Ben Hendry
Queen Street in Aberdeen.
The Queen Street police HQ in Aberdeen could be torn down as plans for an urban park take shape. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillors are being urged to kick-start plans to transform Aberdeen’s Queen Street – which could mean tearing down the former police headquarters.

Under designs due to be discussed in the days ahead, the area would become a new “urban park”.

The ambitious revamp would cost an estimated Â£60 million, but is said to be crucial in reviving the stagnant city centre.

What would Aberdeen’s Queen Street urban park look like?

The vacated police premises would either be refurbished or torn down and replaced with a new-build workplace.

Finance chiefs say they could recoup more than Â£1 million each year in business tax from the premises.

And business leaders say the centre is now crying out for extra office space.

The Queen Street police station, which could either be revamped or torn down as the park plans progress.
The Queen Street police station, which could either be revamped or torn down as the park plans progress. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, a walled terrace garden could be created to the rear of Greyfriars Church.

A community orchard would be planted next to the council’s Townhouse extension.

This is the option councillors are being asked to drive forward. Image: Aberdeen City Council

And a “pocket park” and events space would be formed beside Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The stretch from King Street to Broad Street would become a tree-lined active travel route.

Aberdeen Queen Street park
The area could soon look very different. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why is this the preferred option?

Five different visions for the transformation of the Queen Street area were presented to councillors in December.

Since that time, officers have been figuring out which one would work best.

A new report states: “Queen Street redevelopment is a key component of the City Centre and Beach Masterplan, and provides the opportunity to enhance urban green space in the city centre.

“The size and scale of the space, together with the surrounding historic buildings, lends itself to a potential mix of urban park and development.”

Aberdeen councillor Michael Hutchison put forward the Queen Street park plans originally. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Plans for a Queen Street Quarter date back a while, with the council purchasing the former police HQ last year as part of the project.

Ahead of the May 2022 council elections, the SNP pledged to do away with previous “concrete jungle” proposals to instead explore the idea of a new park.

New office space now needed

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, says the city centre is fast running out of decent office space.

He said: “Just a few short years ago, it was reckoned there was an oversupply of Grade A office space in Aberdeen city Centre.

“Fast forward to now and many blue chip companies have backed the city centre by relocating there to the extent that the â€˜fullâ€™ signs are close to going up.”

Firms like Shell have moved into the city centre. Image: DC Thomson

What will happen next?

Officials are now recommending councillors vote to proceed with these plans when they meet on Wednesday.

Should this be agreed, more detailed blueprints will be drawn up and brought back to members in December.

The future of Aberdeen

