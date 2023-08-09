Enjoy alfresco dining on the balcony of this beautiful £800,000 Bieldside house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enjoy alfresco dining on the balcony of this beautiful £800,000 Bieldside house

Live your best life in this wonderful four bedroom home with gym and games room.

By Rosemary Lowne
This amazing family home has a gym and games room.
This superb home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms. Image: Kellas

Enjoy your morning coffee and croissants on the balcony of this beautiful Bieldside home.

Located in one of the most sought-after suburbs of Aberdeen, Alicebank is positively brimming with charm and character.

With its wonderful wrap around balcony, this superb home has a chalet-like feel to it and features four bedrooms, four reception rooms, four bathrooms and pretty landscaped gardens.

After soaking up the home’s serene and idyllic surroundings, the calm vibes continue inside where immaculate interiors blend perfectly with modern features.

Enjoy the beauty of the outdoors from the comfort of this fabulous room. Image: Kellas

Attractive Bieldside house is perfect for family life

Whether it’s curling up with a good book on the sofa or enjoying a family movie night over a bucket of popcorn, the front lounge is the ideal place to kick back and unwind.

During the chillier winter months, this room is a cosy haven as it has a feature fireplace while large windows flood the room with natural sunlight.

And from slap-up Sunday roast dinners with all the family and tapas nights with friends to pizza parties for the kids, the attractive dining room can be used for all culinary occasions.

Post dinner relaxation – or siestas – can be savoured in the fabulous family room.

The living room in the Bieldside house, with large floor-to-ceiling windows on the wall along the right. The room has a fireplace, two love seats, four armchairs and a coffee table
The epitome of cosy vibes, this immaculate room is perfect for precious family time or entertaining guests. Image: Kellas

Dine under the stars

During the warmer weather, the patio doors can be opened onto the wrap around balcony which lends itself to alfresco entertaining.

For those who love to whip up homecooked meals, the large kitchen is the perfect place to cause a stir.

Featuring a plethora of storage cupboards, elegant Corian worktops, a large window and plenty of space for dining furniture, the kitchen is undoubtedly the beating heart of the home.

Just off the kitchen is a handy laundry room and access to a lift which is ideal for those with mobility issues.

The spacious dining room with seating for 6, green striped wallpaper and red and green curtains
Imagine Christmas time round the table with all the family in this gorgeous room. Image: Kellas

Whip up a storm in the kitchen

Meanwhile, the dreamy principal bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom and a wall of wardrobes.

Equally as impressive are the second and third bedrooms which both have ensuites and built-in wardrobes.

On the lower floor there is a large guest bedroom with ensuite shower room, a further utility room and a wc.

This area could easily be used for guests or could be used as accommodation for an elderly relative.

The kitchen in the Bieldside house, with light wooden cupboards, dark grey countertops and light grey floor tiles
The kitchen has tonnes of space. Image: Kellas

Games room

Entertaining is taken to another level on the lower floor as there is an extensive games room as well as a gym which opens out onto a secluded patio area.

And for those who work from home, there is an office which was previously used as a cinema room.

Outside, the garden grounds are a breath of fresh air with patio areas and landscaped gardens.

In addition, there is also a garage with space to store everything from bikes and bins to tools and trowels.

The activity room in the Bieldside house with patio doors at the far side of the room. There's a pool table, treadmill and ping pong table
Family games nights are guaranteed. Image: Kellas

To book a viewing

Alicebank, 16-18 Baillieswells Drive, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £800,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467-627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

