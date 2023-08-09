Enjoy alfresco dining on the balcony of this beautiful £800,000 Bieldside house

Enjoy your morning coffee and croissants on the balcony of this beautiful Bieldside home.

Located in one of the most sought-after suburbs of Aberdeen, Alicebank is positively brimming with charm and character.

With its wonderful wrap around balcony, this superb home has a chalet-like feel to it and features four bedrooms, four reception rooms, four bathrooms and pretty landscaped gardens.

After soaking up the home’s serene and idyllic surroundings, the calm vibes continue inside where immaculate interiors blend perfectly with modern features.

Attractive Bieldside house is perfect for family life

Whether it’s curling up with a good book on the sofa or enjoying a family movie night over a bucket of popcorn, the front lounge is the ideal place to kick back and unwind.

During the chillier winter months, this room is a cosy haven as it has a feature fireplace while large windows flood the room with natural sunlight.

And from slap-up Sunday roast dinners with all the family and tapas nights with friends to pizza parties for the kids, the attractive dining room can be used for all culinary occasions.

Post dinner relaxation – or siestas – can be savoured in the fabulous family room.

Dine under the stars

During the warmer weather, the patio doors can be opened onto the wrap around balcony which lends itself to alfresco entertaining.

For those who love to whip up homecooked meals, the large kitchen is the perfect place to cause a stir.

Featuring a plethora of storage cupboards, elegant Corian worktops, a large window and plenty of space for dining furniture, the kitchen is undoubtedly the beating heart of the home.

Just off the kitchen is a handy laundry room and access to a lift which is ideal for those with mobility issues.

Whip up a storm in the kitchen

Meanwhile, the dreamy principal bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom and a wall of wardrobes.

Equally as impressive are the second and third bedrooms which both have ensuites and built-in wardrobes.

On the lower floor there is a large guest bedroom with ensuite shower room, a further utility room and a wc.

This area could easily be used for guests or could be used as accommodation for an elderly relative.

Games room

Entertaining is taken to another level on the lower floor as there is an extensive games room as well as a gym which opens out onto a secluded patio area.

And for those who work from home, there is an office which was previously used as a cinema room.

Outside, the garden grounds are a breath of fresh air with patio areas and landscaped gardens.

In addition, there is also a garage with space to store everything from bikes and bins to tools and trowels.

To book a viewing

Alicebank, 16-18 Baillieswells Drive, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £800,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467-627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk