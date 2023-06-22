The top 8 restaurants and cafes in Banchory to visit for top-notch food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The top 8 restaurants and cafes in Banchory to visit for top-notch food

The town is full of spectacular eateries to choose from...

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Banchory is full of top-class eateries serving a range of different cuisines.

From pancakes and home bakes to pastries, salads and seafood, you certainly won’t struggle to stumble across an eatery serving a sweet treat or dish that you’re craving.

For those of you intending to visit the area in the near future – or who already reside in the popular town – I have rounded up the top restaurants and cafes in Banchory to visit for mouth-watering food.

The Cowshed

The Cowshed offers something for everyone to enjoy throughout the day. This includes customer favourites, traditional Scottish dishes and daily specials, sandwiches, paninis, coffee and tea, and cakes and bakes.

You’re sure to feel right at home in the modern and spacious dining room which boasts a conservatory and comfortable seating area.

Address: Raemoir Road, Banchory AB31 5QB

The Cowshed Restaurant serves up good-quality hearty food. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ride Coffee House

If you adore great coffee and fresh food, then Ride Coffee House is the place for you.

Open from 9am to 5pm daily, there is ample opportunity to stop by – whether it be during a solo trip or with friends and family – to indulge in its delicious food and drink offering.

Address: 46 Station Road, Banchory AB31 5YA

Fresh Ride Coffee House sausage rolls and bread. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Buchanan Bistro

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are on the cards at increasingly popular eatery Buchanan Bistro.

You can bag a hearty breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 1pm, while lunch is served Wednesday to Sunday from noon and dinner is served on Fridays from 5pm.

Booking is advised, so call 01330 826530 to secure a table.

Address: Woodend Barn, Burn O’Bennie Road, Banchory AB31 5QA

Wild garlic and pecorino risotto with a side salad. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The Falls of Feugh Restaurant

Looking for somewhere to enjoy the very best of modern Scottish cuisine in a truly stunning location? Well, The Falls of Feugh Restaurant has got you covered.

The award-winning venue is situated right on the banks of the River Feugh with the dramatic falls on its doorstep, so you can enjoy lunch or dinner with fantastic views.

Address: Bridge of Feugh, Banchory AB31 6NL

Falls of Feugh is among the range of restaurants and cafes in Banchory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Birdhouse Café

From carrot loaf, lemon bars and ginger cake to a chicken and feta grilled sandwich, pancakes and waffles, sausage rolls and quiches, there are plenty of sweet and savoury options to get stuck into at Birdhouse Café.

To top it all off, the eatery has a fantastic plant-based menu on offer too.

Address: 74 High Street, Banchory AB31 5SS

Birdhouse Café is one of the most popular cafes in Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Tor-Na-Coille Hotel

Relaxed fine dining is the order of the day in the stylish restaurant and bar area at Tor-Na-Coille Hotel.

If the sun is shining during your visit, why not dine alfresco on the venue’s manicured lawn and soak in the hotel’s tranquil woodland setting?

Address: Inchmarlo Road, Banchory AB31 4AB

A white chocolate mousse with red wine poached brambles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Banchory Lodge Hotel

Banchory Lodge Hotel is one of my favourite places to visit for food and drink in Aberdeenshire as a whole.

The restaurant is welcoming and stylish while the dishes are inviting, fresh and tasty.

I would highly recommend opting for the pan fried seabass if you’re heading for an evening meal. And don’t forget to order a portion of sticky toffee pudding for dessert…

Address: Dee Street, Banchory AB31 5HS

Banchory Lodge Hotel is located on Dee Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

That Pancake Place

Since opening its doors last September, That Pancake Place has proved a hot spot for food and drink fans with a sweet tooth.

With a menu that features a traditional, streaky smoked bacon stack with maple syrup, a full Scottish breakfast served with a pancake, pancakes with raspberries and a white chocolate and hazelnut sauce, and much more, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Address: Scott Skinner Square, Banchory AB31 5SS

A stack of classic pancakes with blueberries and a blueberry and lime sauce served with cream. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

More from Press and Journal

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…