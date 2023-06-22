The top 8 restaurants and cafes in Banchory to visit for top-notch food

Banchory is full of top-class eateries serving a range of different cuisines.

From pancakes and home bakes to pastries, salads and seafood, you certainly won’t struggle to stumble across an eatery serving a sweet treat or dish that you’re craving.

For those of you intending to visit the area in the near future – or who already reside in the popular town – I have rounded up the top restaurants and cafes in Banchory to visit for mouth-watering food.

The Cowshed

The Cowshed offers something for everyone to enjoy throughout the day. This includes customer favourites, traditional Scottish dishes and daily specials, sandwiches, paninis, coffee and tea, and cakes and bakes.

You’re sure to feel right at home in the modern and spacious dining room which boasts a conservatory and comfortable seating area.

Address: Raemoir Road, Banchory AB31 5QB

Ride Coffee House

If you adore great coffee and fresh food, then Ride Coffee House is the place for you.

Open from 9am to 5pm daily, there is ample opportunity to stop by – whether it be during a solo trip or with friends and family – to indulge in its delicious food and drink offering.

Address: 46 Station Road, Banchory AB31 5YA

Buchanan Bistro

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are on the cards at increasingly popular eatery Buchanan Bistro.

You can bag a hearty breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 1pm, while lunch is served Wednesday to Sunday from noon and dinner is served on Fridays from 5pm.

Booking is advised, so call 01330 826530 to secure a table.

Address: Woodend Barn, Burn O’Bennie Road, Banchory AB31 5QA

The Falls of Feugh Restaurant

Looking for somewhere to enjoy the very best of modern Scottish cuisine in a truly stunning location? Well, The Falls of Feugh Restaurant has got you covered.

The award-winning venue is situated right on the banks of the River Feugh with the dramatic falls on its doorstep, so you can enjoy lunch or dinner with fantastic views.

Address: Bridge of Feugh, Banchory AB31 6NL

Birdhouse Café

From carrot loaf, lemon bars and ginger cake to a chicken and feta grilled sandwich, pancakes and waffles, sausage rolls and quiches, there are plenty of sweet and savoury options to get stuck into at Birdhouse Café.

To top it all off, the eatery has a fantastic plant-based menu on offer too.

Address: 74 High Street, Banchory AB31 5SS

Tor-Na-Coille Hotel

Relaxed fine dining is the order of the day in the stylish restaurant and bar area at Tor-Na-Coille Hotel.

If the sun is shining during your visit, why not dine alfresco on the venue’s manicured lawn and soak in the hotel’s tranquil woodland setting?

Address: Inchmarlo Road, Banchory AB31 4AB

Banchory Lodge Hotel

Banchory Lodge Hotel is one of my favourite places to visit for food and drink in Aberdeenshire as a whole.

The restaurant is welcoming and stylish while the dishes are inviting, fresh and tasty.

I would highly recommend opting for the pan fried seabass if you’re heading for an evening meal. And don’t forget to order a portion of sticky toffee pudding for dessert…

Address: Dee Street, Banchory AB31 5HS

That Pancake Place

Since opening its doors last September, That Pancake Place has proved a hot spot for food and drink fans with a sweet tooth.

With a menu that features a traditional, streaky smoked bacon stack with maple syrup, a full Scottish breakfast served with a pancake, pancakes with raspberries and a white chocolate and hazelnut sauce, and much more, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Address: Scott Skinner Square, Banchory AB31 5SS