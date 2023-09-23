Book yourself into IV10 in Fortrose for small plates packing big flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Book yourself into IV10 in Fortrose for small plates packing big flavour

It's worth the trip from Inverness for delicious dining.

Image: IV10
Image: IV10
By Lauren Robertson

You know when you look at a menu and it just excites you?

That is what happened when we arrived at IV10 in Fortrose for dinner a couple of weeks back.

Both of us had thoroughly enjoyed cakes and coffees there before but never an evening meal. It’s safe to say we knew we had made a big mistake not doing so earlier as soon as we sat down.

IV10

It was a glorious evening, so the drive from Inverness was pleasant despite our rumbling tummies.

Image: IV10

IV10’s exterior is wonderfully modern without looking out of place, with wood, brick and dark beams on its facade. We were warmly welcomed into the already busy restaurant for our 6pm booking.

My boyfriend Aidan and I were seated between the restaurant’s two indoor sections – a great vantage point for eyeing up all the plates heading for tables. The decor is gorgeous, with blue and rustic wood details running through it as a nod to Fortrose’s coastal location. We are in the process of renovating a house and it is fair to say we were inspired.

We also spotted a little heated outdoor cabin you can book to eat in, which we agreed we’d be doing next time to try something a little different.

The food

IV10 serves up small plates, ideal for sharing. We were extremely thankful for this, because there is no way we could have selected one meal each. It’s rare that we see a menu where we both want everything as we have quite different palates, but this was one of those times.

Image: Supplied by Lauren Robertson

Even the drinks menu was impressive. Aidan went for a ginger beer (£3.40) and I had an IV10 apple and elderflower fizz mocktail (£7), which was crisp and fresh. We also ordered olives (£6) because Aidan apparently can’t start a meal without them.

All the dishes came out within minutes of each other which was ideal because we loved mixing and matching them all on our plates.

The first dish that arrived was one of our tops of the night. The crispy hake with aioli and piquillo pepper salsa (£15) was cooked to perfection, the batter light and not oily in the slightest. The aioli was full of garlicy goodness and we kept finding ourselves dipping things from other dishes into it.

Image: IV10

Next up was the smoked chipotle chicken with an apple, celeriac and fennel slaw (£15). The chicken was juicy and plump, and the fresh crunch slaw paired well with the smoky flavour.

Image: Supplied by Lauren Robertson

Mackerel isn’t something you see on menus too often but we both love it, so we were thrilled to order mackerel blistered in the woodfire with sauce vierge (£14). The fish was flaky and salty in the best way, and the tomato-filled sauce vierge packed a flavour punch too. We did find quite a few bones in one of the pieces of fish, which was probably the only thing that stopped the whole meal from being perfect.

Image: IV10

Potatoes can do no wrong in my book anyway, but the wood roasted, crushed potatoes, salsa verde (£7.50) were something special. They were crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, perfect for mopping up all the sauces from the various dishes.

Image: Supplied by Lauren Robertson

I never thought I would say a carrot dish was my favourite of a meal as I am not even a big fan, but the wood roasted heritage carrots, beetroots and pistachio butter with chilli soya bean (£11) was incredible. It was packed full of sweet and spicy flavour and the pistachio butter was to die for. I’d happily eat this every day of the week.

Image: IV10

It is worth mentioning that this is the first meal I can remember us not managing to finish. Aidan’s appetite is pretty much endless but even he was defeated and, as much as it pained us, we had to leave a singular glorious potato. The portion sizes were incredible value for money.

Despite this, we obviously had room for a shared dessert because that is a whole different part of the stomach – I am sure that is scientifically correct. We chose the chocolate mousse with Wester Hardmuir raspberries (£7) and it was delightful, not too sweet and packed full of rich chocolate flavour, balanced by the fresh berries.

Image: IV10

We were served by a number of different team members throughout the night, all of whom were lovely. By the end of our meal we were waiting a little while for things like dessert menus and the bill, but the place was obviously busy and we were in no rush so we didn’t mind.

The verdict

I am still thinking about the food we enjoyed at IV10 daily, probably hourly at times. It truly was incredible with inventive flavours, high quality produce, lovely staff and tasteful decor.

We both agreed our favourites were the hake and the carrot and beetroot dish, but we are determined to try ever dish on the menu to see if they stand up to the rest.

Both Aidan and I were in agreement that this was one of the best meals we have had in a long time. We have recommended it to everyone we have seen since and I am already excited to go back.

Information

Address: 18 High Street, Fortrose IV10 8SX

T: 01381 620690

W: www.iv10.net

Price: £85.90 for a mocktail and a soft drink, olives, five savoury dishes and one dessert. A service charge was not added to the bill.

Scores:

  • Food: 4.5/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

Conversation