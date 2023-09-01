Here’s what we thought of 3 dishes from Just Greek at Westburn Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Here’s what we thought of 3 dishes from Just Greek at Westburn Park

Our dish prices at Just Greek ranged from £5 to £13.

By Karla Sinclair

Just Greek officially opened to the public in Aberdeen’s Westburn Park back in June, and to say it has proved popular would be an understatement. A big understatement.

Lefki Christodoulou and Spiridon Varvatakos, who run the food unit, spent a lot of time perfecting its look and menu ahead of the launch.

Have you visited Just Greek in Westburn Park yet? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s clearly paid off, as both continue to receive rave reviews online from locals and tourists.

So, as part of our Drive-Thru Diners series, Andy Morton and I stopped by last month (on a particularly sunny day) to see what all the fuss was about.

Just Greek is located adjacent to Westburn House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We were greeted with smiles from Lefki and Spiridon from the get-go after soaking in the unit’s surroundings.

Given that it was lunchtime, a queue had formed. However, the duo were dishing out their Greek street food like clockwork.

It was lovely to see so many people supporting the relatively new business, and hear that the co-owners have had an incredible experience at Just Greek so far.

Grilled halloumi

First up, the grilled halloumi – one of the side options at Just Greek.

For £5, the portion includes three large rectangular slices of halloumi. The pair of us agreed it was a winner, and Andy kept going back for more.

The portion includes three slices of halloumi. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Slightly charred, which added a lovely crisp texture, the cheese was creamier than expected and melted in the mouth.

I don’t know who supplies Lefki and Spiridon with their halloumi, but it’s some of the finest I have had to date.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Pita club mixed gyros

Keen to try out a number of different meats, I swayed Andy towards ordering the pita club mixed gyros option. It’s under the ‘to share?’ section on the menu.

Four sections of pita bread club sandwich had been placed in each corner of our box.

The pita club mixed gyros from Just Greek. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The dish looked fantastic, and certainly offered fantastic value for money. It was £13.

Each sandwich boasted caramelised onions, grated cheese and lettuce. Two featured slices of pork, while the remaining two had chicken.

The tzatziki sauce stole the show. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

We agreed the pork was the better of the meats, however, they were equally as juicy.

As for the chips, they could have been crispier, but that tzatziki sauce was the perfect pairing for them. It was the star of the show proving silky-smooth, refreshing and tangy yet slightly sweet.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Vegetarian burger

I had spotted a number of pictures on social media of the Just Greek vegetarian burger, so it would have been rude to not put it to the test ourselves…

The bun itself was fantastic, proving fluffy on the inside with a crunchy exterior layer. I’m assuming it had been toasted ever so slightly.

The vibrant vegetarian burger. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

It sandwiched caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato, all of which were zingy and fresh.

And while the crisp outer coating of the £6 ‘burger patty’ was great, I wasn’t sold on the contents. It was too

I was a huge fan of the bun. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

However, Andy loved it and complimented the range of flavours it offered.

The last ingredient was that oh-so-special mint sauce. I would highly recommend asking for this in replacement of the sweet chilli sauce (which the burger usually comes with).

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 3/5

More from Food and Drink

Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's The Tippling House founder 'honoured' to bag Mixologist of the Year at Scottish…
A range of doughnuts you can secure at Dough & Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What are the doughnuts like at Dough and Co on Belmont Street?
Sushi anyone? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
10 venues serving the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen
Woman with white reusable canvas bag for food.
Here's why north-east food and drink firms are listening to you
Alison MacKintosh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
What to expect at new Inverness café Sùgh Ùr (formerly AM Bothan IV2)
From left: Karen Scanlin, Deborah Collinson, Hilary Murray and Shona Craig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
44 pictures from The Gin To My Tonic Show 2023 at P&J Live in…
Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
Perfect pizzas at Cheese and Tomatin. Image: Kelly Tadd
Restaurant review: A slice of Italy in Inverness at Cheese and Tomatin
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Banchory
Two glasses of whisky by the sea.
Net-zero is serious business for Scotland's whisky-makers

Conversation