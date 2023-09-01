Here’s what we thought of 3 dishes from Just Greek at Westburn Park

Just Greek officially opened to the public in Aberdeen’s Westburn Park back in June, and to say it has proved popular would be an understatement. A big understatement.

Lefki Christodoulou and Spiridon Varvatakos, who run the food unit, spent a lot of time perfecting its look and menu ahead of the launch.

It’s clearly paid off, as both continue to receive rave reviews online from locals and tourists.

So, as part of our Drive-Thru Diners series, Andy Morton and I stopped by last month (on a particularly sunny day) to see what all the fuss was about.

We were greeted with smiles from Lefki and Spiridon from the get-go after soaking in the unit’s surroundings.

Given that it was lunchtime, a queue had formed. However, the duo were dishing out their Greek street food like clockwork.

It was lovely to see so many people supporting the relatively new business, and hear that the co-owners have had an incredible experience at Just Greek so far.

Grilled halloumi

First up, the grilled halloumi – one of the side options at Just Greek.

For £5, the portion includes three large rectangular slices of halloumi. The pair of us agreed it was a winner, and Andy kept going back for more.

Slightly charred, which added a lovely crisp texture, the cheese was creamier than expected and melted in the mouth.

I don’t know who supplies Lefki and Spiridon with their halloumi, but it’s some of the finest I have had to date.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Pita club mixed gyros

Keen to try out a number of different meats, I swayed Andy towards ordering the pita club mixed gyros option. It’s under the ‘to share?’ section on the menu.

Four sections of pita bread club sandwich had been placed in each corner of our box.

The dish looked fantastic, and certainly offered fantastic value for money. It was £13.

Each sandwich boasted caramelised onions, grated cheese and lettuce. Two featured slices of pork, while the remaining two had chicken.

We agreed the pork was the better of the meats, however, they were equally as juicy.

As for the chips, they could have been crispier, but that tzatziki sauce was the perfect pairing for them. It was the star of the show proving silky-smooth, refreshing and tangy yet slightly sweet.

Ratings:

Andy: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Vegetarian burger

I had spotted a number of pictures on social media of the Just Greek vegetarian burger, so it would have been rude to not put it to the test ourselves…

The bun itself was fantastic, proving fluffy on the inside with a crunchy exterior layer. I’m assuming it had been toasted ever so slightly.

It sandwiched caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato, all of which were zingy and fresh.

And while the crisp outer coating of the £6 ‘burger patty’ was great, I wasn’t sold on the contents. It was too

However, Andy loved it and complimented the range of flavours it offered.

The last ingredient was that oh-so-special mint sauce. I would highly recommend asking for this in replacement of the sweet chilli sauce (which the burger usually comes with).

Ratings: