Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses to expect

Cammies Seafood Restaurant in Stonehaven is hosting an exciting open market this weekend, named Cammies Fiesta.

Aiming to shine a light on local businesses — including those selling food and drink — the event will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

While visitors can expect stalls offering arts and crafts, cosmetics, fashion and design, beauty and accessories, as well as children’s activities, I have listed all the food stalls to expect if you decide to stop by.

Be sure to also check out the educational workshops too, one of which will be hosted by Steven Munro, who represents the fishing community in Stonehaven.

Miss V Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet

Miss V (aka Vikki Middleton) Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet will, of course, be selling mouth-watering homemade tablet.

Since launching in April this year, Vikki has collaborated with many other local businesses including Dani’s Bees, Sea Salt Co, Mearns Chilli Farm and Carnoustie Distillery.

Who knows, you may spy a few of the collaborative flavours at the market…

Cakes by Alli-Baba

Whether you’re a fan of pies, quiche, cakes, biscuits or scones. You name the baked good, and it’s highly likely that Cakes by Alli-Baba will have it on offer.

Be sure to visit the team early doors ahead of selling out.

The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery

A business that I am thrilled to see in the line-up is The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery.

Any time I stumble across the team’s stall at a market, I can’t help but stop by for a tray bake, cake or stuffed cookie.

I can’t speak highly enough about a range of their products, but I’d urge you to buy a Lotus Biscoff flavoured treat above all.

Cammies Seafood Restaurant

What’s to be expected from the event’s host Cammies Seafood Restaurant? A lot, that’s for sure.

Not only will the team be providing refreshments for eventgoers of all ages, but they’ll also have a station serving Sri Lankan-style koththu roti where you can experience the authentic taste of Asian street food.

Alongside this, expect barbecued goods, lobster tails and chips as well.

Sweet Tooth Treats

Here’s another stall for all you sweet lovers out there.

Yes, Sweet Tooth Treat — run by Pat Summers — will be attending with a range vibrant goodies that would make fantastic gifts for friends and family (or simply for tucking into yourself).