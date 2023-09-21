Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses to expect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses to expect

The event, known as Cammies Fiesta, will run on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Cammies Seafood Restaurant is hosting the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cammies Seafood Restaurant is hosting the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Cammies Seafood Restaurant in Stonehaven is hosting an exciting open market this weekend, named Cammies Fiesta.

Aiming to shine a light on local businesses — including those selling food and drink — the event will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

Outside Cammies Seafood Restaurant, on Cammachmore. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While visitors can expect stalls offering arts and crafts, cosmetics, fashion and design, beauty and accessories, as well as children’s activities, I have listed all the food stalls to expect if you decide to stop by.

Be sure to also check out the educational workshops too, one of which will be hosted by Steven Munro, who represents the fishing community in Stonehaven.

Miss V Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet

Miss V (aka Vikki Middleton) Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet will, of course, be selling mouth-watering homemade tablet.

Since launching in April this year, Vikki has collaborated with many other local businesses including Dani’s Bees, Sea Salt Co, Mearns Chilli Farm and Carnoustie Distillery.

Who knows, you may spy a few of the collaborative flavours at the market…

Flavours include chilli, sea salt and white chocolate vodka. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cakes by Alli-Baba

Whether you’re a fan of pies, quiche, cakes, biscuits or scones. You name the baked good, and it’s highly likely that Cakes by Alli-Baba will have it on offer.

Be sure to visit the team early doors ahead of selling out.

The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery

A business that I am thrilled to see in the line-up is The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery.

Any time I stumble across the team’s stall at a market, I can’t help but stop by for a tray bake, cake or stuffed cookie.

I can’t speak highly enough about a range of their products, but I’d urge you to buy a Lotus Biscoff flavoured treat above all.

Brownies are a popular choice among customers at The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery. Image: Supplied by The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery

Cammies Seafood Restaurant

What’s to be expected from the event’s host Cammies Seafood Restaurant? A lot, that’s for sure.

Not only will the team be providing refreshments for eventgoers of all ages, but they’ll also have a station serving Sri Lankan-style koththu roti where you can experience the authentic taste of Asian street food.

Alongside this, expect barbecued goods, lobster tails and chips as well.

Lobster will be available during the Stonehaven open market. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Sweet Tooth Treats

Here’s another stall for all you sweet lovers out there.

Yes, Sweet Tooth Treat — run by Pat Summers — will be attending with a range vibrant goodies that would make fantastic gifts for friends and family (or simply for tucking into yourself).

Image: Shutterstock

More from Food and Drink

P&J Food & Drink reporter, Karla Sinclair, with the Elgin Humble burger challenge in front of her
I took on Elgin's Humble Burger challenge: 30oz of burger patties, 1kg of chips…
The chicken Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hidden delights await at stylish rural venue in Turriff, The Kastille
Doug Smith of Drumsleed Meats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business
Fierce Beer celebrating at the Scottish Beer Awards in 2021.
North-east brewers dominate Scottish Beer Awards
Andy and Karla preparing to tuck into one of the baked goods from the Westhill drive-thru.
Was the opening of Greggs drive-thru in Westhill worth the wait?
Oodles van outside the new Oodles Aberdeen restaurant on Union Street.
Introducing Oodles Aberdeen: what to order at the first Scottish branch
The new Speedy Pepper takeaway in Elgin.
Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper open for business in Elgin
A concept image of a redeveloped Aberdeen Market. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro
10 food and drink units I want to see open in new Aberdeen Market…
3
Fast food retailer German Doner Kebab due to open new Aberdeen store in the coming weeks.
German Doner Kebab begins work on new Union Street store
4
Yo! Sushi kiosk.
New Yo! Sushi kiosk opens inside Elgin Tesco

Conversation