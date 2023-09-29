Haggis empanadas: Did the food at Tucan in Rosemount transport us to South America?

“This is a place I’ve been wanting to visit for ages,” said fellow P&J journalist Andy Morton as the pair of us were finally in amongst the vibrant interior of Aberdeen’s Tucan last week.

I couldn’t have related more.

The Rosemount Place South American-style restaurant has been on my radar since it opened in August 2022, but several planned visits had always fallen through.

Alas, it was finally time to immerse myself in the venue.

Full of colour, texture and pattern, the interior had some serious flair. And to say the décor — which included plants and fairy lights — exceeded expectations would be an understatement.

Despite seeing granite buildings outside once Andy and I had been seated, and joined by P&J photographer Kath Flannery soon after, it started to feel as though we were no longer in Aberdeen.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each.

Empanadas

I didn’t know what to expect in terms of the menu, but it was lengthy. There are plenty of options to suit all tastes.

We requested some recommendations from co-owner Adam Marnoch, who was our server for the evening. The empanadas (£14) were mentioned on a number of occasions.

Customers receive three large empanadas in this dish, and you can choose from a selection of eight fillings — ranging from minced beef and pulled chicken to mozzarella.

We opted for the slow cooked pulled pork, black beans and rice, and crispy haggis.

The uniform corn-based tortillas were a delight. Buttery, flakey and tender, they were the perfect consistency.

Each savoury filling was packed full of flavour. The pulled pork was rich and tender, the black beans and rice were soft and earthy, while the crispy haggis had a nice peppery punch.

The latter featured a lovely mild cheese inside too, which complimented the haggis perfectly.

Neither of us could praise the team enough for the empanadas, they were incredible, as were the trio of salsas that they were served with.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Pabellón

Next up, the pabellón (£20), something I hadn’t come across on a menu before.

Made with rice, pulled beef, black beans, fried sweet plantain and a fried free-range egg, the traditional Venezuelan dish was eye-catching and inviting.

There were three main features to this plate — the rice, pulled beef, and bowl of black beans.

Unsure on what to try first, I copied Andy as he scooped up several spoonfuls of all three ingredients and placed them onto his plate.

The pulled beef was out of this world. It almost melted in the mouth.

The rice — topped with a fried egg — was great for soaking up the runny black bean sauce, which was sharp and slightly salty.

I wasn’t sold on the plantain, but I was told it’s an acquired taste.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Mixed berries mousse

Adamant that we were only going to order one dessert at Tucan, this turned into two when our order was being taken. My plan had failed… I’ll pretend I was upset another day.

The first of the two was a passion fruit mousse (£4.50).

Creamy, sweet, tangy, light, zingy… the positives I could list about this dessert would go on and on.

The texture was spot on too, and we adored how beautifully presented the dessert was.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Buñuelos

The second dessert was unique.

Originally described to us as “fried cheese balls and syrup,” the pair of us were apprehensive.

“It shouldn’t work but it does, trust me,” said Sam Dagostim, another owner at Tucan in Rosemount.

I was convinced.

Again, the presentation was superb. As for the taste, we instantly agreed with Sam.

Once you pierce through the crispy shell, the balls’ cheesy interior is silky and slightly nutty.

I didn’t think the syrup was overpowering either, but I don’t think I could eat an entire portion. Andy and Kath got stuck right in.

A portion of buñuelos (including five balls) usually costs £6. The portion we received, I was told, is to “let people try them out.”

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 4/5

Everything was cooked to order at Tucan in Rosemount. The portion sizes were plentiful as well, and we got service with a smile.