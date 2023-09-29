Haggis empanadas: Did the food at Tucan in Rosemount transport us to South America?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Haggis empanadas: Did the food at Tucan in Rosemount transport us to South America?

Tucan, located on Rosemount Place, opened in August 2022. Find out what our food reviewers rated their haggis empanadas, fried plantains and more!

Andy and I before trying out the Tucan grub, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Andy and I before trying out the Tucan grub, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“This is a place I’ve been wanting to visit for ages,” said fellow P&J journalist Andy Morton as the pair of us were finally in amongst the vibrant interior of Aberdeen’s Tucan last week.

I couldn’t have related more.

You’ll find Tucan on Rosemount Place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson`

The Rosemount Place South American-style restaurant has been on my radar since it opened in August 2022, but several planned visits had always fallen through.

Empanadas, anyone? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Alas, it was finally time to immerse myself in the venue.

Full of colour, texture and pattern, the interior had some serious flair. And to say the décor — which included plants and fairy lights — exceeded expectations would be an understatement.

Inside the restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Despite seeing granite buildings outside once Andy and I had been seated, and joined by P&J photographer Kath Flannery soon after, it started to feel as though we were no longer in Aberdeen.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each. 

Empanadas

I didn’t know what to expect in terms of the menu, but it was lengthy. There are plenty of options to suit all tastes.

The three uniform empanadas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We requested some recommendations from co-owner Adam Marnoch, who was our server for the evening. The empanadas (£14) were mentioned on a number of occasions.

Customers receive three large empanadas in this dish, and you can choose from a selection of eight fillings — ranging from minced beef and pulled chicken to mozzarella.

Inside the crispy haggis empanadas at Tucan in Rosemount. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We opted for the slow cooked pulled pork, black beans and rice, and crispy haggis.

The uniform corn-based tortillas were a delight. Buttery, flakey and tender, they were the perfect consistency.

Andy and I tucking into the pulled pork option. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Each savoury filling was packed full of flavour. The pulled pork was rich and tender, the black beans and rice were soft and earthy, while the crispy haggis had a nice peppery punch.

The latter featured a lovely mild cheese inside too, which complimented the haggis perfectly.

The crispy haggis empanada also featured cheese. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Neither of us could praise the team enough for the empanadas, they were incredible, as were the trio of salsas that they were served with.

Trio of salsas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Pabellón

Next up, the pabellón (£20), something I hadn’t come across on a menu before.

Made with rice, pulled beef, black beans, fried sweet plantain and a fried free-range egg, the traditional Venezuelan dish was eye-catching and inviting.

The pabellón was eye-catching and inviting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There were three main features to this plate — the rice, pulled beef, and bowl of black beans.

Pulled beef and black bean. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Unsure on what to try first, I copied Andy as he scooped up several spoonfuls of all three ingredients and placed them onto his plate.

The pulled beef was out of this world. It almost melted in the mouth.

Andy excited to try the second dish of the afternoon at Tucan in Rosemount. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The rice — topped with a fried egg — was great for soaking up the runny black bean sauce, which was sharp and slightly salty.

I wasn’t sold on the plantain, but I was told it’s an acquired taste.

A fried free-range egg had been placed on top of the rice. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Mixed berries mousse

Adamant that we were only going to order one dessert at Tucan, this turned into two when our order was being taken. My plan had failed… I’ll pretend I was upset another day.

Passion fruit mousse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The first of the two was a passion fruit mousse (£4.50).

Creamy, sweet, tangy, light, zingy… the positives I could list about this dessert would go on and on.

I would order the dessert again and again. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Andy also praised the mousse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The texture was spot on too, and we adored how beautifully presented the dessert was.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Buñuelos

The second dessert was unique.

Originally described to us as “fried cheese balls and syrup,” the pair of us were apprehensive.

The buñuelos. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It shouldn’t work but it does, trust me,” said Sam Dagostim, another owner at Tucan in Rosemount.

I was convinced.

Again, the presentation was superb. As for the taste, we instantly agreed with Sam.

The balls were swimming in a bowl of syrup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Once you pierce through the crispy shell, the balls’ cheesy interior is silky and slightly nutty.

I didn’t think the syrup was overpowering either, but I don’t think I could eat an entire portion. Andy and Kath got stuck right in.

The pair of us loved every dish. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A portion of buñuelos (including five balls) usually costs £6. The portion we received, I was told, is to “let people try them out.”

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Everything was cooked to order at Tucan in Rosemount. The portion sizes were plentiful as well, and we got service with a smile.

More from Food and Drink

Aberdeen Crolla's owner Carol Cordiner
Aberdeen's Crolla's owner talks REOPENING and public response to August closure — which had…
Food and Drink owners in Nairn
Do food and drink places 'close too early' in Nairn? Locals have their say…
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky.
Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)
table setting at the Silver Darling restaurant with a view of Aberdeen's harbour and beach
Eating and drinking your way through the Granite City
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
Small plates packing big flavour. Image: IV10
Book yourself into IV10 in Fortrose for small plates packing big flavour
Vikki Middleton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Late grandad inspires Marykirk mum-of-two to launch business specialising in homemade Scottish tablet
Rosa Jackson, emerging talent winner at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.
Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards: Who's won what?
Michael Miele with his hands on two booths in back of Northern Fish Restaurant.
Cosy booths, jukebox tunes and three generations of owners: How the Northern Fish Restaurant…
Sodexo catering offshore.
What is the food like on a North Sea oil platform?

Conversation