All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend

The Elgin Food and Drink Festival will bring together all the best local food and drink offerings.

Organisers hope to see visitors and locals turn out in their large numbers in Elgin.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Elgin Food and Drink Festival?

The annual event is hosted by Elgin BID.

Over the years, it has attracted thousands of people.

From gourmet delights to street food, the festival brings together a diverse array of vendors showcasing the culinary heritage of ElginÂ and its surroundings.

WhetherÂ you are a fan of traditional Scottish dishes, global cuisines, or fusion creations, there’s something for you.

Where will it take place?

This year the festival is being hosted in Elgin High Street on Saturday, August 19.

The event will start at 10am and finish around 5pm.

Elgin Bid manager Angela Norrie said: Â “The festival is not just about food; it is a celebration of community and culture.

“It is a gathering where friends, families, and food enthusiasts come together to enjoy live music, entertainment, and a lively atmosphere.

“It is an opportunity for local businesses to shine, and for visitors to discover the hidden gems of the Elgin food scene.

“As you stroll through the festival, savouring each bite and sip, you will experience the passion and dedication that local chefs and producers put into their craft.”

Array of businesses at the festival

There will be over 50 vendors which include:

Here areÂ three of the Elgin businesses taking part.

The Bake Project

The pandemic made Hazel RobinsonÂ realise it was time to take the plunge to set up her own bakery in Elgin town centre.

For the last 12 years, she worked as a manager at Bijou Elgin before leaving in May 2022 to set up The Bake Project.

It started in her kitchen before she opened up for business in premises on Commerce Street last October after her business grew.

Moonstone Lounge

Earlier this year,Â spiritual cafe and shop Moonstone Lounge opened up on the Elgin High Street.

Former health professionals Fiona Bruce and Jenny O’Hare run the business.

The dream became a reality after the pair startedÂ Waxing Moon Holistic Healing

during Covid providing items such as aromatherapy, wax melts and CBD products.

Against The Grain

Against the Grain was born from beer connoisseur Ant Fitzgeraldâ€™s desire for a cosy beer venue.

Since June 2018, the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has been operating at 25 Batchen Street.

Recently, they celebrated five years in business.