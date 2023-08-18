All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend

We've got all the information you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Elgin Food and Drink Festival will bring together all the best local food and drink offerings.

Organisers hope to see visitors and locals turn out in their large numbers in Elgin.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Elgin Food and Drink Festival?

The annual event is hosted by Elgin BID.

Over the years, it has attracted thousands of people.

From gourmet delights to street food, the festival brings together a diverse array of vendors showcasing the culinary heritage of ElginÂ and its surroundings.

WhetherÂ you are a fan of traditional Scottish dishes, global cuisines, or fusion creations, there’s something for you.

Elgin Food and Drink Festival 2019, when it was held in the Elgin Town Hall.

Where will it take place?

This year the festival is being hosted in Elgin High Street on Saturday, August 19.

The event will start at 10am and finish around 5pm.

Elgin Bidâ€™sÂ  Tina Mainland and Angela Norrie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin Bid manager Angela Norrie said: Â “The festival is not just about food; it is a celebration of community and culture.

“It is a gathering where friends, families, and food enthusiasts come together to enjoy live music, entertainment, and a lively atmosphere.

“It is an opportunity for local businesses to shine, and for visitors to discover the hidden gems of the Elgin food scene.

“As you stroll through the festival, savouring each bite and sip, you will experience the passion and dedication that local chefs and producers put into their craft.”

Array of businesses at the festival

There will be over 50 vendors which include:

Singularity Sauce owner Mark McAuley.
Founder of Ellon Spirits Kieren Murphy will be there too.
Kecia McDougall, left, and Mary McDougall of Tayport Distillery. The firm who produces a range of premium spirits will be at the festival.

Here areÂ three of the Elgin businesses taking part.

The Bake Project

The Bake Projectâ€™s Hazel Robinson took the plunge to set up her own business in May 2022 after years in hospitality. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The pandemic made Hazel RobinsonÂ realise it was time to take the plunge to set up her own bakery in Elgin town centre.

For the last 12 years, she worked as a manager at Bijou Elgin before leaving in May 2022 to set up The Bake Project.

It started in her kitchen before she opened up for business in premises on Commerce Street last October after her business grew.

The Bake Project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moonstone Lounge

Life and business partners (left) Jenny O’Hare and Fiona Bruce have enjoyed running their cafe and shop Moonstone Lounge in the Elgin High Street. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year,Â spiritual cafe and shop Moonstone Lounge opened up on the Elgin High Street.

Former health professionals Fiona Bruce and Jenny O’Hare run the business.

The dream became a reality after the pair startedÂ Waxing Moon Holistic Healing
during Covid providing items such as aromatherapy, wax melts and CBD products.

Front of Moonstone Lounge on Elgin High Street.

Against The Grain

Against The Grain manager Calum McWilliam. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Against the Grain was born from beer connoisseur Ant Fitzgeraldâ€™s desire for a cosy beer venue.

Since June 2018, the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has been operating at 25 Batchen Street.

Recently, they celebrated five years in business.

Manager Calum McWilliam outside Against the Grain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Future of Elgin

Conversation