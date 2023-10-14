The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm

Lara Hourie was instrumental in diversifying Bain Farm. Why, you may be asking? Because the entrepreneur launched The Orkney Dairy.

Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
By Karla Sinclair

“The same day never happens twice,” says Lara Hourie, the owner of The Orkney Dairy, as she lists her favourite things about the farming industry.

“Dairy farming, like all farming, is a lifestyle rather than a job as they say,” she adds.

“I have loved being brought up on the farm as there is always something happening or needing done.”

Some of the Bain Farm herd.

The Hourie family are in their fourth generation of running Bain Farm, located in the west mainland of the Orkney Islands.

But Lara has been instrumental in diversifying the business. Here’s why…

Key facts about udderly great Highland business The Orkney Dairy

The farm officially started selling its dairy produce — made from its own herd’s milk — in April 2021 under the business, The Orkney Dairy. These products included plain natural yoghurt and pasteurised milk.

However, the team also sold hot chocolate bombs roughly six months prior which proved a “huge success” over the 2020 Christmas period.

The hot chocolate bombs are popular over the festive period.

Lara’s dad Willie, mum Kirstin, dairyman Steven and brother David all work on the farm, while The Orkney Dairy is primarily run by Lara and Kirstin.

Today, the portfolio has expanded to also include milkshakes, cheese and more.

Let’s get onto the products — which are outstanding in their field

The milkshakes are sold in 500ml bottles, and are a firm favourite among customers.

Flavours include strawberry, banana, chocolate and vanilla with a fifth flavour rotating every six weeks (roughly). White chocolate will be introduced shortly.

As for the yoghurt, it is sold in two tub sizes — 350g and 500g. Other than it’s plain natural flavour, rhubarb, fudge and lemon curd are also in the line-up.

The Orkney Dairy produces milkshakes, yoghurt and more.

Lara said: “Our garlic and herb cheese was just launched in July, winning a silver at the Royal Highland Show.

“It is a soft cheese flavoured with garlic and herbs, very similar to a boursin.”

Hot chocolate bombs are still on the cards too. They comprise marshmallows and hot chocolate powder encased in a chocolate shell.

A strawberry milkshake.

“We have a huge range of flavours available,” Lara went on to say.

“[They are] Regular, dark, Malteser, chocolate orange, salted caramel, sticky toffee pudding, banoffee, white chocolate and strawberry, raspberry ripple, gingerbread, Turkish delight, mint, and ‘Christmas in a cup’.

“We tend to only sell them over the winter when the weather is colder and you need a sweet pick me up.”

The Orkney Dairy Big Bun Box.

All products, along with bakes and other refreshments, are available in The Orkney Dairy Big Bun Box at the farm, while some are sold on the business’ website.

They can also be spotted in the majority of local stores in Orkney as well as shops in Kirkwall and Stromness.

Lara and the team are currently working on selling their cheese in the mainland of Scotland, too.

From serving guests breakfast before school at the family’s B&B to running a thriving company

Lara has worked in the food and drink industry from a young age.

Her mum ran a bed-and-breakfast in the family home for 13 years where she “would help out by serving guests breakfast before school”.

“Then, my first job at 13 was as a waitress at the Skara Brae Café — helping at weddings and events — before working at the Standing Stones Hotel as a waitress and barmaid,” she added.

The business officially launched in 2020.

“Food and drink has always been a keen interest of mine. Luckily, being brought up in Orkney, I have been surrounded by the most incredible produce.”

She went on to say that while dairy farming is “hard work”, watching her parents run the farm has given her a good work ethic.

Being able to work with animals and be outside daily are added bonuses.

‘Getting positive feedback makes the hard work worth it,’ says Lara

Around three to four days are spent making produce per week, plus two delivery days.

Milkshakes take five to six hours from gathering the milk to pasteurising, cooling and bottling.

Yoghurt takes roughly 12 hours from start to finish, while the cheese takes two days.

Home bakes are also available to purchase at the farm.

“The milk for all of our produce comes straight from the farm,” adds Lara. “Each day I am making produce fresh from the mornings milking.

“Being able to provide the local community with good produce is a main driver. And getting positive feedback on our produce makes the hard work worth it.”

More from Food and Drink

A pizza from Ellon's The Gaff. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Ellon
Mumbai Thistle is an explosion of colour and flavour. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: We tucked into a colourful feast at the new Mumbai Thistle in…
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns with affordable drinks, nostalgic tipples and plans to banish stereotypes
Andy and I preparing to tuck into our feast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Have you tried the famous scones and pies from Kemnay Farm Shop? We did,…
Eins, zwei, drei German-style beers from Scottish breweries. Images: Elin Beattie
Wunderbar! 3 German-style Scottish beers for your own Scot-toberfest
Resident X's By The Firepit cocktail. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week
10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini
Mike Gaffney stretching out dough
Ellon residents 'miss Casa Salvatore' and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie's…
The line-up of dishes my friend Lauren and I enjoyed at Laila Turkish Cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'll definitely be Bebek': Why you need to book a table at Laila Turkish…
Singularity Sauce owner Mark McAuley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Aberdeen isn't known for hot sauce, but it is now': How London inspired Singularity…
Elgin Town Hall full with Scottish and German flags hanging from balcony.
It's back! All you need to know about return of Moktoberfest in Elgin after…

Conversation