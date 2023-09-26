Aberdeen’s flagship M&S given permission to sell Prosecco amid pleas not to close St Nicholas branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s flagship M&S given permission to sell Prosecco amid pleas not to close St Nicholas branch

The change comes after moths of speculation surrounding the future of the city centre institution.

By Ben Hendry
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Alcohol plans Picture shows; M&S Aberdeen prosecco. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 02/10/2023
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Alcohol plans Picture shows; M&S Aberdeen prosecco. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 02/10/2023

Marks and Spencer bosses are rolling out plans to boost takings at their flagship Aberdeen store as uncertainty lingers around its future.

Many loyal customers, neighbouring businesses and local politicians are “holding their breath” amid speculation M&S could be looking to give up its home of many decades.

There are fears bosses are considering “consolidating” its city centre presence by expanding its Union Square branch.

Despite this, management today spoke of their desire to bring more people into the landmark St Nicholas Square outlet.

Mulled wine could be among alcohol on offer at Aberdeen M&S cafe

They hope to achieve this by selling glasses of wine with meals, including a special offer which could see afternoon teas served with a glass of fizz.

And Christmas shoppers could be given the chance to rest their weary limbs while enjoying a glass of mulled wine along with their mince pie.

The sort of sumptuous afternoon tea customers could soon be enjoying with their Prosecco at the M&S cafe in Aberdeen.
The sort of sumptuous afternoon tea customers could soon be enjoying with their Prosecco to wash it down. Image: Marks and Spencer

Manager of the Aberdeen store, Ash Stark, appeared alongside an M&S licensing lawyer at the council meeting.

They explained it would not alter the nature of the popular shop, or encourage “a different clientele” to visit.

Mr Stark said: “We hope this will generate further sales within our store.”

The licensing board unanimously approved the application.

People clinking glasses of alcohol outside Aberdeen's M&S
Councillors raised a glass to the plans to offer alcohol at the Aberdeen M&S cafe. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘There are always rumours of M&S consolidating…’

Councillor Marie Boulton later told us of her hopes the flagship M&S will have a long shelf life.

Mrs Boulton said “many residents and surrounding businesses” who rely on the branch are “holding their breath fearful of M&S consolidating in Union Square”.

councillor Marie Boulton
Councillor Marie Boulton voted in favour of the alcohol plans at the Aberdeen M&S cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She continued: “Marks and Spencer at St Nicholas has always held a special place in the hearts of Aberdonians and they have a loyal clientele.

“But there are always rumours of M&S consolidating into one location…

“The recommendation I’d give them, having spoken to their loyal clientele, and my own preference, is stick with St Nicholas.”

M&S in Aberdeen, which is now allowed to sell alcohol in its cafe
Marks and Spencer in the heart of Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Why are there concerns about the shop’s future?

Earlier this year, the Our Union Street taskforce invited M&S chief executive Stuart Machin to a meeting on the fate of the Granite Mile store.

Offered the chance to refute mounting speculation it could be in jeopardy, the firm told us they “had no current announcements to make”.

In 2021, M&S announced an accelerated programme of closures, resulting in 68 across the UK.

Read more about the “exclusivity clause” which many fear could spell the end for the “shopping anchor”.

