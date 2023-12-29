8 hospitality closures of 2023 in the Highlands – including The Filling Station in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

8 hospitality closures of 2023 in the Highlands – including The Filling Station in Inverness

Let's take a look back at some of the businesses we lost in the past year in the Highlands of Scotland. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Inside Inverness' former Filling Station. Image: Supplied by Savills
Inside Inverness' former Filling Station. Image: Supplied by Savills

The food and drink scenes in a number of Highland locations suffered blows in 2023.

A refill store, cake shop and several cafes and restaurants were forced to close their doors, resulting in both locals and tourists leaving words of support and best wishes for the former teams.

I want us to look back at some of the businesses we lost in the past year. Let us know of the closures that affected you the most in the comments section.

SoBar

SoBar on Inverness’ Castle Street closed unexpectedly in April.

The space was particularly popular with large groups and parties, and was a staple for an Inverness night out being close to other bars and clubs.

It boasted five snooker tables, five American pool tables and eight UK pool tables upstairs.

SoBar, one of the hospitality businesses that have closed this year
SoBar closed suddenly in the spring. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Bossards Patisserie

One of the West Highlands’ favourite cake shops closed for good too a few months later.

Bossards Patisserie, in Oban, was run by couple Heinz and Sylvia Bossard and their son Michael.

Heinz and Sylvia took to social media to announce that they were retiring in June.

Hundreds of people wished them well and thanked all the staff for the warm welcomes they always received.

A scone and tea at Bossards Patisserie.
A scone (enjoyed by The Sunday Post’s Scone Spy) at Bossards Patisserie.

Ness Refill

Invernesians also bid farewell to Ness Refill – just four months after the refill shop opened its doors.

Ness Refill was created by Evelyn Elder, to reduce waste packaging and encourage customers to use their own containers while shopping.

Evelyn Elder and her team at Ness Refill
Evelyn Elder (centre) with her team during the grand opening of Ness Refill back in March. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Chit Chat

Also in July, Chit Chat café and deli closed with immediate effect unexpectedly.

Located on Culcabock Road in the Drakies area of the city, it offered a wide variety of coffee, milkshakes, sweet treats and food.

In a statement on social media, Claire Shewan – who ran the family business – wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that Chit Chat deli will be closed with immediate effect until further notice.”

Chit Chat, one of the hospitality closures in the highlands
Chit Chat was a popular café and deli in Inverness. Image: Google Maps

The Culloden Moor Inn

Owners of The Culloden Moor Inn thanked customers for the last 18 years of business back in August, as they announced their closure.

The inn was based near the Culloden Battlefield and welcomed thousands of visitors over the years.

Culloden Moor Inn, one of the hospitality closures in the highlands from this years
Culloden Moor Inn has been missed by customers. Image: Duncan Macpherson

Am Bothan

Another blow for foodies in the Highlands came that same month as it was revealed that Am Bothan was shutting.

Known for its tasty cakes and bakes, owners David and Anne Marie McLeod had run the space since 2021.

However, it has since been taken over by Alison MacKintosh and is now known as Sùgh Ùr. Expect juices and smoothies, as well as a range of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

Am Bothan cafe owners in Inverness
Anne Marie and David McLeod opened Am Bothan in 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Filling Station

Moving into October, popular American-style diner The Filling Station closed too, leaving customers devastated.

The restaurant was owned by Restaurant Group PLC, which has locations across the country including Inverness, Braehead, Edinburgh, and Stirling.

Outside The Filling Station in Inverness.
Outside The Filling Station in Inverness. Image: Google Maps

Go Naked Veg

And last but certainly not least, we wished the team at Go Naked Veg all the best with their future endeavors.

The plastic-free Oban shop, which sold organic produce and sustainable products, shut in October due to low footfall.

Go Naked Veg on Stevenson Street in Oban
Go Naked Veg in Oban also closed. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.
Tags

Conversation

More from Food and Drink

Estabulo lights up in purple and pink. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
23 north-east bars, cafes and restaurants that opened in 2023
A range of dishes at Aspire. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 8 highest rated Press and Journal restaurant reviews of 2023
How incredible does the bar area at Uile-bheist look? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
9 food and drink spaces that opened in the Highlands and Islands in 2023
Three bottles of Burnside Brewery Beer, with one red coloured beer poured out into a glass.
Burnside Brewery: Why you should drink these Laurencekirk beers
Deliveroo driver
Most ordered takeaway dishes in Aberdeen revealed as Deliveroo publish top 10 list
Jill Christine Mair owner of Aspire, Ryan Way general manager at Orchid and Lynn Geldart at the Bridge Centre cafe in Torry.
What can we do with Christmas leftovers? Aberdeen and Portsoy chefs give tips on…
Jenna Marie Christie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her 'biggest cheerleader'
The Old Bridge Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Where to visit if you're spending 12 hours in (and around) Aviemore
David and Gillian Hayfield. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Making the ultimate Christmas dinner for 16, with the couple behind the Seafield Arms…
Torrish is set inside Inverness' luxurious five-star hotel, Ness Walk. All images: Ness Walk
Torrish at Ness Walk provides memorable fine dining experience on all fronts

Conversation