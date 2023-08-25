Culloden Moor Inn has ‘closed its doors’ for the last time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Culloden Moor Inn has ‘closed its doors’ for the last time

Owners thanked customers for the last 18 years of business.

By Louise Glen
Culloden Moor Inn is a modern building. The owners have said it is going to be closed.
Culloden Moor Inn will be missed by customers. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

Culloden Moor Inn in Inverness has closed its doors “for the last time”.

Owners took to social media last night saying it was with “mixed emotions” that it shared its news.

The inn is near the Culloden Battlefield and has welcomed thousands of visitors over the years.

A statement on the inn’s Facebook page read: “We survived Covid then immediately spiraled into a cost of living crisis, rising energy prices and increasing food and drink costs.

Posted by Culloden Moor Inn and Takeaway on Thursday, 24 August 2023

“All these damaging factors have weighed heavily on us and we have tried to see it through for our fantastic team.

“Put simply, our small business can no longer be sustained under all these pressures.

“We would like to thank our amazing team who have worked tirelessly all summer, many of them having been with us for many years, and wish each and every one of them all the very best for the future.”

They thanked customers for their support over the last 18 years, adding: “Thank you to each and every one of you.

Support for Culloden Moor Inn owners

Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson said: “The owners have highlighted their struggles to keep the business going during the two years of Covid lockdowns and then the post-Covid recovery times, then the cost-of-living crisis that has seen them and other hospitality businesses face huge increased costs for all their utilities including electricity, gas and fuel and then compounded by the increased food and drinks costs across the nation as inflation has risen to the highest levels for 40 years.

Duncan MacPherson, picutred in a green jacket overlooking Culloden Moor, was sad to hear about the closure of the Culloden Moor Inn nnear Inverness.
Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He continued: “Throughout the past 18 years it was always a well-run and enjoyable place to eat out at, with its family-friendly atmosphere, hearty cuisine and pleasant and helpful staff.”

“Its closure will be greatly felt by the whole community in Strathnairn and around Culloden Moor, from Croy and Sunnyside to Balloch, Nairnside, Westhill and Cradlehall.

Adding: “I wish Gordon and Linsey and all their staff the very best for the future.”

