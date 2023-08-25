Culloden Moor Inn has ‘closed its doors’ for the last time

Culloden Moor Inn in Inverness has closed its doors “for the last time”.

Owners took to social media last night saying it was with “mixed emotions” that it shared its news.

The inn is near the Culloden Battlefield and has welcomed thousands of visitors over the years.

A statement on the inn’s Facebook page read: “We survived Covid then immediately spiraled into a cost of living crisis, rising energy prices and increasing food and drink costs.

“All these damaging factors have weighed heavily on us and we have tried to see it through for our fantastic team.

“Put simply, our small business can no longer be sustained under all these pressures.

“We would like to thank our amazing team who have worked tirelessly all summer, many of them having been with us for many years, and wish each and every one of them all the very best for the future.”

They thanked customers for their support over the last 18 years, adding: “Thank you to each and every one of you.

Support for Culloden Moor Inn owners

Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson said: “The owners have highlighted their struggles to keep the business going during the two years of Covid lockdowns and then the post-Covid recovery times, then the cost-of-living crisis that has seen them and other hospitality businesses face huge increased costs for all their utilities including electricity, gas and fuel and then compounded by the increased food and drinks costs across the nation as inflation has risen to the highest levels for 40 years.

He continued: “Throughout the past 18 years it was always a well-run and enjoyable place to eat out at, with its family-friendly atmosphere, hearty cuisine and pleasant and helpful staff.”

“Its closure will be greatly felt by the whole community in Strathnairn and around Culloden Moor, from Croy and Sunnyside to Balloch, Nairnside, Westhill and Cradlehall.

Adding: “I wish Gordon and Linsey and all their staff the very best for the future.”