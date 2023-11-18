Tuck into warming curries and authentic Indian cuisine at Kohinoor in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Tuck into warming curries and authentic Indian cuisine at Kohinoor in Aberdeen

Kohinoor's open-kitchen is a fantastic addition for Aberdeen curry fans.

We went to try out Kohinoor in Aberdeen, and we were not disappointed. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
We went to try out Kohinoor in Aberdeen, and we were not disappointed. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

On a miserable and cold wintry night, there can sometimes be nothing better than a vibrant curry to bring some heat.

Even if you’re not a huge spice fan, the rich garlic and ginger flavours or creamier concoctions will warm you up nicely.

My boyfriend Doug and I spent a long time trying to work out our favourite Indian takeaway in Aberdeen, and we like to think we have finally pinned one down. But for some reason, we’ve never been to an Indian restaurant together before.

So when we heard about Kohinoor, a new open-kitchen Indian restaurant in the city, we were intrigued.

I booked us a table at the restaurant on Bridge Street, excited to try out something new.

Kohinoor

It was a miserable and drizzly night, with strong winds battering us as we made our way down Bridge Street.

Walking through the doors, a collage of newspaper clippings on one of the golden walls immediately caught my eye.

The frame filled with old paper clippings at Aberdeen Indian restaurant Kohinoor. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

As far as I knew, the restaurant had just opened in August this year. But, it turns out the owner had previously run an open-kitchen restaurant in the same building around 30 years ago.

This felt like a good sign, so we hurried up the red tartan-carpeted stairs, which upon closer inspection, had little printed elephants dancing along them.

We were warmly welcomed by a friendly waiter, who offered to take our soaked coats before showing us to our seats.

The restaurant was elegant but bright and colourful. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

I was surprised to see we were the only table at the time but chalked it up to the dismal weather and the fact it was a Wednesday night.

The food

Doug ordered himself a Cobra beer (£6.50), meanwhile, I was on driving duties so opted for an Appletiser (£3.25).

We were brought over some complimentary poppadoms served with the usual trio of dips — mango chutney, onion chutney and mint sauce — which was a nice touch.

The menu is quite extensive — with the more traditional “Golden Oldies”, as well as the chef’s specials and some signature dishes.

Being a seafood fan, the spiced monkfish mela (£9.95) caught Doug’s eye, while I went for my go-to dish, some vegetable pakora (£5.25).

Crispy vegetable pakora and salty monkfish mela to start. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

There’s a large window looking through to the kitchen, where you can see the chefs preparing your food.

If you pick a decent seat with a good view, you will be able to watch as the flames dance and flicker while the chefs work away.

When our starters arrived, they looked beautiful and bright.

There was plenty of marinated monkfish on the plate, as well as onions and peppers. Doug said it was perfectly seasoned and freshly made, but the fish was slightly dry — which we put down to the fiery cooking method.

The seasoned monkfish with charred vegetables. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

My four pakora were all perfectly crisp and aromatic, it was a great portion size and tasted fantastic — everything you’d expect from freshly-made pakora.

As we’re eating our starters more tables start to arrive, and more sporadic flames brighten up the kitchen.

Curries with flair

Doug plugged for his favourite Indian dish, a lamb bhuna (£11.95) and mushroom rice (£3.95).

Deciding to try something new, I went for a chicken tikka chasni (£12.95) and pilau rice (£3.70). Where better to branch out than in a fine-dining Indian restaurant?

We also ordered a garlic naan (£3.95) and Bombay potatoes (£4.95) to share.

We were served up a small feast. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

I won’t lie, when the dishes came out on individual plates, although very pretty, I thought they looked quite small.

But, I soon realised the small plates were deceiving and we were given more than enough.

Juicy and tender lamb bhuna from Aberdeen Indian restaurant Kohinoor. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

The lamb was tender and flavoursome, while Doug said the rich curry “packed a punch.”

The chasni was described on the menu as “bubbling with flavour”, and now that I’ve tried it I get it. It was similar to a chicken tikka masala, infused with spices but with a tangy ginger flavour making it both sweet and sour.

The soft, garlic-buttery naan bread tasted fresh and was perfect for mopping up the lashings of curry sauce, while the salty and fluffy Bombay potatoes were the perfect little extra to accompany our dishes.

The chicken tikka chasni was bursting with flavour. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

After being quick to judge the portion sizes, I couldn’t even finish everything on my plate, despite it tasting so good.

We both descended the tartan-carpeted stairs impressed and satisfied.

The verdict

Kohinoor brings something a little bit different to Aberdeen.

We were served by some of the friendliest people, who are very passionate about the food they serve and looking after their guests to give them the best experience.

The food was delicious, rich and aromatic, and we both enjoyed being able to watch the chefs expertly prepare our food through the window.

Next time, we’ll be asking for a seat closer to the kitchen for an even better view — and I’ll maybe pick something new to try once again.

I’m also keen to see if their takeaway experience is just as good as the one we had in the restaurant.

Information

Address: 62 Bridge Street, Aberdeen AB11 6JN

T: 01224 580999

W: www.kohinooraberdeen.com

Price: £66.40 for two starters, two mains, two sides, a pint of Cobra and an Appletiser.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

More from Food and Drink

Gary Craib launched Pie Aroma roughly two years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Doner kebab and 'Big Mac' fillings are no pie in the sky ideas for…
Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?
Graham Sutherland. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Learn from crème de la crème of patisserie chefs in Europe at Banchory's The…
Aberdeen Fresh Mex
Aberdeen's FreshMex named top 10 Deliveroo dish in the WORLD as rankings revealed
Three beers in glasses, alongside their cans, from Inverness Brewery Dog Falls.
The Inverness brewery that's really crafting a name for itself
The plans have sparked a debate online
Supersized response to McDonald's plans to open in Aviemore
3
Fergus Stokes of Ardgour Ales. Image: Iain Ferguson
Meet the former minister and alcohol counsellor who launched a brewery in Ardgour
The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant is a popular foodie destination in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Stonehaven
This banana sticky toffee pudding was something special. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Creative cocktails and delicious dessert at The White House in Inverness
Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street

Conversation