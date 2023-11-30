5 of the best Inverness bakeries for pastries, cakes, bread and more…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 of the best Inverness bakeries for pastries, cakes, bread and more…

It doesn't get much better than enjoying a sweet and/or savoury treat from your favourite bakery. Here are my top picks in Inverness.

A range of baked goods by Harry Gow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A range of baked goods by Harry Gow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

There’s something so comforting about walking into a bakery and being hit with the aroma of freshly-baked bread, desserts and pastries.

I myself have visited a few and been hesitant to leave because of it, particularly in one or two Inverness bakeries.

From a host of Harry Gow locations to XOKO on Bridge Street, here are the ones I would recommend stopping by in the city when you’re next out and about.

The Cake Shop

The Cake Shop, run by baker Poppy Baker-Spink, officially opened to the public last spring and has made quite an impression on locals ever since.

It serves everything from honeynut shortbread bars, Gold slices and Earl Grey and lemon cookie sandwiches to caramel fudge blondies and double chocolate brownies.

Address: 3 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DA

Milk chocolate cookies by The Cake Shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

XOKO

XOKO – pronounced shaw-ko – is one of my favourite bakehouses and coffee shops in the area. If you’ve tried the food out for yourself, you’ll understand why.

Everything is made from scratch in the venue’s open-plan bakery, so customers can see the work that goes into every bake and menu item.

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness IV1 1HG

XOKO is one of my favourite Inverness bakeries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Three Little Bakers

You guessed it, Three Little Bakers has three retail units – and they all have the same mouth-watering selection of goods on offer.

Whether you’re a pie lover, fancy a fine piece or are after homemade soup and a sandwich, the branches have got you covered.

Address:

  • 39-41 Harbour Road, Inverness IV1 1UA
  • 8 Cradlehall Court, Cradlehall, Inverness IV2 5WD
  • 19 Tomatin Road, Inverness IV2 4UA
Paddy and Jayne Murphy, who run Three Little Bakers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Bad Girl Bakery

Located in Inverness’ Victorian Market Food Hall, Bad Girl Bakery produce tens of thousands of portions of cake every month.

Not only that, but the team serves cake, coffee, breakfast and lunch. Trust me when I say you’re in for a treat.

Address: Victoria Market, Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1AN

Gluten free chocolate chip brownie cookies from the Bad Girl Bakery.

Harry Gow

Harry Gow, which has been serving customers for six generations, is a firm favourite bakery chain for many in the Highlands and further afield.

The bakes are both tasty and hefty, so there’s plenty to get stuck into.

For the full list of branches, visit www.harrygow.co.uk

Have you stopped by a Harry Gow branch? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

More from Food and Drink

Derek Park, owner of Croque in front of his food truck at Aberdeen beach
Croque: The new food truck selling cheese toasties at Aberdeen beach
To go with story by Kieran Beattie. Pics of blue wkd beer for kieran's beer column Picture shows; Pics of blue wkd beer for kieran's beer column . na. Supplied by Kieran Beattie Date; 27/11/2023
WKD Blue-flavour beer from Brew Toon VS actual WKD Blue: what's better?
Claudio Leoni
MS diagnosis spurs former chef to launch Bridge of Don home baking business
Sliders from Duncano's. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Westhill: Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in…
Homemade wonton and roast duck with egg noodles at Taste of Hong Kong.
Restaurant review: Taste of Hong Kong offers a warm and hearty shelter for the…
Big Daddy's Street Food offers burgers, wraps, desserts and much more. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was 'love at first bite' when we visited Big Daddy's Street Food in…
Cheryl Anderson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Step inside new Shorty's Coffee Shop and Gelateria in Aboyne — plus the treats…
David Low. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Westhill residents ask James Watt to consider town for next BrewDog location – and…
Three cans of gluten free beer, and one glass full of beer.
Gluten free beer from Scottish breweries that's actually good
3 dram flight of whiskies at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.
Cheers to the festive season with a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop

Conversation