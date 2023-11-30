5 of the best Inverness bakeries for pastries, cakes, bread and more…

There’s something so comforting about walking into a bakery and being hit with the aroma of freshly-baked bread, desserts and pastries.

I myself have visited a few and been hesitant to leave because of it, particularly in one or two Inverness bakeries.

From a host of Harry Gow locations to XOKO on Bridge Street, here are the ones I would recommend stopping by in the city when you’re next out and about.

The Cake Shop

The Cake Shop, run by baker Poppy Baker-Spink, officially opened to the public last spring and has made quite an impression on locals ever since.

It serves everything from honeynut shortbread bars, Gold slices and Earl Grey and lemon cookie sandwiches to caramel fudge blondies and double chocolate brownies.

Address: 3 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DA

XOKO

XOKO – pronounced shaw-ko – is one of my favourite bakehouses and coffee shops in the area. If you’ve tried the food out for yourself, you’ll understand why.

Everything is made from scratch in the venue’s open-plan bakery, so customers can see the work that goes into every bake and menu item.

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness IV1 1HG

Three Little Bakers

You guessed it, Three Little Bakers has three retail units – and they all have the same mouth-watering selection of goods on offer.

Whether you’re a pie lover, fancy a fine piece or are after homemade soup and a sandwich, the branches have got you covered.

Address:

39-41 Harbour Road, Inverness IV1 1UA

8 Cradlehall Court, Cradlehall, Inverness IV2 5WD

19 Tomatin Road, Inverness IV2 4UA

Bad Girl Bakery

Located in Inverness’ Victorian Market Food Hall, Bad Girl Bakery produce tens of thousands of portions of cake every month.

Not only that, but the team serves cake, coffee, breakfast and lunch. Trust me when I say you’re in for a treat.

Address: Victoria Market, Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1AN

Harry Gow

Harry Gow, which has been serving customers for six generations, is a firm favourite bakery chain for many in the Highlands and further afield.

The bakes are both tasty and hefty, so there’s plenty to get stuck into.

For the full list of branches, visit www.harrygow.co.uk