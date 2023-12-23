Torrish at Ness Walk provides memorable fine dining experience on all fronts

If I asked you to think of your happy place – whether it be a street, restaurant, walk in the countryside or soaking up the sun abroad – what would spring to mind?

For years, mine was sitting in front of the coal fire at my family home. More specifically at Christmas time with a hot chocolate in hand by our tree, adorned in multicoloured tinsel and baubles that had been hand-painted by my younger brother and I in primary school.

The (questionable) décor remains on our tree. But recently, I have added a new “happy place” to my list, and it is set within Inverness’ five-star hotel Ness Walk.

I can still picture it so clearly. Sitting in the dimly lit lounge overlooking the River Ness and lawn, which was coated in a layer of frost. Admiring the high corniced ceilings in the most relaxed setting I’ve been in for some time.

I told my boyfriend Josh, who joined me on my latest outing to the Highland capital, that I’m now adamant about having a living room with high ceilings.

A girl can dream.

A warm welcome and tempting festive à la carte menu awaits at Torrish at Ness Walk

For context, the pair of us spent the night at Ness Walk three weeks ago. I emphasised how we would have been fools to not make full use of the offering at Torrish, the hotel’s restaurant.

We immediately felt part of the furniture, to which we had the concierge to thank. And each member of the team we crossed paths with elevated this further.

They were exceptional.

Arriving a tad earlier for our 7pm dinner reservation, a first round of drinks were ordered at the luxurious bar. We sunk into a pair of velvet armchairs.

This could easily be another addition to my happy place list.

Two festive à la carte menus were handed to us after being asked if we’d like to browse ahead of being seated, to which we said yes, of course.

I acted as though I hadn’t already had a snoop of the offering ahead of our visit.

Until next Saturday (December 30), Torrish at Ness Walk is serving the menu. It is available from 5pm with the last sitting at 9.30pm.

Expect Loch Eriboll shellfish consommé, Speyside beef daube, North Sea caught burnt cod, passionfruit and white chocolate vacherin, and more.

A two-course and three-course meal are priced at £47 and £57 respectively, not including supplement charges.

There wasn’t a doubt in our mind that we’d each be going for three courses, so buckle up. Here are my thoughts.

Stellar Highland produce kicked off our luxury fine dining experience

Josh’s starter, the tasting of Perthshire estate game (supplement charge £5), comprised bullshot, parfait, mulled wine and chestnuts.

The intense gamey flavour shone through, along with hints of tartness and smokiness from the complementary ingredients.

I may be biased, but my single malt and honey smoked northwest Highland salmon won this round – out of the two dishes. We agreed its sweet-savoury balance was flawless.

Three delicately and thinly sliced strips of salmon were on the plate, teamed with cucumber mille-feuille and sugar kelp.

I adore cucumber, and this dish provided that light and refreshing taste I was after.

And I can’t forget to mention how incredible our plates looked, a theme that continued in every course…

Trio of meats and seafood main ‘fit for royalty’

Every table at Torrish was occupied during our visit.

We had a window side view overlooking one of the firepits in the courtyard. This and the elegant, festive-themed décor in the restaurant itself (including dazzling wreaths) screamed Christmas.

It was a momentary wait for our mains and when they arrived, we were wowed.

Across the table was the North Sea caught burnt cod, while I prepared to tuck into the Black Isle rolled three bird roast.

With three meats in one dish, how could I go for anything else?

There was turkey, duck and chicken. Out of the trio, the duck prevailed, proving slightly-sweet and the juiciest of the lot. However, my knife cut through each meat with ease.

Soused cranberries added a slight bitterness that brought everything together, while there was a lovely crunch in the mix too thanks to small chunks of pancetta.

I didn’t think the brussels sprouts crowns were needed as they brought little flavour, but I did finish them off.

As for Josh’s cod, it – along with Scrabster landed creel caught langoustines, kelp braised daikon and shiitake – had been drizzled with a citrus-whisky miso glaze.

Sticky, tangy and salty, it was incredible.

The cod was flakey and perfectly cooked, while the langoustines almost melted in the mouth. A dish fit for royalty, I’d say.

Our sides of tender stem broccoli and triple cooked chips (£5 each) were winners, too.

Sweet and savoury desserts to round off our Torrish meal

All our plates, so far, had been devoured. And the pair of us still had room for dessert, thankfully.

The assortment of artisan fine cheeses – sourced by I.J. Mellis – (supplement charge £6) took our fancy straight away, as did the baked salted caramel cheesecake. It had been crafted like a work of art being put on display.

There was a mildly spiced gingerbread crumb, zingy mulled wine sorbet and four ‘boozy cherries’ placed around and on top of the cheesecake.

The salted caramel aspect was lacking in the cheesecake for both of us. Nevertheless, it had a lovely silky texture, and the combination of flavours coming from the other treats on the dish was superb.

We took our sweet, merry time on finishing off the cheese plate, which also included chutney, grapes and homemade wafers and biscuits.

Our meal couldn’t have been rounded off in a better way.

The verdict

If I could rate the service and surroundings at Torrish at Ness Walk higher than 5/5, I absolutely would. And I adore how much attention to detail the kitchen team puts into each and every plate.

Our experience at the restaurant (and hotel as a whole, with the accommodation being taking into consideration as well) was exceptional.

I’m already dreaming of when I’ll next have the opportunity to revisit my happy place.

Information

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5SQ

T: 01463 215215

W: www.nesswalk.com

Price: £135 for two starters, two mains, two sides and two puddings (including supplement charges)

Scores: