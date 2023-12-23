Torrish at Ness Walk provides memorable fine dining experience on all fronts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torrish at Ness Walk provides memorable fine dining experience on all fronts

Ness Walk's Torrish Restaurant is serving its festive à la carte menu until next Saturday (December 30).

Torrish is set inside Inverness' luxurious five-star hotel, Ness Walk. All images: Ness Walk
By Karla Sinclair

If I asked you to think of your happy place – whether it be a street, restaurant, walk in the countryside or soaking up the sun abroad – what would spring to mind?

For years, mine was sitting in front of the coal fire at my family home. More specifically at Christmas time with a hot chocolate in hand by our tree, adorned in multicoloured tinsel and baubles that had been hand-painted by my younger brother and I in primary school.

The Ness Walk courtyard.

The (questionable) décor remains on our tree. But recently, I have added a new “happy place” to my list, and it is set within Inverness’ five-star hotel Ness Walk.

I can still picture it so clearly. Sitting in the dimly lit lounge overlooking the River Ness and lawn, which was coated in a layer of frost. Admiring the high corniced ceilings in the most relaxed setting I’ve been in for some time.

Inside the snug area, which I would live in if I could…

I told my boyfriend Josh, who joined me on my latest outing to the Highland capital, that I’m now adamant about having a living room with high ceilings.

A girl can dream.

A warm welcome and tempting festive à la carte menu awaits at Torrish at Ness Walk

For context, the pair of us spent the night at Ness Walk three weeks ago. I emphasised how we would have been fools to not make full use of the offering at Torrish, the hotel’s restaurant.

We immediately felt part of the furniture, to which we had the concierge to thank. And each member of the team we crossed paths with elevated this further.

They were exceptional.

Josh and I sunk into velvet armchairs at the hotel’s bar ahead of our dinner.

Arriving a tad earlier for our 7pm dinner reservation, a first round of drinks were ordered at the luxurious bar. We sunk into a pair of velvet armchairs.

This could easily be another addition to my happy place list.

Two festive à la carte menus were handed to us after being asked if we’d like to browse ahead of being seated, to which we said yes, of course.

I acted as though I hadn’t already had a snoop of the offering ahead of our visit.

Until next Saturday (December 30), Torrish at Ness Walk is serving the menu. It is available from 5pm with the last sitting at 9.30pm.

A selection of beers, whiskies, cocktails and more are on offer.

Expect Loch Eriboll shellfish consommé, Speyside beef daube, North Sea caught burnt cod, passionfruit and white chocolate vacherin, and more.

A two-course and three-course meal are priced at £47 and £57 respectively, not including supplement charges.

There wasn’t a doubt in our mind that we’d each be going for three courses, so buckle up. Here are my thoughts.

Stellar Highland produce kicked off our luxury fine dining experience

Josh’s starter, the tasting of Perthshire estate game (supplement charge £5), comprised bullshot, parfait, mulled wine and chestnuts.

The intense gamey flavour shone through, along with hints of tartness and smokiness from the complementary ingredients.

The Perthshire estate game starter.

I may be biased, but my single malt and honey smoked northwest Highland salmon won this round – out of the two dishes. We agreed its sweet-savoury balance was flawless.

Three delicately and thinly sliced strips of salmon were on the plate, teamed with cucumber mille-feuille and sugar kelp.

I adored my salmon starter.

I adore cucumber, and this dish provided that light and refreshing taste I was after.

And I can’t forget to mention how incredible our plates looked, a theme that continued in every course…

Trio of meats and seafood main ‘fit for royalty’

Every table at Torrish was occupied during our visit.

We had a window side view overlooking one of the firepits in the courtyard. This and the elegant, festive-themed décor in the restaurant itself (including dazzling wreaths) screamed Christmas.

It was a momentary wait for our mains and when they arrived, we were wowed.

Across the table was the North Sea caught burnt cod, while I prepared to tuck into the Black Isle rolled three bird roast.

Torrish exudes luxury.

With three meats in one dish, how could I go for anything else?

There was turkey, duck and chicken. Out of the trio, the duck prevailed, proving slightly-sweet and the juiciest of the lot. However, my knife cut through each meat with ease.

Soused cranberries added a slight bitterness that brought everything together, while there was a lovely crunch in the mix too thanks to small chunks of pancetta.

I didn’t think the brussels sprouts crowns were needed as they brought little flavour, but I did finish them off.

North Sea burnt cod.

As for Josh’s cod, it – along with Scrabster landed creel caught langoustines, kelp braised daikon and shiitake – had been drizzled with a citrus-whisky miso glaze.

Sticky, tangy and salty, it was incredible.

The cod was flakey and perfectly cooked, while the langoustines almost melted in the mouth. A dish fit for royalty, I’d say.

Our sides of tender stem broccoli and triple cooked chips (£5 each) were winners, too.

Sweet and savoury desserts to round off our Torrish meal

All our plates, so far, had been devoured. And the pair of us still had room for dessert, thankfully.

The assortment of artisan fine cheeses – sourced by I.J. Mellis – (supplement charge £6) took our fancy straight away, as did the baked salted caramel cheesecake. It had been crafted like a work of art being put on display.

How incredible does the salted caramel cheesecake look?

There was a mildly spiced gingerbread crumb, zingy mulled wine sorbet and four ‘boozy cherries’ placed around and on top of the cheesecake.

The salted caramel aspect was lacking in the cheesecake for both of us. Nevertheless, it had a lovely silky texture, and the combination of flavours coming from the other treats on the dish was superb.

We took our sweet, merry time on finishing off the cheese plate, which also included chutney, grapes and homemade wafers and biscuits.

Our meal couldn’t have been rounded off in a better way.

The verdict

If I could rate the service and surroundings at Torrish at Ness Walk higher than 5/5, I absolutely would. And I adore how much attention to detail the kitchen team puts into each and every plate.

Our experience at the restaurant (and hotel as a whole, with the accommodation being taking into consideration as well) was exceptional.

I’m already dreaming of when I’ll next have the opportunity to revisit my happy place.

You can contact the Ness Walk team to make a reservation.

Information

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5SQ

T: 01463 215215

W: www.nesswalk.com

Price: £135 for two starters, two mains, two sides and two puddings (including supplement charges)

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

