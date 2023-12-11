Inside Aberdeen’s new Trinity Centre café Resting Brunch Face which serves tattie scone nachos

The latest food and drink outlet in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre – known as Resting Brunch Face – has opened its doors.

Based in unit 10, between We Too! and Clintons, the space took just two weeks to transform and boasts a capacity of 40.

Inside, customers can expect bright, colourful branding – of burnt orange and yellow – and “a real mix of styles” with bespoke bench seating, metal and wood furniture, and cladded walls.

Resting Brunch Face is now the eighth north-east venue under the Watermelon Catering brand.

Its other ventures include The Pier, Café Ahoy, Corner Tree Café, Forest Café, Bridge House Café, 16 Below and Shipyard Street Food, a pop-up at Shiprow Village, as well as offering afternoon tea deliveries and outside catering.

Resting Brunch Face: What’s on the menu?

While a sit-in option is available, customers can also opt for takeaway from the entire menu.

Speaking on the offering, Watermelon Catering director Martin McAuley said: “It won’t shock anyone when we say ‘total brunch’.

“We had a vision for a bagel bun which the guys at Vegan Bay Baker have kindly made for us. We will be loading these up with lots of tasty brunch options.

“The [10-strong] team are also serving fresh to order pancakes, which are gluten-free and so fluffy it’s unreal.

“Alongside this we will have some lunch bits and add on extras, like our tattie scone nachos.”

Martin says team are ‘really excited to be part of the Trinity Centre’

Resting Brunch Face welcomed customers for the first time at 10am on Saturday.

Its opening hours will be 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

“We also have a beautiful new floor provided by the team at Treehouse in Midmar, who also fitted our counter area,” Martin added.

“In amongst this, we have our ‘local wall’ where we plan to display local art, with our first display from Corvid Eyes by Jenny Hood.

“We are really excited to be part of the now locally-owned Trinity Centre.

“It’s a great space that the new owners are really enthusiastic to grow and develop which, alongside the work to promote Union Street, is a great area for us to be involved in.

“We are also super excited to bring some really tasty brunch smack back in the city centre.”

Step inside the new-look brunch spot