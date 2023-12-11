Inside Aberdeen’s new Trinity Centre café Resting Brunch Face which serves tattie scone nachos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Aberdeen’s new Trinity Centre café Resting Brunch Face which serves tattie scone nachos

Resting Brunch Face opened its doors on Saturday at the Trinity Centre.

Martin McAuley. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The latest food and drink outlet in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre – known as Resting Brunch Face – has opened its doors.

Based in unit 10, between We Too! and Clintons, the space took just two weeks to transform and boasts a capacity of 40.

Inside, customers can expect bright, colourful branding – of burnt orange and yellow – and “a real mix of styles” with bespoke bench seating, metal and wood furniture, and cladded walls.

Exterior of new Trinity Centre cafe Resting Brunch Face.
Outside the new Trinity Centre brunch spot.

Resting Brunch Face is now the eighth north-east venue under the Watermelon Catering brand.

Its other ventures include The Pier, Café Ahoy, Corner Tree Café, Forest Café, Bridge House Café, 16 Below and Shipyard Street Food, a pop-up at Shiprow Village, as well as offering afternoon tea deliveries and outside catering.

Resting Brunch Face: What’s on the menu?

While a sit-in option is available, customers can also opt for takeaway from the entire menu.

Speaking on the offering, Watermelon Catering director Martin McAuley said: “It won’t shock anyone when we say ‘total brunch’.

A filled bagel bun.
A filled bagel bun.

“We had a vision for a bagel bun which the guys at Vegan Bay Baker have kindly made for us. We will be loading these up with lots of tasty brunch options.

“The [10-strong] team are also serving fresh to order pancakes, which are gluten-free and so fluffy it’s unreal.

“Alongside this we will have some lunch bits and add on extras, like our tattie scone nachos.”

Martin says team are ‘really excited to be part of the Trinity Centre’

Resting Brunch Face welcomed customers for the first time at 10am on Saturday.

Its opening hours will be 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

“We also have a beautiful new floor provided by the team at Treehouse in Midmar, who also fitted our counter area,” Martin added.

From left, Martin McAuley, Lewis Austen and Lachlan McClarence.

“In amongst this, we have our ‘local wall’ where we plan to display local art, with our first display from Corvid Eyes by Jenny Hood.

“We are really excited to be part of the now locally-owned Trinity Centre.

“It’s a great space that the new owners are really enthusiastic to grow and develop which, alongside the work to promote Union Street, is a great area for us to be involved in.

“We are also super excited to bring some really tasty brunch smack back in the city centre.”

Step inside the new-look brunch spot

Some dishes to expect at Resting Brunch Face.
A selection of fresh home bakes at the new Trinity Centre cafe.
A selection of fresh home bakes.
Interior of Resting Brunch Face
Resting Brunch Face has a capacity of 40.
A flat white coffee.
A flat white coffee.
The Fruity Stack pancakes at Resting Brunch Face.
Pancake lovers can opt for ‘The Fruity Stack’.
Bar seating at the Aberdeen cafe.
The business is open daily.
Bags of coffee at Resting Brunch Face.
Coffee fans are in for a treat.
Rolo brownies.
Rolo brownies.
Tablespread at Resting Brunch Face, featuring pancakes, a bagel and coffee.
Customers were welcomed for the first time on Saturday.
Close up of filled bagel bun featuring egg, beans and bacon.
There are several filled bagel bun options.
The menu.
The menu.

