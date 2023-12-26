Burnside Brewery: Why you should drink these Laurencekirk beers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Burnside Brewery: Why you should drink these Laurencekirk beers

Burnside Brewery, based in the Aberdeenshire town of Laurencekirk, makes all sorts of funky and traditional beers. Here's my review of three of them.

Three bottles of Burnside Brewery Beer, with one red coloured beer poured out into a glass.
I reviewed these three beers from Burnside Brewery. In the glass to the left is the Cloud Berry blackberry beer.
By Kieran Beattie

Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk has been making a name for itself in the world of Scottish beer for some time now, scooping awards and crafting up all sorts of traditional and modern beers.

As one of the the increasingly few Scottish breweries still sticking to classic 500ml bottles, they certainly stand out from all the cans on the shelves in bottleshops, and they offer a wide variety of styles, from fruity sours to darker stouts.

I fell in love with their excellent elderflower pale ale Sunset Song in lockdown, due in no small part to it being one of the cheapest and most readily available at my local shop, but I’ve never really tried anything else in their range.

So here’s my review of three more of the Mearns brewer’s creations: a Blackberry-stuffed fruity beer, a classic bitter, and a rather unusual IPA.

Beer 1: Cloud Berry, Burnside Brewery

Burnside Brewery's Cloud Berry beer in a glass.
The Cloud Berry beer in the glass. Fruity and colourful!

Brewed with truly copious volumes of blackberries sourced from Castleton Farm, just a wee drive north along the A90 from Burnside Brewery, this is an exceedingly fruity beer.

Bright pinky-red in colour, this beer poured extremely bubbly and fragrant.

Unusually for a fruit beer, this one doesn’t seek to marry the sweetness of fruit with a tartness of a sour ale, but instead matches it with the soft bitterness of an IPA.

The results are a seriously refreshing, summery beer that sort of reminds me of Eton mess or cranachan.

I should note that when pouring this, and the rest of Burnside Brewery’s beers, you should be very careful not to disturb the harmless sediment at the bottom of the bottles if you prefer a clear beer.

Store them upright and in the fridge, and pour very slowly into your glass to keep the bits in the bottle.

Rating: 3.5/5

Beer 2: Cryo Quake

Burnside Brewery's Cryo Quake beer poured in a glass.
Burnside Brewery’s Cryo Quake beer.

This was a different take on an IPA than you’d be used to from the likes of Brewdog or other big breweries.

Made with something called “cryogenic hops” according to the back of the bottle, which are kept “incredibly fresh and punchy” through the use of “extra cold temperatures”, this is not your industry standard Punk IPA flavour.

Whatever cryo hops are, it’s resulted in a beer which tasted, to me, bizarrely like rich tea biscuits, in a very good way.

Sweet, malty, and light in body, it’d be an ideal beer to have with a sharp cheese.

Rating: 3.5/5

Beer 3: Flint’s Gold

The Flint's Gold bitter from Burnside Brewery poured into a glass.
Flint’s Gold bitter from Burnside Brewery.

This is the first “best bitter” style of beer I’ve reviewed in my column so far, and that’s not surprising.

In a modern world of Blue WKD-flavour beers, the humble, old-fashioned bitter can be seen as a little bit of a living fossil these days, consigned to the cask ale pumps in old-school pubs.

But what was definitely surprising for me was how much I absolutely loved this beer.

Crisp, lively, and, you guessed it, bitter, Flint’s Gold was the best of the three I tried here from Burnside by far.

I’ll definitely be going back and seeking out more bottles of this, and I’d love to find out what it tastes like on draft.

Rating: 4.5/5

You can also buy Burnside Brewery’s beer directly from their website. 

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

More of my weekly beer column:

