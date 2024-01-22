BREAKING: Windswept Brewing Co to close unless buyer can be found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

BREAKING: Windswept Brewing Co to close unless buyer can be found

Lossiemouth's Windswept Brewing Company has announced its intentions to shut

By Karla Sinclair
Windswept Brewing Co intends to close soon. Image: Windswept Brewing Co
Windswept Brewing Co intends to close soon. Image: Windswept Brewing Co

Windswept Brewing Co in Lossiemouth has announced it will be closing down unless a buyer can be found.

The Moray business was founded more than a decade ago, and over the years it has become a well-loved brand in the local community and beyond.

Just some of the Windswept Brewing Co beers which have been sold from the Lossiemouth Brewery over the years. Image provided by: Windswept Brewing Co

It has scored numerous brewing awards and accolades since it opened, and opened up a tap room at its Lossiemouth base.

Windswept Brewing Co beers have been sold all across Scotland, with some of their popular brews including Hurricaine, Tornado, and even whisky cask-aged beers like the Wolf Of Glen Moray.

News of the closure comes after other similarly sad announcements from businesses of all sizes recently across the north and north-east, including the demise of the flagship Marks and Spencer store in Aberdeen, and the closure of The Filling Station in Inverness towards the end of last year.

Its founders Al Read and Nigel Tiddy, both former RAF pilots, have made the decision because of various factors.

Windswept Brewing ‘s Nigel Tiddy and Al Read in happier times. The pair of brewers started up Windswept Brewing Co after careers working in the RAF. Image: Windswept Brewing Co

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, co-founder Nigel said it’s been “an amazing adventure” running Windswept for more than a decade

Click this link to read our interview with Nigel to find out:

 

More from Food and Drink

Windswept Brewing Co managing director Nigel Tiddy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth's Windswept Brewing Co plans to shut next month: 'It's been an amazing adventure'
Several dishes from Fourmile House in Kingswells laid out on a table.
Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House serves flavoursome feast surrounded by green haven in…
Meline-Nancy Paterson. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen mum balancing raising 1-year-old with home-based artisan bakery
RGU journalism student/intern Abby and I paid a visit to the new Aberdeen brunch spot earlier today. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our thoughts on Aberdeen's Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos
Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
'Our hearts are absolutely broken': Aberdeen bistro Olive Alexanders permanently shuts
3
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment
Three cans of Otherworld Brewing beers.
Why Otherworld Brewing is one of Scotland's funkiest modern breweries
Tony Livingstone. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Offshore coffee proved too bitter for Huntly saturation diver – so he started making…
Bruschetta from Fraserburgh's Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots
The desserts were heavenly at the Garlogie Inn in Westhill.
Restaurant review: Community spirit is the secret ingredient at the Garlogie Inn

Conversation