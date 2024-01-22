BREAKING: Windswept Brewing Co to close unless buyer can be found

Windswept Brewing Co in Lossiemouth has announced it will be closing down unless a buyer can be found.

The Moray business was founded more than a decade ago, and over the years it has become a well-loved brand in the local community and beyond.

It has scored numerous brewing awards and accolades since it opened, and opened up a tap room at its Lossiemouth base.

Windswept Brewing Co beers have been sold all across Scotland, with some of their popular brews including Hurricaine, Tornado, and even whisky cask-aged beers like the Wolf Of Glen Moray.

News of the closure comes after other similarly sad announcements from businesses of all sizes recently across the north and north-east, including the demise of the flagship Marks and Spencer store in Aberdeen, and the closure of The Filling Station in Inverness towards the end of last year.

Its founders Al Read and Nigel Tiddy, both former RAF pilots, have made the decision because of various factors.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, co-founder Nigel said it’s been “an amazing adventure” running Windswept for more than a decade

Click this link to read our interview with Nigel to find out: