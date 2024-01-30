Caffe Nero plans to open at Aberdeen railway station – yards from upstart rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caffe Nero plans to open at Aberdeen railway station – yards from upstart rival

The coffee firm could take on space created in a major £8 million revamp of the building.

By Ben Hendry
The Caffe Nero could open at the front of Aberdeen railway station.
The Caffe Nero could open at the front of Aberdeen railway station. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Caffe Nero could soon open a new coffee shop at Aberdeen Railway Station – just yards away from a major rival.

Proposals indicate that the firm could take on an empty unit just across from the entrance to Union Square.

The space is one of four created in a major refurbishment of the Aberdeen station.

It is currently listed as “under offer” on the Scotrail website, which boasts of the 2.7 million passengers (and potential customers) who pass by every year.

The Caffe Nero could open at the front of Aberdeen railway station.
The Caffe Nero would open in one of the “station spaces” at the building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Coffee shop could open amid plans to increase train travel

Upgrades worth £8 million were completed at the station in 2022.

And plans for the new cafe come as railway bosses expect an increase in passengers over the coming years, with more links promised between Aberdeen and the Central Belt.

Blueprints indicate there would be room for more than 100 customers inside the proposed Caffe Nero.

How the front of the station looks now, with the empty space available to lease. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
A drawing of how the new Caffe Nero at Aberdeen railway station would look from the Union Square entrance. Image: Avison Young

Could Caffe Nero at Aberdeen railway station compete with coffee rival?

The move comes amid brewing tensions between the global chain and upstart rival Black Sheep Coffee, which opened its first city venue just yards away last year…

Caffe Nero last year flitted from its long-term address at the junction of Market Street and Union Street.

It came after Black Sheep Coffee declared war on its more established rival amid huge UK-wide expansion plans.

The former Caffe Nero on Union Street, which closed last year. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think the plans should be approved? Let us know in our comments section below.

The newcomer opened up at the former Patisserie Valerie in Union Square in May and, by August, had announced plans to take over the old Caffe Nero unit on the Granite Mile.

Rumours circled that Black Sheep Coffee outbid Caffe Nero for the premises when the lease came up, having previously encouraged landlords to get in touch.

Could the railway station be another battleground between the two companies? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Now, with these plans, Caffe Nero would be entering into direct competition with Black Sheep Coffee for train station trade.

And there would be further competition with a Costa at the front of the mall.

Read more about the heated coffee shop rivalry here.

You can see the plans here.

