5 cafes serving mouth-watering all day breakfasts in Aberdeen

Who said breakfast dishes can only be enjoyed in the morning? I, for one, think they’re a winner at any time of day.

Whether it be a full cooked Scottish breakfast or pancake stacks and rolls filled with sausages, bacon, beans and eggs, there are several cafes serving all day breakfasts in Aberdeen.

I have compiled a list of them below.

Be sure to share what you think of the options in the comments section…

The Long Dog Café

First up, we have The Long Dog Café.

The much-loved dog-friendly spot offers a number of all day breakfast and brunch dishes, such as a cream cheese bagel and smashed avocado. Both can be served with additional fillings/toppings.

However, if I had to choose, I’d be going for a classic bacon roll or softie. They never fail.

Address: 66 Claremont Street, Aberdeen AB10 6QY

Resting Brunch Face

As for the menu at Resting Brunch Face, the clue is in the name – all things brunch.

And yes, you can tuck into all the dishes from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

This includes pancake stacks, filled bagel buns, full breakfasts, smoothies and coffees.

Address: Unit 10, Trinity Centre, 155 Union Bridge, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

Granma’s Kitchen

Next up is Granma’s Kitchen.

According to the Aberdeen business’ website, there are nine all day breakfast options – ranging from a family sharer brunch to an American breakfast, and a breakfast sandwich to a breakfast wrap.

Address: 108 Cornhill Road, Aberdeen AB25 2EH

The Pier

The Pier is a locally-owned beachfront eatery, which serves (all day) breakfast as well as lunch and dinner daily.

Not only can you tuck into a variety of tasty breakfast options, but soak up the scenic seaside views, too.

Address: Esplanade Sea Beach, Aberdeen AB24 5NS

Café 100

Another obvious business to highlight is Café 100 on Holburn Street. Their breakfasts are incredible, and I’d encourage you to try one or several plates if you haven’t yet.

Expect crumpets, filled rolls, coffees, French toast with a variety of different toppings, and more.

You can even build your own breakfast comprising your favourite items, as well.

Address: 100 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BY

