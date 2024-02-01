5 cafes serving mouth-watering all day breakfasts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 cafes serving mouth-watering all day breakfasts in Aberdeen

Breakfast can be enjoyed at any time of day, in my opinion.

Resting Brunch Face in Aberdeen's Trinity Centre features in the list. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Who said breakfast dishes can only be enjoyed in the morning? I, for one, think they’re a winner at any time of day.

Whether it be a full cooked Scottish breakfast or pancake stacks and rolls filled with sausages, bacon, beans and eggs, there are several cafes serving all day breakfasts in Aberdeen.

I have compiled a list of them below.

Be sure to share what you think of the options in the comments section…

The Long Dog Café

First up, we have The Long Dog Café.

The much-loved dog-friendly spot offers a number of all day breakfast and brunch dishes, such as a cream cheese bagel and smashed avocado. Both can be served with additional fillings/toppings.

However, if I had to choose, I’d be going for a classic bacon roll or softie. They never fail.

Address: 66 Claremont Street, Aberdeen AB10 6QY

A bacon roll and coffee at The Long Dog Cafe in Aberdeen.
A bacon roll and coffee, anyone? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Resting Brunch Face

As for the menu at Resting Brunch Face, the clue is in the name – all things brunch.

And yes, you can tuck into all the dishes from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

This includes pancake stacks, filled bagel buns, full breakfasts, smoothies and coffees.

Address: Unit 10, Trinity Centre, 155 Union Bridge, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

The Resting Brunch Face fruity pancake stack is topped with a berry compote, toasted seeds, honey and a dollop of fresh whipped cream.
The Resting Brunch Face fruity pancake stack is topped with a berry compote, toasted seeds, honey and a dollop of fresh whipped cream. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Granma’s Kitchen

Next up is Granma’s Kitchen.

According to the Aberdeen business’ website, there are nine all day breakfast options – ranging from a family sharer brunch to an American breakfast, and a breakfast sandwich to a breakfast wrap.

Address: 108 Cornhill Road, Aberdeen AB25 2EH

Granma's Kitchen's full Scottish breakfast plate containing toast, fried eggs, baked beans, grilled black pudding, sausage, tomato, mushrooms and bacon.
A full Scottish breakfast plate containing toast, fried eggs, baked beans, grilled black pudding, sausage, tomato, mushrooms and bacon. Image: Shutterstock

The Pier

The Pier is a locally-owned beachfront eatery, which serves (all day) breakfast as well as lunch and dinner daily.

Not only can you tuck into a variety of tasty breakfast options, but soak up the scenic seaside views, too.

Address: Esplanade Sea Beach, Aberdeen AB24 5NS

Milkshake at The Pier, Aberdeen.
Searching for a location serving all day breakfasts in Aberdeen with a view? Consider The Pier. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Café 100

Another obvious business to highlight is Café 100 on Holburn Street. Their breakfasts are incredible, and I’d encourage you to try one or several plates if you haven’t yet.

Expect crumpets, filled rolls, coffees, French toast with a variety of different toppings, and more.

You can even build your own breakfast comprising your favourite items, as well.

Address: 100 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BY

Breakfast table spread at Café 100 in Aberdeen.
Some of the dishes to expect at Aberdeen’s Café 100. Image: Supplied by Boris Borisov

