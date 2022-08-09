Eco anxiety: Forres doctor’s 5 tips for overcoming climate change worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eco anxiety: Forres doctor’s 5 tips for overcoming climate change worries

By Chloe Irvine
August 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Man holding up cardboard sign with 'help' written on it and behind him is a wildfire with a helicopter coming to spray water on burning forest
Concerned about the climate? This might be the appropriate reaction

As the climate crisis worsens and temperatures rise, a north-east doctor has shared his tips on coping with eco anxiety.

After penning Active Hope a decade ago, Dr Chris Johnstone’s work has been republished to mark its 10th anniversary.

The Forres doctor and resilience specialist wrote the book alongside 93-year-old American activist Joanna Macy.

It’s since been published in 14 different languages and helps readers be aware of climate issues, and learn how to address them and protect their mental health at the same time.

Dr Chris Johnstone
Dr Chris Johnstone.

Dr Johnstone says five steps can help us manage eco anxiety by feeling less overwhelmed.

“When we’re stretched by difficult conditions, we can surprise ourselves and discover hidden strengths,” he added.

1. Could my eco anxiety be healthy?

Dr Johnstone says anxiety is a normal, healthy responds to danger.

Our emotional responses are part of our threat detection system – and the first step towards taking action.

Climate protestors take to the streets in Finland, 2019.
Climate protestors take to the streets in Finland, 2019.

“If you feel disturbed by what’s happening in the world, it shows you’ve noticed there’s a problem,” he explained.

“Don’t be surprised if you feel overwhelmed – that’s understandable given the scale of what we face.”

2. Take a moment to recharge

When you’re facing a difficult challenge, Dr Johnstone advises taking a moment to strengthen yourself first.

And in doing these “regenerative practices” we can recharge and become more resourceful.

He suggests something simple like gratitude – focusing attention on what we love or appreciate, and those we feel grateful to.

3. Recognise why you’re anxious about climate change

“If someone you loved was seriously injured, you might feel understandably upset,” Dr Johnstone explained.

This is similar when we’re passionate about the world we live in – causing eco anxiety at what could happen next.

A child's hands holding a small globe with a plaster on.
Dr Johnstone says eco anxiety is a sign you care about the planet.

He added: “We feel because we care.

“If injury to our world didn’t mean much to us, we’d be less motivated to prevent its repetition.”

4. A quick tip to shift your perspective

If you ever find yourself thinking “I can’t do anything”, there’s one simple tip that could help.

Dr Johnstone advises adding the word “yet” to the end – shifting your mindset to recognise that it’s an ongoing process.

This can help you if you feel like you want to give up on reaching a goal, and can help motivate you to find new training, tools and allies.

5. Take a step of active hope

Dr Johnstone says active hope is different from just being hopeful.

Thousands of people marched in Glasgow during November 2021 as part of a global day of action. Photo by Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Thousands of people marched in Glasgow during November 2021 as part of a global day of action. Photo by Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

This requires actually taking action to change the circumstances you’re feeling anxious about.

“When we think about the best that can happen, and the story of how this might come about, each of us can play a role in that,” he added.

