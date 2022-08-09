Why have barriers been put up outside Westhill Lloyd’s Pharmacy? Shopping centre explains why parent parking spaces were needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why have barriers been put up outside Westhill Lloyd’s Pharmacy? Shopping centre explains why parent parking spaces were needed

By Lauren Taylor
August 9, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 11:57 am
Pictured is the queue and security van outside Lloyd's Pharmacy. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Pictured is the queue and security van outside Lloyd's Pharmacy. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Westhill Shopping Centre has stepped in amid queuing chaos outside Lloyd’s Pharmacy, warning of a “huge backlog” of prescriptions.

The shopping centre posted an update on Facebook thanking customers for their “patience and understanding” while their tenant, Lloyd’s Pharmacy, goes through an “unusually difficult” period.

After the chain closed its second pharmacy, leaving only one pharmacy serving the town, many residents have complained about long waits, lost prescriptions and even wrong medicines being given out.

Good morning all, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience and understanding as one of our…

Posted by Westhill Shopping Centre on Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The centre had a meeting with Lloyd’s senior management over the “unacceptable” waiting times and to put forward other concerns facing customers.

The post read: “The meeting has left us confident they are doing all they can to get this resolved.

“Unfortunately, it is going to take a few days to work through the huge backlog of prescriptions that have built up as one branch tries to work their way through thousands of prescriptions, but I think we will see a big difference soon.”

The centre provided three chairs for customers who may need to take a seat while waiting and have been handing out bottles of water in the heat.

Costa Coffee has been offering its toilets to those waiting for long periods.

‘Using parking spaces made sense logistically’

Management at the shopping centre decided to install the temporary queuing system in the parking spaces outside the shop.

The post acknowledges the situation is not ideal, as it takes up three parent parking spaces, but explains the decision was made for health and safety reasons.

Read more: Westhill pharmacy introduces new ‘Disneyland’ queuing system after customers wait hours for medicine

The centre is legally required to ensure doors to each unit are kept clear at all times. Disability and discrimination laws state there should be enough space for wheelchairs, pushchairs and mobility vehicles.

People were previously queuing along the path, down past Home Bargains, blocking the door. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“Due to the location of these parking spaces it made sense, logistically and safety-wise, to put the queue directly outside,” the post reads.

“This is a temporary measure that we are hoping will only be in place for one week whilst the team desperately work through a huge backlog of prescriptions.

“I hope you understand that our priority must always be one of safety but please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, the centre has stressed no one will need to pay for parking fines, including if people have been waiting for long times or making several trips to the pharmacy to wait.

Customers are advised to let the Westhill shopping centre know of any tickets received while queuing outside Lloyd’s Pharmacy so they can cancel the fine.

NHS Grampian tells Westhill pharmacy to improve

NHS Grampian tells Lloyds pharmacy in Westhill to improve as patients wait hours in queue for prescriptions

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]