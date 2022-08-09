Why have barriers been put up outside Westhill Lloyd’s Pharmacy? Shopping centre explains why parent parking spaces were needed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westhill Shopping Centre has stepped in amid queuing chaos outside Lloyd’s Pharmacy, warning of a “huge backlog” of prescriptions.

The shopping centre posted an update on Facebook thanking customers for their “patience and understanding” while their tenant, Lloyd’s Pharmacy, goes through an “unusually difficult” period.

After the chain closed its second pharmacy, leaving only one pharmacy serving the town, many residents have complained about long waits, lost prescriptions and even wrong medicines being given out.

Good morning all, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience and understanding as one of our… Posted by Westhill Shopping Centre on Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The centre had a meeting with Lloyd’s senior management over the “unacceptable” waiting times and to put forward other concerns facing customers.

The post read: “The meeting has left us confident they are doing all they can to get this resolved.

“Unfortunately, it is going to take a few days to work through the huge backlog of prescriptions that have built up as one branch tries to work their way through thousands of prescriptions, but I think we will see a big difference soon.”

The centre provided three chairs for customers who may need to take a seat while waiting and have been handing out bottles of water in the heat.

Costa Coffee has been offering its toilets to those waiting for long periods.

‘Using parking spaces made sense logistically’

Management at the shopping centre decided to install the temporary queuing system in the parking spaces outside the shop.

The post acknowledges the situation is not ideal, as it takes up three parent parking spaces, but explains the decision was made for health and safety reasons.

Read more: Westhill pharmacy introduces new ‘Disneyland’ queuing system after customers wait hours for medicine

The centre is legally required to ensure doors to each unit are kept clear at all times. Disability and discrimination laws state there should be enough space for wheelchairs, pushchairs and mobility vehicles.

“Due to the location of these parking spaces it made sense, logistically and safety-wise, to put the queue directly outside,” the post reads.

“This is a temporary measure that we are hoping will only be in place for one week whilst the team desperately work through a huge backlog of prescriptions.

“I hope you understand that our priority must always be one of safety but please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, the centre has stressed no one will need to pay for parking fines, including if people have been waiting for long times or making several trips to the pharmacy to wait.

Customers are advised to let the Westhill shopping centre know of any tickets received while queuing outside Lloyd’s Pharmacy so they can cancel the fine.

NHS Grampian tells Westhill pharmacy to improve