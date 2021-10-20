Banchory home complete with steam room and gym on the market for £700k

Wake up to breakfast on the balcony with panoramic views at The Rowan House.

With five bedrooms, a steam room, gym and Jacuzzi bath, to name just a few fabulous features, the detached home in Glassel, Banchory, is in a class of its own.

First impressions are excellent as the home enjoys stunning views towards the Hill of Fare and Scolty Hill.

Once over the threshold, it’s evident that every inch of this charming home has been thoughtfully designed as the current owners worked closely with a local architect to create an exceptional family home.

Setting the tone is the elegant reception hall where a staircase leads to the first floor.

Bringing the outside in is the attractive lounge which enjoys picturesque views to the south and east.

During the colder winter months, this room is the perfect cosy retreat as it has a wonderful wood-burning stove.

Sun room

And for an all year round dose of vitamin D, head through to the sun room.

With its vaulted ceiling, wooden beams and bi-folding doors out to the patio area, this room was simply made for relaxing.

Stylish kitchen

Meanwhile, the open-plan kitchen with a dining area and breakfast bar screams luxury with built-in appliances including an induction hob, oven, microwave, warming drawer, dishwasher, freezer and larder fridge.

The kitchen also gives access to the sun room and a further door leads to the utility room.

Entertaining

For those who love entertaining, this home is ideal as there is also an informal lounge/sitting room which overlooks the front garden.

And with a steam room with sink and toilet and gym, it’s clear that this home was built with health and wellbeing in mind.

Five bedrooms

Upstairs, the bright and airy galleried upper landing enjoys beautiful views and an extensive range of built-in storage.

Also impressive is the exceptionally spacious master and guest bedrooms which both have built-in wardrobes and en suite shower rooms.

There are a further three bedrooms with the fourth and fifth bedrooms enjoying access to a balcony which overlooks the back garden.

A family bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, fully tiled shower cubicle and double sink set on a vanity unit completes the accommodation.

Beautiful garden

Outside, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the garden grounds which extend to half an acre with a large patio area and a woodland area at the back.

Parking is taken care of by the driveway while the detached garage has an electric roller door with a separate store to the back and a staircase to the attic room.

Other key features include an economical air source pump central heating system with underfloor heating on both floors, efficient doble glazing and solar roof panels.

The Rowan House, Glassel, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £700,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589700 or go to the website