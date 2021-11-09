Four-bed detached house in Banchory with sunroom and log cabin

If room to spread out is high on your list of priorities, then 1 Caird’s Close in Banchory may be especially appealing.

The four-bedroom detached house, located in the heart of the popular Deeside town, offers generous family accommodation over two floors.

As well as the main living spaces, it has the benefits of a study, a sunroom and a log cabin, which make it ideal for a growing family and for home-working.

The property is entered via a spacious hallway, which leads on to all further accommodation. The well-proportioned lounge is located to the side of the property and offers a quiet and relaxing space to unwind.

The dining kitchen is to the front of the property and is fitted with a range of contemporary wall and base units, including a central island. The room provides ample space for family dining and entertaining.

There is a double oven, warming drawer and microwave built-in at eye level, an electric hob and stainless-steel extractor hood as well as a Siemens American-style fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher.

Continuing to the rear of the house, the sun lounge is a particularly spacious additional living area.

This room is fitted with a wood-burning stove, underfloor heating, windows to three sides and provides access into the rear garden via two sets of patio doors.

Also on the ground floor is the study, which would also be suitable as a guest bedroom if required, together with the cloakroom which is fitted with a two-piece suite.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is located to the side of the property and benefits from an en suite shower room and large built-in wardrobes.

Double bedrooms two and three are both located to the front of the property and also provide excellent storage within built-in wardrobes.

The remaining bedroom is a good size and provides space for free-standing furniture.

The centrally located family bathroom is fitted with a four-piece suite.

Outside, to the front, there is a small area laid to lawn and bordered by a low-level wall.

The large lock-block driveway provides off-road parking for several cars and leads to the garage.

The fully enclosed rear garden is laid mainly to lawn and bordered by mature shrubs and small trees.

There is a lovely patio area which is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The log cabin is fitted with power and lighting and provides an excellent space for home-working.

The external sheltered area is a great space for alfresco dining and entertaining, or for a hot tub.

The double garage is fitted with two up and over doors, power and lighting. There is also a handy utility space with wall and base units and space for additional appliances.

Banchory is approximately 17 miles west of Aberdeen and is served by a wide range of shops, boutiques, restaurants and hotels, with two golf courses and a number of other leisure amenities.

The primary and secondary schools in Banchory are consistently rated as some of the best in Scotland and the property is within easy walking distance of both.

Number 1 Caird’s Close is for sale with Burnett & Reid LLP for offers over £410,000.

Email property@burnett-reid.co.uk or find it on ASPC.