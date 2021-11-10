5 ways to make your home office a happy space

The desire for home offices has sent ripples through the property market as a result of the pandemic and the move to remote working.

A recent study by Zen Internet revealed that 27% of home buyers who were surveyed cited the need for a home office as the reason to buy a new property.

In Scotland this summer the average house price reached a new record level which was put down in part to the demand for larger properties with home-office space.

There are benefits to working from home, such as reduced travel time, saving on fuel and the chance to work in comfortable clothes, but there are also distractions and temptations.

One of the best ways to boost productivity is by improving the work environment, according to mental health experts at rehabilitation clinic Delamere, who have put together five top tips for adjusting a home office to create an inspiring space.

Delamere’s Five Home Office Hacks:

1. Bring in natural daylight

Allowing natural light into the workspace can influence health aspects such as mood, sleep, vitamin D levels, eye health and productivity levels.

There’s nothing worse than working in a dark and dingy space. Bad lighting can strain your eyes, particularly if you’re staring at a computer screen in the dark.

A study carried out by Eco-Business discovered a strong correlation between working in daylight and productivity. The findings revealed that workplaces with sufficient daylight saw an increase of between 5% and 40% in productivity and sales.

2. Clear your desk of clutter

Whether you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety or just feeling unmotivated, chances are your messy environment isn’t helping your nerves.

Fight off distractions by removing clutter from your desk. If there’s nothing but a computer and essential office supplies within your space, the chances of focusing are much higher than if there are things around to distract you.

If your desk is multi-functional or used in a room that serves another purpose besides work, a serving tray or jars are handy for removing the items when they are not in use.

3. Prioritise comfort

Personal comfort at the desk affects productivity, comfort and wellbeing. A suitable working environment is crucial to maximising efficiency levels.

The goal is to minimise the physical strain and fatigue associated with poor working posture. By creating a space that is comfortable and designed to meet working needs, you can reap significant benefits.

4. Inject some colour

Colour can affect how we feel, how we think, how we interact with one another, and our mental wellbeing. It is a subtle yet powerful tool.

Blue can generate a feeling of serenity and security and adding it to your home office can reduce anxiety, slow down heart rate and even lower blood pressure.

If you want to start your day on a high, add yellow to your working space, as it’s known to increase concentration and help with fast decision-making.

5. Add a touch of nature

Plants are scientifically proven to make us feel happy, reduce feelings of anger and stress. Indoor plants are also known to boost productivity and concentration, that’s why they are perfect for the home-working environment.

Lavender has a calming scent and snake plants absorb pollutants.