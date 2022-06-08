Interior design: How to think, shop and style like a pro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Interior design: How to think, shop and style like a pro

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 3:19 pm
In this room by Amara, a statement rug sets the theme but it can be easily switched out, while the chandelier is a show-stopping piece.

Ever wondered why some people have a flair for interior design and others crumble at the first sight of a paint chart?

It may encourage anyone in the latter category to know that it’s not necessarily a natural gift but a skill that can be learned.

There are books, online courses and even TV series, for example Interior Design Masters, which is now available to binge-watch on BBC iPlayer.

Colours change their appearance according to the available light.

If all that sparks your interest in becoming a home décor guru, Sam Hood, creative chief of luxury interiors retailer Amara has advice on how to think, shop and style like a professional designer.

Top tips to think like a designer

Test paint on paper, not the walls.

The first step of a redecoration is choosing paint and it’s crucial to pick the right colour at the start of your project.

Sam says: “Whilst many people apply paint samples directly on to the walls, this only gives part of the picture. Paint sheets of paper and place them at various spots around the room.

“Some colours will look noticeably different under bright light or in shade. By painting on paper, it allows you to move the samples around.”

Decide on a statement piece and then accessorise around it – just swapping out a cushion will create a different look.
Accessorise around core pieces

Keeping up to date can seem daunting when choosing expensive pieces of furniture, such as sofas, beds and cabinets, but it’s easy to keep them on trend by updating the accessories such as cushions and throws.

Don’t forget about textures – a variation of them will create interest and depth.
Play with patterns and textures

Sam says: “Patterns are a great way to take a room to another level, and changing up the textures is an easy way to keep up to date with trends.

“If you feel nervous about being too bold with your style, start small and work up to more adventurous designs. Add bold accessories like luxury cushions, opt for a patterned blind rather than a solid colour, or even just try a textured vase to add depth.”

This oversized plant arrangement adds drama and proves that your ‘statement’ piece can be just about anything at all!
Treat yourself to a show-stopping piece

Sam says: “If you’re looking for something to add a real ‘wow factor’ to a room, you can’t get much better than investing in a statement item.”

Whatever colour palette you choose, keep it running throughout the house.
Consistency is key

When you’re designing the theme for a room, make sure it matches the colour palette and styles that run through the rest of your home.

Sam says: “A colour that is the focus of one room can be used as an accent colour in another, or you could make use of the same sorts of patterns and textures in multiple rooms. A room should feel like part of the wider house.”

Don’t be afraid to let your personality shine through in the pieces you choose – this is your home, not a show home.
Mirror your personality

Sam says: “Avoid designing your home to look like a show house with no personality. You’ll struggle to feel at home in a room that doesn’t carry any of your fingerprints.

“Whether this is achieved through your choice of accessories, or whether you choose a colour palette that echoes your personality, it’s important to make a room feel like a part of you.”

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]