Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love

Romance blossomed for neighbours Gemma Russell and Sandy Wilson who have put their beautiful houses in the Bridge of Don area on the market.

By Rosemary Lowne
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As a single mum for eight years, Gemma Russell had all but given up hope on finding ‘the one’.

Little did she know that her soulmate, Sandy Wilson, was in fact living just two doors down from her home in Leuchlands Drive in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

“It’s such a strange story, we were neighbours but I didn’t know him even though he was literally two doors down,” says Gemma, a property investor and hypnotherapist.

“You know what it’s like these days, you live in an estate and you barely know people.”

Home is where the heart is for Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sweet soulmates find love in Bridge of Don estate

But through mutual friends, who also live on the same estate, Gemma, who is mum to nine-year-old Anais, and Sandy, who is dad to Alex, 10 and Summer, six, met and fell deeply in love.

“Sandy was good pals with mutual friends, Faye and Kenny, because his son and their son are best friends,” says Gemma, 38.

“I’m best friends with Faye so we met at this party for their child’s birthday.

“Faye and Kenny like to claim they played Cupid.”

Gemma has put her beautiful property at 10 Leuchlands Drive on the market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Home is where the heart is for Aberdeen couple

Initially just friends, love soon blossomed for the couple.

“We were friends for about four or five weeks before I friend-zoned him because I just felt like he wasn’t really interested,” says Gemma.

“But then we ended up on a night out and he told me that he really liked me and I was so taken aback.”

For the next year the couple divided their time between their neighbouring properties, Gemma’s home in Leuchlands Drive and Sandy’s home in Shielhall Avenue.

Gemma has put her home in Leuchlands Drive on the market. Pictured is the sleek and stylish kitchen/dining area. Please note that the photos feature super-imposed furnishings. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP

Happily ever after

Their future plans to find a bigger property together then came to fruition when the property next door to their friends Faye and Kenny went on the market.

“Another twist in the tale was that the house next to Faye and Kenny in the same estate went up for sale last summer,” says Gemma.

“We had already spoken about living together further down the line at some point and the need to get a property with five bedrooms for the kids.

“So we went for it and moved in October last year.

“We now live right next door to our best friends so all the kids are best friends.

“I feel so blessed, honestly I can’t believe that this is our life.”

Gemma’s home in Leuchlands Drive has a spacious and stylish lounge. Please note that the images supplied feature super-imposed furnishings. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP

Exciting new property chapter for these two Bridge of Don houses

The couple had planned to rent out their former homes but have since put them both on the market.

“We started to rent our houses out and the plan was that our property company was going to buy them,” says Gemma.

“However, last year there was the mortgage crisis, the rent freeze, the eviction ban and the Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) tax so it wasn’t financially viable for us to keep these houses on.

“So we’re selling our amazing houses.”

Gemma and Sandy have found happiness after meeting through a mutual friend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Stylish and sophisticated living

Built by Scotia Homes, Gemma’s former three-bedroom family home in Leuchlands Drive features a very large lounge/dining room, a swish dining kitchen with French doors out to the back garden as well as a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a study/office area, a dreamy master bedroom with en suite and two further double bedrooms all of which benefit from built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom with shower over bath completes the accommodation of this appealing home.

Gemma’s home which is on the market has three spacious bedrooms. Please note that the images supplied feature super-imposed furnishings. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP

Strong community spirit

Outside, the gardens are perfect for family barbecues.

Together with the stylish accommodation, Gemma says the strong community spirit is why she and Sandy have moved to another property within the estate.

“It’s fantastic as at Christmas and Halloween the place is decorated up to the nines, it’s got a proper community feel to it,” says Gemma.

“In fact, for the King’s Coronation there was a massive residents’ lunch with food from Aberdam, a singer, a cocktail bar – the residents went all out.”

Sandy Wilson outside the home he’s selling at 41 Shielhill Avenue. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Although the front of Gemma’s former home is on Leuchlands Drive, the side of her property is on Shielhall Avenue where Sandy’s property is located.

Full of charm and character, 41 Shielhall Avenue is an attractive mid-terraced three-double-bedroomed home.

From the beautiful lounge and stunning kitchen with dining/family area to the spacious garden and three sumptuous bedrooms, every inch of this property is made for modern family living.

Sandy’s three-bedroom property in Shielhill Avenue is perfect for growing families. Please note that the images supplied feature super-imposed furnishings. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP

Settling into their new life together, Gemma and Sandy hope new families will love the estate as much as them.

“The estate itself as a community is superb for the kids,” says Gemma.

“The houses are in a great area, it’s very family orientated so we want people to get the same joy out of the houses that we have,” say Gemma.

Bright future ahead

Gemma and Sandy are now excited about their future as a blended family.

“The biggest thing for me is that Sandy just made me feel so safe and I think that was always something I was looking for,” says Gemma.

“For me he’s like no-one I’d ever met before. He’s kind, he’s gentle and a great dad.”

Gemma and Sandy are ready for the next chapter in their lives. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

To book a viewing of these Bridge of Don houses…

41 Shielhill Avenue, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £245,000.

10 Leuchlands Drive, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £288,000.

To arrange viewings contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by John Ross. father and son to climb Ben Nevis in memory of father's brother Picture shows; Sean Redmond and son. unknown. Supplied by Heart Research UK Date; Unknown
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Martin Scott training at Ross County in June 2008. Image: DC Thomson
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Damaged and broken gravestones have been an issue in Tomnahurich cemetery for many years (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
DeltaTek founder and chief executive Tristam Horn at the company's new HQ. Image: think PR
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's beautiful River Dee (Image: richardjohnson/Shutterstock)
Eulyn Pagaling: Knowing what's in Scotland's rivers can help us to take better care…