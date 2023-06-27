Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love

As a single mum for eight years, Gemma Russell had all but given up hope on finding ‘the one’.

Little did she know that her soulmate, Sandy Wilson, was in fact living just two doors down from her home in Leuchlands Drive in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

“It’s such a strange story, we were neighbours but I didn’t know him even though he was literally two doors down,” says Gemma, a property investor and hypnotherapist.

“You know what it’s like these days, you live in an estate and you barely know people.”

Sweet soulmates find love in Bridge of Don estate

But through mutual friends, who also live on the same estate, Gemma, who is mum to nine-year-old Anais, and Sandy, who is dad to Alex, 10 and Summer, six, met and fell deeply in love.

“Sandy was good pals with mutual friends, Faye and Kenny, because his son and their son are best friends,” says Gemma, 38.

“I’m best friends with Faye so we met at this party for their child’s birthday.

“Faye and Kenny like to claim they played Cupid.”

Home is where the heart is for Aberdeen couple

Initially just friends, love soon blossomed for the couple.

“We were friends for about four or five weeks before I friend-zoned him because I just felt like he wasn’t really interested,” says Gemma.

“But then we ended up on a night out and he told me that he really liked me and I was so taken aback.”

For the next year the couple divided their time between their neighbouring properties, Gemma’s home in Leuchlands Drive and Sandy’s home in Shielhall Avenue.

Happily ever after

Their future plans to find a bigger property together then came to fruition when the property next door to their friends Faye and Kenny went on the market.

“Another twist in the tale was that the house next to Faye and Kenny in the same estate went up for sale last summer,” says Gemma.

“We had already spoken about living together further down the line at some point and the need to get a property with five bedrooms for the kids.

“So we went for it and moved in October last year.

“We now live right next door to our best friends so all the kids are best friends.

“I feel so blessed, honestly I can’t believe that this is our life.”

Exciting new property chapter for these two Bridge of Don houses

The couple had planned to rent out their former homes but have since put them both on the market.

“We started to rent our houses out and the plan was that our property company was going to buy them,” says Gemma.

“However, last year there was the mortgage crisis, the rent freeze, the eviction ban and the Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) tax so it wasn’t financially viable for us to keep these houses on.

“So we’re selling our amazing houses.”

Stylish and sophisticated living

Built by Scotia Homes, Gemma’s former three-bedroom family home in Leuchlands Drive features a very large lounge/dining room, a swish dining kitchen with French doors out to the back garden as well as a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a study/office area, a dreamy master bedroom with en suite and two further double bedrooms all of which benefit from built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom with shower over bath completes the accommodation of this appealing home.

Strong community spirit

Outside, the gardens are perfect for family barbecues.

Together with the stylish accommodation, Gemma says the strong community spirit is why she and Sandy have moved to another property within the estate.

“It’s fantastic as at Christmas and Halloween the place is decorated up to the nines, it’s got a proper community feel to it,” says Gemma.

“In fact, for the King’s Coronation there was a massive residents’ lunch with food from Aberdam, a singer, a cocktail bar – the residents went all out.”

Although the front of Gemma’s former home is on Leuchlands Drive, the side of her property is on Shielhall Avenue where Sandy’s property is located.

Full of charm and character, 41 Shielhall Avenue is an attractive mid-terraced three-double-bedroomed home.

From the beautiful lounge and stunning kitchen with dining/family area to the spacious garden and three sumptuous bedrooms, every inch of this property is made for modern family living.

Settling into their new life together, Gemma and Sandy hope new families will love the estate as much as them.

“The estate itself as a community is superb for the kids,” says Gemma.

“The houses are in a great area, it’s very family orientated so we want people to get the same joy out of the houses that we have,” say Gemma.

Bright future ahead

Gemma and Sandy are now excited about their future as a blended family.

“The biggest thing for me is that Sandy just made me feel so safe and I think that was always something I was looking for,” says Gemma.

“For me he’s like no-one I’d ever met before. He’s kind, he’s gentle and a great dad.”

To book a viewing of these Bridge of Don houses…

41 Shielhill Avenue, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £245,000.

10 Leuchlands Drive, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £288,000.

To arrange viewings contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk