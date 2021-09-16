Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commercial property: ‘Perfect storm approaching’ for industrial market as online shopping drives up demand for space

By Keith Findlay
September 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Logistics is a growth market, thanks to the success of online retailers such as Amazon.

Demand for industrial and logistics space in Scotland is outstripping supply, leading to ongoing upward pressure on rents, according to new analysis.

Property and investment management firm Colliers is warning that a “perfect storm” of factors – many related to the pandemic – are coming together to create a critical mismatch between supply and demand of industrial space of all sizes across the country.

While developers are keen to bring forward new speculative developments, build cost inflation and a shortage of construction materials are proving a challenge.”

Covid-19 lockdowns have massively accelerated the trend towards online shopping and the need for speedy “last mile” logistics to get goods, including essential medical supplies, to where they need to be without delays. This has driven up demand for suitable space.

Colliers says this situation is being exacerbated by increased construction costs and a shortage of building materials that relate to both the pandemic and the impact of Brexit.

Dearth of supply

Iain Davidson, director of industrial and logistics, Colliers, said: “Demand is exceptionally strong for industrial space in Scotland.

“However, the lack of supply has had a significant effect on take-up. Despite relatively low take-up, the market is strong. It’s just that there’s a real dearth of supply for occupiers to take.

“We have a perfect storm. While developers are keen to bring forward new speculative developments, build cost inflation and a shortage of construction materials are proving a challenge. As a result, occupiers will inevitably face rent increases.”

Iain Davidson, director of industrial and logistics, Colliers.

Colliers’ analysis shows the availability of industrial space is at an all-time low in Scotland, with a vacancy rate of 4%.

But deals are still being done – rocket firm Skyrora recently agreed a lease of 52,000sq ft in Cumbernauld and north-east road haulier Caledonian Logistics took 38,000sq ft at Wardpark Industrial Estate in Cumbernauld.

Retail giant Amazon has remained at the forefront of recent activity in Scotland, with the pre-let of a 144,000sq ft build-to-suit distribution hub at Glasgow Business Park.

Mr Davidson added: “Demand for industrial and logistics space is set to remain exceptionally strong in Scotland and speculative development will need to pick up to fill big gaps in supply.”

