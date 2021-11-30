Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Paws for thought: Nine house cleaning tips every dog owner should know

By Rosemary Lowne
November 30, 2021, 11:45 am
Pooch palace: Keeping your home free from dog hair and odours is easier than you think.
Pooch palace: Keeping your home free from dog hair and odours is easier than you think.

Four-legged friends certainly leave a big imprint on our lives in more ways than one.

From unconditional love and boundless energy to muddy paw prints and drool, pets make their mark both metaphorically and physically in family homes across the north and north-east of Scotland.

To lend a helping hand, the specialist team at tails.com have shared tips for pet owners across the north and north-east that offer practical solutions to keep your home odour-free and spotless.

It’s a dog’s life: Invest in some blankets to drape over the sofa, cushions and your dog’s favourite sleeping spots.

Drool bib

Drool bibs are a great way to catch slobber that drips from your pup’s jowls. They keep the chest and fur clean and can help to prevent the build-up of any unpleasant smells. You can also use a bandana or a towel. Just place it on when they eat, drink or play with their toys.

Deep clean

Get into the habit of routinely cleaning your dog’s toys and blankets, to keep them clean and to prevent an unpleasant smell in your home. Ensure you use a pet-safe detergent, and avoid using chemicals that can be dangerous to dogs, such as bleach, ammonia and chlorine.

What do you mean I can’t sleep on the bed? Washing blankets regularly can help keep your home free from pet odour.

Furniture

Invest in some blankets to drape over the sofa, cushions and your pup’s favourite sleeping spots. You can remove the blankets and throws when visitors come over, and chuck them into the wash to maintain a fresh, clean-smelling environment.

Durable materials

When selecting fabrics, upholstery and furniture for your home, opt for materials such as leather, microfiber, velvet and canvas, which are easy to keep clean and remove stains. Fabrics need to be cleaned regularly – at least once a month – to ensure they are free from hair, smells and unsightly stains.

Best paw forward: Muddy paw prints are easily tackled.

Muddy paws

If your furry friend brings mud on to your carpets, don’t start cleaning the stain before it has time to sink into the fibres. Let the mud dry out, as once it hardens you can use a scrub to loosen the dirt. Once the mud starts to lift, use a vacuum to clear up any excess dirt.

Floors

Be sure to keep hard floors smelling fresh and looking clean by using a pet-friendly antibacterial solution and hot water weekly, to combat odour and remove muddy paw prints.

Make yourself at home: Fabrics need to be cleaned regularly – at least once a month – to ensure they are free from hair, smells and unsightly stains.

Carpets

Pet hair can become difficult to remove once it becomes embedded within the carpet fibres. To get your carpets smelling fresh, mix one-third part of the fabric softener in a bucket of water. Fill a bottle and spray over the carpet. Let it dry and vacuum it. The solution will help the pet hair to loosen up and it will be easier to remove.

Baking soda

Baking soda not only helps with baking but also is highly effective at deodorising a room. Sprinkle the carpet with the baking soda and let sit for a couple of hours. If the odour is stronger, you might need to leave it overnight.

Paws for property: Simple tips to keep your home looking and smelling fresh from dog odour this winter.

Clutter

If you often find lots of toys lying around the house, keep the mess to a minimum by storing them in a dedicated pet toy basket. And if your pet has toys and other accessories that have barely been used, clean them and donate them to your local animal shelter.

