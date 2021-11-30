Paws for thought: Nine house cleaning tips every dog owner should know

Four-legged friends certainly leave a big imprint on our lives in more ways than one.

From unconditional love and boundless energy to muddy paw prints and drool, pets make their mark both metaphorically and physically in family homes across the north and north-east of Scotland.

To lend a helping hand, the specialist team at tails.com have shared tips for pet owners across the north and north-east that offer practical solutions to keep your home odour-free and spotless.

Drool bib

Drool bibs are a great way to catch slobber that drips from your pup’s jowls. They keep the chest and fur clean and can help to prevent the build-up of any unpleasant smells. You can also use a bandana or a towel. Just place it on when they eat, drink or play with their toys.

Deep clean

Get into the habit of routinely cleaning your dog’s toys and blankets, to keep them clean and to prevent an unpleasant smell in your home. Ensure you use a pet-safe detergent, and avoid using chemicals that can be dangerous to dogs, such as bleach, ammonia and chlorine.

Furniture

Invest in some blankets to drape over the sofa, cushions and your pup’s favourite sleeping spots. You can remove the blankets and throws when visitors come over, and chuck them into the wash to maintain a fresh, clean-smelling environment.

Durable materials

When selecting fabrics, upholstery and furniture for your home, opt for materials such as leather, microfiber, velvet and canvas, which are easy to keep clean and remove stains. Fabrics need to be cleaned regularly – at least once a month – to ensure they are free from hair, smells and unsightly stains.

Muddy paws

If your furry friend brings mud on to your carpets, don’t start cleaning the stain before it has time to sink into the fibres. Let the mud dry out, as once it hardens you can use a scrub to loosen the dirt. Once the mud starts to lift, use a vacuum to clear up any excess dirt.

Floors

Be sure to keep hard floors smelling fresh and looking clean by using a pet-friendly antibacterial solution and hot water weekly, to combat odour and remove muddy paw prints.

Carpets

Pet hair can become difficult to remove once it becomes embedded within the carpet fibres. To get your carpets smelling fresh, mix one-third part of the fabric softener in a bucket of water. Fill a bottle and spray over the carpet. Let it dry and vacuum it. The solution will help the pet hair to loosen up and it will be easier to remove.

Baking soda

Baking soda not only helps with baking but also is highly effective at deodorising a room. Sprinkle the carpet with the baking soda and let sit for a couple of hours. If the odour is stronger, you might need to leave it overnight.

Clutter

If you often find lots of toys lying around the house, keep the mess to a minimum by storing them in a dedicated pet toy basket. And if your pet has toys and other accessories that have barely been used, clean them and donate them to your local animal shelter.