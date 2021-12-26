Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six exciting properties in the north and north-east for sale

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 26, 2021, 6:00 am
110 Dee Village is an executive three-bedroom ground floor apartment in a modern development close to all the amenities of Aberdeen city centre.
This week we have the pick of some interesting properties with special features to suit a range of budgets.

The three-bedroom converted steading at Foveran is within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen.

2 The Steadings, Foveran, Ellon

Centred around a shared courtyard and with views over the countryside, this three- bedroom converted steading is a 15-minute drive to Aberdeen and close to all amenities in the town of Ellon.

Dual aspect windows in the lounge offer an outlook over the gardens and beyond while the kitchen has space for dining table and chairs and gives access to the rear gardens.

Price over £245,000 with Aberdein Considine.

The three-bedroom apartment at Dee Village has private parking and there is a residents’ fitness suite.

110 Dee Village, Millburn Street, Aberdeen

This executive three-bedroom ground floor apartment is situated in a modern development close to all the amenities of the city centre.

The flat boasts double glazing, gas fired central heating, security entry system, private parking and access to the onsite residents’ fitness suite.

Price over £199,000 with Aberdein Considine.

The five-bedroom former manse at Castlehill Road retains many period features, such as the original study.

Castlehill Road, Forres

This substantial five-bedroom villa was originally the church manse and has many period features starting with the attractive arched front door.

The original study features built-in bookshelves and a marble fireplace.

Up the grand staircase there are five double bedrooms all with period features such as a fireplace and two with dual aspect windows.

Offers over £330,000 with Purple Bricks.

The Smithy House looks over an unspoilt landscape in Sutherland.

The Smithy House, Stoer, Sutherland

The Smithy House is a former blacksmith’s house with converted byre and smithy, and an owner-occupied croft lying close to the scattered hamlet of Stoer near Lochinver.

The property is in a beautiful setting with views over an unspoilt landscape and towards Loch Neill Bhain, in one of the last great wildernesses in Europe.

Offers Over £435,000 with Galbraith.

Alba enjoys a prominent position in Findhorn and as such offers unrivalled views of the bay.

Alba, Forres, Moray

Alba, 195 Findhorn, is a detached house located in a prominent position at the heart of the village of Findhorn.

Constructed of stone under a pitched slate roof with a more modern block built extension to the side, the house provides spacious accommodation over one and a half storeys and enjoys a dual aspect over the bay.

Guide Price £380,000 with Galbraith.

Forsinain Steading has been thoughtfully converted over 10 years and could also offer a business opportunity.

Forsinain Steading, Forsinard, Sutherland

A converted steading with four reception rooms, six or seven bedrooms all with en suite and dressing room.

Forsinain Steading is a tranquil place to live with beautiful vistas, surrounded by fields in the heart of a nature reserve.

The steading has been lovingly converted over the past 10 years. The property also lends itself to a guest house or self-catering property.

Offers in the region of £680,000 with Monster Moves.

