Six exciting properties in the north and north-east for sale

This week we have the pick of some interesting properties with special features to suit a range of budgets.

2 The Steadings, Foveran, Ellon

Centred around a shared courtyard and with views over the countryside, this three- bedroom converted steading is a 15-minute drive to Aberdeen and close to all amenities in the town of Ellon.

Dual aspect windows in the lounge offer an outlook over the gardens and beyond while the kitchen has space for dining table and chairs and gives access to the rear gardens.

Price over £245,000 with Aberdein Considine.

110 Dee Village, Millburn Street, Aberdeen

This executive three-bedroom ground floor apartment is situated in a modern development close to all the amenities of the city centre.

The flat boasts double glazing, gas fired central heating, security entry system, private parking and access to the onsite residents’ fitness suite.

Price over £199,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Castlehill Road, Forres

This substantial five-bedroom villa was originally the church manse and has many period features starting with the attractive arched front door.

The original study features built-in bookshelves and a marble fireplace.

Up the grand staircase there are five double bedrooms all with period features such as a fireplace and two with dual aspect windows.

Offers over £330,000 with Purple Bricks.

The Smithy House, Stoer, Sutherland

The Smithy House is a former blacksmith’s house with converted byre and smithy, and an owner-occupied croft lying close to the scattered hamlet of Stoer near Lochinver.

The property is in a beautiful setting with views over an unspoilt landscape and towards Loch Neill Bhain, in one of the last great wildernesses in Europe.

Offers Over £435,000 with Galbraith.

Alba, Forres, Moray

Alba, 195 Findhorn, is a detached house located in a prominent position at the heart of the village of Findhorn.

Constructed of stone under a pitched slate roof with a more modern block built extension to the side, the house provides spacious accommodation over one and a half storeys and enjoys a dual aspect over the bay.

Guide Price £380,000 with Galbraith.

Forsinain Steading, Forsinard, Sutherland

A converted steading with four reception rooms, six or seven bedrooms all with en suite and dressing room.

Forsinain Steading is a tranquil place to live with beautiful vistas, surrounded by fields in the heart of a nature reserve.

The steading has been lovingly converted over the past 10 years. The property also lends itself to a guest house or self-catering property.

Offers in the region of £680,000 with Monster Moves.