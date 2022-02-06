Six fantastic homes for sale now in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties offers lots of space inside and out, lovely views and some very special features.

Insh Cottage, Spean Bridge, Highland

This traditional cottage is in a beautiful, secluded setting with private wooded grounds that blend with the surrounding landscape.

The unspoilt countryside provides a habitat for rare species of wildlife and there are delightful walks direct from the cottage, which is close to Spean Bridge and about 10 miles from Fort William.

There are three reception rooms and four bedrooms and the property offers modernised accommodation retaining original features.

The current owner purchased the cottage in 2014 and has carried out improvements including the installation of oil fired central heating, re-wiring, new kitchen units, a new water cylinder, upgrading the bathroom and redecoration.

Offers Over £310,000 with Galbraith.

Eslie Lodge, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

This luxury detached home offers stylish and modern accommodation with five bedrooms, three reception rooms and five bathrooms.

It is set in a peaceful location with views of the surrounding countryside and the property is presented to the highest standard, including bespoke fittings throughout.

On the ground floor there is a dual aspect sitting room with patio doors opening on to the south-facing gardens and countryside views.

There is also a well-proportioned dining room, while the heart of the home is the 48ft open-plan kitchen and breakfast room.

Price £885,000 with Galbraith.

139 Oakhill Grange, Aberdeen

This four-bedroom townhouse sits in a desirable modern development and offers spacious accommodation across three floors.

It has been completed to the highest of standards with quality fixtures and fittings throughout, including full and direct optical fibre broadband for superfast speed internet straight to the property.

A ground floor guest bedroom has French doors opening out to the garden and an en suite shower room.

On the first floor, the bright lounge features floor to ceiling windows and French doors leading to a balcony with views across the rear garden.

The kitchen is on open plan with the dining room, which is ideal for family dining and entertaining alike.

Price over £420,000 with Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

10 Prospecthill Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen

Occupying a large, mature and easily-maintained landscaped site, this is a substantial detached family home with six bedrooms and views over Bieldside to the countryside beyond.

The house has been completed to an extremely high specification and includes UPVC double glazing, an alarm system, a beautifully-appointed fitted kitchen with numerous integrated appliances and matching island unit, a dressing room and bathroom en suite to the master bedroom as well as en suite facilities to four other bedrooms.

The accommodation over four levels is extremely adaptable and in addition there is a Sonas Speaker System throughout the house.

Price over £1,000,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

Birken Braes, Ardoe, Aberdeen

This four-bedroom detached property features a unique architect-designed extension with floor to ceiling glazing on two floors and a viewing gallery which commands panoramic views across the Deeside Valley.

The bright and airy lounge leads to a generous kitchen/diner with Corian worktops, a breakfast island and space for a dining table and chairs.

There is also a study and a sun room with log burner and doors to a decked area, ideal for alfresco dining.

The master bedroom leads to a sitting area and viewing gallery over the sun room, a lovely spot to sit and enjoy the surrounding countryside. It also has the luxury of a dressing room and an en suite.

Price over £524,750 with Blackadders.

Firthview, Evelix Road, Dornoch, Sutherland

Enjoying a south-facing, elevated position with panoramic views across countryside to the Dornoch Firth, Firthview is a detached bungalow set on a generous-sized plot in attractive garden grounds.

Located just outside the town centre, Firthview is within walking distance to all amenities including the Royal Dornoch golf club and beach.

In need of some modernising, the property has well-proportioned, bright rooms and open fires. There is a living room, sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and attached garage.

Externally the gardens are private and secluded and a driveway allows for off-street parking.

Offers Over £295,000 with Arthur & Carmichael on 01862 810202.

Read more…

Housing market tracker: See the average rent and home prices in your area.