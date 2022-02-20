Six spectacular homes for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six spectacular homes for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
February 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Stunning home: This plush property in High Street, Dornoch is the former holiday home of the late author Rosamunde Pilcher.
This week’s property round-up features six sensational properties including the former holiday home of the late celebrated author Rosamunde Pilcher.

So whether it’s a character filled period property or a sophisticated steading you’re after, we’ve got it all.

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne

Attractive abode: This detached extended farmhouse comes with about 12 acres.

Enjoy countryside living at its very best in this five-bedroom extended farmhouse complete with adjoining bothy and a U-shaped steading.

Nestled within 12 acres of natural beauty, this exceptional property also boasts three reception rooms, two shower rooms and a spacious bathroom.

Located 30 miles west of Aberdeen and four miles from Aboyne, the property enjoys the best of both worlds with spectacular countryside on its door step yet local amenities within reach.

Offers over £750,000 with Savills.

Mains of Auquharney Farm, Peterhead

 

Picturesque setting: This fantastic five-bedroom home is sure to cast you under its spell.

Set within 14 acres of fields and woodland, this five-bedroom country house enjoys panoramic views over spectacular scenery.

Recently extended by the current owners, this three floor home now has a spacious dining kitchen with a vaulted ceiling and a large wet room with a dog-friendly shower area.

Offers over £599,999 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

Pitcaple, Inverurie

Space for all the family: This home is ideal for growing families.

Working from home is easy in this spacious six-bedroom converted steading.

Located just 10 minutes from the beautiful Bennachie hill, this property will suit those who enjoy an outdoors lifestyle.

Inside, the home is extremely spacious throughout with a small office, a large open plan kitchen/family/dining room and an integral garage.

Offers over £460,000 with Purple Bricks.

Oakbank, Duffus Road, Elgin

Striking exterior: Oakbank certainly catches the eye from the outside and the inside.

Nothing says luxury living like your own private grounds.

Re-designed in 1906 in the Art Nouveau style, this historic five-bedroom property has a plethora of beautiful period features as well as a drawing room, morning room, dining room, dining kitchen, study, two bathrooms, shower room and two guest toilets.

Offers over £560,000 with Harper Macleod.

High Street, Dornoch

Attractive interior: This stunning home is on the market in Dornoch.

Previously the holiday home of the late celebrated author Rosamunde Pilcher, this five-bedroom, five bathroom residence has undergone a major refurbishment.

Inside, the three-floor property boasts sumptuous interiors and high ceilings together with modern accommodation including an impressive kitchen and walk-in larder.

Outside there is a large rear garden which has been turfed and a paved patio area.

Offers over £995,000 with Purple Bricks.

Mundurno Steading 3, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

Impressive property: This wonderful steading is well worth a look.

This charming five-bedroom steading features vaulted ceilings and a glass gantry together with spacious open-plan living areas.

Particularly impressive is the master suite with an adjoining nursery/study and an en suite which is accessed from a second staircase within the living area.

Outside, there are areas of grass and patios where beautiful views can be savoured .

Offers over £595,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

