Six spectacular homes for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland

This week’s property round-up features six sensational properties including the former holiday home of the late celebrated author Rosamunde Pilcher.

So whether it’s a character filled period property or a sophisticated steading you’re after, we’ve got it all.

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne

Enjoy countryside living at its very best in this five-bedroom extended farmhouse complete with adjoining bothy and a U-shaped steading.

Nestled within 12 acres of natural beauty, this exceptional property also boasts three reception rooms, two shower rooms and a spacious bathroom.

Located 30 miles west of Aberdeen and four miles from Aboyne, the property enjoys the best of both worlds with spectacular countryside on its door step yet local amenities within reach.

Offers over £750,000 with Savills.

Mains of Auquharney Farm, Peterhead

Set within 14 acres of fields and woodland, this five-bedroom country house enjoys panoramic views over spectacular scenery.

Recently extended by the current owners, this three floor home now has a spacious dining kitchen with a vaulted ceiling and a large wet room with a dog-friendly shower area.

Offers over £599,999 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

Pitcaple, Inverurie

Working from home is easy in this spacious six-bedroom converted steading.

Located just 10 minutes from the beautiful Bennachie hill, this property will suit those who enjoy an outdoors lifestyle.

Inside, the home is extremely spacious throughout with a small office, a large open plan kitchen/family/dining room and an integral garage.

Offers over £460,000 with Purple Bricks.

Oakbank, Duffus Road, Elgin

Nothing says luxury living like your own private grounds.

Re-designed in 1906 in the Art Nouveau style, this historic five-bedroom property has a plethora of beautiful period features as well as a drawing room, morning room, dining room, dining kitchen, study, two bathrooms, shower room and two guest toilets.

Offers over £560,000 with Harper Macleod.

High Street, Dornoch

Previously the holiday home of the late celebrated author Rosamunde Pilcher, this five-bedroom, five bathroom residence has undergone a major refurbishment.

Inside, the three-floor property boasts sumptuous interiors and high ceilings together with modern accommodation including an impressive kitchen and walk-in larder.

Outside there is a large rear garden which has been turfed and a paved patio area.

Offers over £995,000 with Purple Bricks.

Mundurno Steading 3, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

This charming five-bedroom steading features vaulted ceilings and a glass gantry together with spacious open-plan living areas.

Particularly impressive is the master suite with an adjoining nursery/study and an en suite which is accessed from a second staircase within the living area.

Outside, there are areas of grass and patios where beautiful views can be savoured .

Offers over £595,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.