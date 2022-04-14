Bancon Homes launches apartment sales at The Reserve at Eden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luxury homebuilder Bancon Homes has announced the sales launch of its brand new two-bedroom Westfield Apartments at The Reserve at Eden, Aberdeen.

Located opposite Dobbies on the western edge of the city, just minutes from the west end of Aberdeen, The Reserve at Eden is Bancon Homes’s luxurious new development of two, three and four-bedroom homes, all featuring designer kitchens, high-quality finishes and different characteristics.

Bancon Homes says homebuyers have the opportunity to live in the heart of an exciting new community surrounded by countryside but with excellent amenities, great connectivity and the cosmopolitan attractions of Aberdeen nearby.

Prime Four and Westhill business parks as well as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are also within easy reach, with the AWPR only five minutes away for travel further afield.

With prices starting at £179,995, The Westfield is ideal for first-time buyers looking to take their first steps on the property ladder or downsizers wanting an easy maintenance-free life.

Bright and airy

These bright and airy apartments have large living spaces with full-height windows giving a panoramic view of the surrounding area as well as plenty of room for dining and comfortable lounge seating.

Each apartment also comes with an award-winning Leicht kitchen and a range of premium Siemens appliances.

Bedrooms have oak-finish fitted wardrobes.

The large master bedroom also has an en suite with luxury shower and there is a family bathroom, both of which come with contemporary, white fittings and Porcelanosa tiling.

Superfast broadband

For those working from home superfast broadband connectivity is included as standard and each home has a dedicated parking space.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “We are delighted to bring our Westfield apartment range to Aberdeen homebuyers.

“The Reserve at Eden has proved to be exceptionally popular since its launch and we expect there to be high demand for these superb apartments.

“Situated in an outstanding location, The Reserve at Eden not only offers buyers a fabulous combination of city and country living with its close proximity to the beautiful Den of Maidencraig Nature Reserve and Hazlehead Park, but excellent local amenities and everything Aberdeen city has to offer.”

Award-winning

Bancon Homes has been operating for more than 40 years and has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw.

In 2021 the company was nominated as a finalist in three categories at the Scottish Home Awards, two for its Lochside of Leys development in Banchory and one for the Housebuilder of the Year (less than 100 units).

In 2020 its Aspire House development in Aberdeen was also a finalist in the Renovation of the Year category.

For the past five years Bancon Homes has won the building industry’s In-House Gold Award for Customer Satisfaction.

For further information visit www.banconhomes.com. To speak to the sales team and arrange an appointment email sales@bancon.co.uk or call 01224 900 142.

