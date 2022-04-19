Inverurie home with ruins of former wool mill in the garden could be yours for £475k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Far from run-of-the-mill, this fine five-bedroom family home is overflowing with character and even comes with the remains of a former wool mill.

Peaceful and tranquil yet close to the thriving community of Inverurie, The Mill House, situated on the outskirts of the village of Kinmuck, has been the perfect place for Alison and Stephen Goodwin to bring up their three sons.

But after 17 blissfully happy years, the couple, who also have two dogs, have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We will miss sitting outside on a peaceful summer’s evening listening to the stream and the birdsong,” said Alison.

“We’ll also miss the wood burning stove in winter, the silence and the starry skies at night and our bonfire night parties.

“We’ve also loved having friends round and bringing in the tatties in October from our vegetable garden.”

Former wool mill

The fact that the couple viewed about 40 houses before finally putting an offer in on the Mill House illustrates their love for the period property which is set within three quarters of an acre.

“The house is beautifully situated, just 15 minutes from Steve’s work in Dyce and yet it is in a rural location,” explained Alison.

“The house itself has a lot of character and having the former wool mill in the garden makes it even more unique.

“It felt very peaceful and you could hear the stream from the garden.

“We knew as soon as we walked into the house that this was the place we wanted to bring up our family.”

Beautiful dining kitchen

From the cathedral style ceiling hallway and attractive lounge to the sun room and spacious dining kitchen, the property perfectly blends period features with contemporary decor.

But what really makes this home stand out from the crowded property market is its priceless rich history.

“The house is on the site of two weavers cottages associated with the wool mill, the ruins of which are in the garden,” said Alison.

“When it was converted, the house incorporated the cottages and was extended in the 1980s.

“The wool mill is on maps from 120 years ago but we have not been able to find out exactly how old it is.

“However we met an elderly gentleman who used to go to dances at the mill in his youth!”

5 bedrooms

Bright and spacious, the ground floor has a lounge, open plan sitting room, dining area, sun room, dining kitchen, utility room and toilet.

Upstairs, there is a beautiful gallery area as well as a master bedroom with ensuite, the study/fifth bedroom and a large family room.

Across the gallery landing there are three further bedrooms and a shower room.

“We have been continually improving and upgrading the house over the years,” said Alison.

“We started by extending the central heating to all the rooms, we have put in patio doors which lead out onto raised decking which overlooks the garden.

“We have also installed a wood burning stove in the living room, installed two power showers while upgrading the bathroom and shower room.

“Not only that but we put in a new kitchen, replaced internal and external doors and upgraded windows and external doors.”

Extensive gardens

Outside is just as impressive as there are extensive gardens and an integral double garage.

But the talking point is definitely the remains of the former wool mill and pond.

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about The Mill House, Alison said: “It’s a really lovely area to live in and we have the best of both worlds.

“Both Steve and I work in Aberdeen and it’s an easy drive in to work and Aberdeen airport is also very accessible.”

Most importantly though, the couple say the house has been a safe place to bring up their children.

“The house has been a fantastic place for our kids to grow up as there is so much space both inside the house and in the garden and we have no neighbours,” said Alison.

With memories to last a lifetime, the couple know their home will make another family just as happy.

“It is definitely a home for a family,” said Alison.

“We could not imagine a better place to have brought up our kids.”

To book a viewing

The Mill House, Kinmuck, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over£475,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or go to the website www.raeburns.co.uk/properties/the-mill-house.