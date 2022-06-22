Apple of your eye? Beautiful Banchory home with orchard on the market for £750k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apple of your eye? Beautiful Banchory home with orchard on the market for £750k

By Rosemary Lowne
June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:43 pm
Terset House is a piece of countryside paradise.
Terset House is a piece of countryside paradise.

Enjoy homemade apple crumble to your heart’s content at this beautiful Banchory home complete with its own orchard.

Wicker baskets at the ready, Terset House is ripe for the picking with a thriving mature orchard, panoramic views of the Lower Deeside and an impressive three-storey detached house with five bedrooms and a self-contained studio.

The orchard is bursting with fruit trees.
The hallway sets the stylish tone of the house.
1.5 acres

Set in 1.5 acres of mature landscaped garden grounds, the property enjoys all the beauty that rural life has to offer while remaining within commuting distance of Aberdeen and the business parks at Kingswells and Westhill.

After picking your five-a-day, the property gets even more delicious inside with most windows offering far-reaching views over the rolling countryside.

Check out the magnificent views from the lounge.
Enjoy a slap-up homecooked meal knowing that you can instantly stretch out on the sofa afterwards.
Panoramic views

As far as entrance hallways go, Terset House offers a welcome like no other with an impressive Canadian white oak staircase leading up to the galleried first-floor landing.

Bringing the outside in, the lounge is where the dramatic scenery can be soaked up from the comfort of the sofa with floor to ceiling windows offering postcard-perfect views.

Brimming with character, a central Caithness stone fireplace with multi-fuel stove separates the lounge and the dining room.

Cooking legend Mary Berry would be at home in this beautiful kitchen.
It's impossible not to want to cook in this fantastic kitchen.
Stylish kitchen

And the wonderful views can also be savoured across the dining table, which has plenty of space for all the family.

Meanwhile, weary heads can rest assure that they will get a refreshing night’s sleep in the stunning master suite complete with quality timber fittings throughout and complementing solid oak/engineered oak/limestone flooring, and oak panelled interior doors.

Breakfast in bed has never been more appealing.
Undoubtedly the hub of the home, the dining kitchen is seriously impressive as it is kitted out with an array of bespoke shaker-style cabinets, a large central island, solid walnut and granite work surfaces, twin Belfast sinks, and a four-oven electric AGA cooker.

Master suite

Adjacent to the dining kitchen is a handy utility room and toilet.

Over on the west wing, there is a further toilet and guest bedroom with en suite shower room with direct access on to a south-facing rustic paved patio.

Enjoy coffee and croissants in bed in this beautiful bedroom.
Along with the master suite at first-floor level there are three further double bedrooms, one of which is used as a home office.

In addition, there is a bright family bathroom with twin wash basins, a large corner shower enclosure and free-standing roll-top bath.

Enjoy wonderful views while working from home.
Self-contained studio

Outside, the entrance courtyard provides parking for up to four vehicles with undercover garaging within a double car port, above which is a versatile self-contained studio.

Perfect for summer parties or family barbecues, the garden has a mix of manicured lawns and landscaped area, while a wooden garage and large wooden store serviced with power and light provide generous exterior storage facilities.

Other key features include oil-fired central heating with underfloor heating at ground-floor level, double glazing, an intruder alarm system, and abundant internal storage facilities.

That drinks cabinet was made for the weekend.
To book a viewing

Terset House, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £750,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain and Co on 01224 623040 or go to the website.

