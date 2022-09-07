Roll out the red carpet for this £475,000 home in Aberdeen’s illustrious Queen’s Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Property

Roll out the red carpet for this £475,000 home in Aberdeen’s illustrious Queen’s Road

By Rosemary Lowne
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fit for a King or Queen: This superb property in Queen's Road is sure to be snapped up fast.
Fit for a King or Queen: This superb property in Queen's Road is sure to be snapped up fast.

Glistening with style and status, this plush property is a granite jewel in the crown of one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after streets.

Regal by name and by nature, the four-bedroom home in Queen’s Road is a sight to behold with its striking bay window and stunning granite exterior immediately catching the eye.

But it’s inside that is worthy of the red carpet as every inch of the home has been lovingly maintained.

Sleek and stylish: The dining kitchen and family area is a sight to behold.
Bringing the outdoors in: The family area is the perfect place to chill out.

Four bedrooms

An attractive vestibule opens up the home and leads into a welcoming hallway with wood panelling and a staircase to the upper floor.

At the heart of the home is the elegant lounge which has a beautiful bay window and a feature fireplace to snuggle up in front of during the colder winter months.

The stylish and contemporary vibe continues into the open-plan dining kitchen and family room.

Even the most reluctant cook is sure to be inspired by this dreamy kitchen which has bi-folding doors that can be opened out into the garden.

Rest your weary head: A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the four attractive bedrooms.
Dreamy room: The bedrooms are all spacious with plenty of storage space.

Stylish interior

Equally as impressive is the fitted kitchen with a range of integrated appliances.

Completing the ground floor is the fitted cloakroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms with the smallest being used as a dressing room.

Also on this floor is a family bathroom with a separate shower cubicle and under-floor heating.

Bay window: Watch the world go by from the beautiful bay window.
Monochrone bathroom: The bathroom is the ideal place to freshen up.

Al fresco dining

Outside, al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the decked patio area.

Parking is also taken care of as there is a spacious driveway as well as a purpose-built triple garage with electric up and over doors.

For those who work from home, the garage could be used as an office as it has a separate kitchen area complete with sink and houses a well-proportioned room above.

Location-wise, Queen’s Road is one of the most notable addresses in Aberdeen with easy access to the city centre itself and it’s close to the businesses within the Queen’s Cross and Albyn areas of the city.

Soak up the sun: The garden is the ideal spot for sunbathing.
Outdoor entertaining: The decked area provides the perfect spot for family barbecues.

Anderson Drive, Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare, is easily accessible therefore are the business centres to the north and south of the city, Aberdeen Airport and the hospital complex at Foresterhill.

Growing families are also well catered for with reputable nurseries, primary and secondary schools close by and beautiful parks such as Hazelhead Park with its lovely woodland walks, children’s play area and nine and 18-hole golf courses.

To book a viewing

268 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £475,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589.

