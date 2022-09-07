Roll out the red carpet for this £475,000 home in Aberdeen’s illustrious Queen’s Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glistening with style and status, this plush property is a granite jewel in the crown of one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after streets.

Regal by name and by nature, the four-bedroom home in Queen’s Road is a sight to behold with its striking bay window and stunning granite exterior immediately catching the eye.

But it’s inside that is worthy of the red carpet as every inch of the home has been lovingly maintained.

Four bedrooms

An attractive vestibule opens up the home and leads into a welcoming hallway with wood panelling and a staircase to the upper floor.

At the heart of the home is the elegant lounge which has a beautiful bay window and a feature fireplace to snuggle up in front of during the colder winter months.

The stylish and contemporary vibe continues into the open-plan dining kitchen and family room.

Even the most reluctant cook is sure to be inspired by this dreamy kitchen which has bi-folding doors that can be opened out into the garden.

Stylish interior

Equally as impressive is the fitted kitchen with a range of integrated appliances.

Completing the ground floor is the fitted cloakroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms with the smallest being used as a dressing room.

Also on this floor is a family bathroom with a separate shower cubicle and under-floor heating.

Al fresco dining

Outside, al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the decked patio area.

Parking is also taken care of as there is a spacious driveway as well as a purpose-built triple garage with electric up and over doors.

For those who work from home, the garage could be used as an office as it has a separate kitchen area complete with sink and houses a well-proportioned room above.

Location-wise, Queen’s Road is one of the most notable addresses in Aberdeen with easy access to the city centre itself and it’s close to the businesses within the Queen’s Cross and Albyn areas of the city.

Anderson Drive, Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare, is easily accessible therefore are the business centres to the north and south of the city, Aberdeen Airport and the hospital complex at Foresterhill.

Growing families are also well catered for with reputable nurseries, primary and secondary schools close by and beautiful parks such as Hazelhead Park with its lovely woodland walks, children’s play area and nine and 18-hole golf courses.

To book a viewing

268 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £475,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589.