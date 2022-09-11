Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 11, 2022, 6:00 am
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.

This week’s pick of the properties include attractive features such as bi-folding doors to the outside, galleried areas and balconies.

The Steading, Whiterashes, Aberdeen

This five-bedroom home at Hill Of Fechel offers exceptional living space with creative detailing in the design.

Vaulted ceilings and full-height windows combine with open-plan living areas to create bright and flexible accommodation.

The vaulted ceilings, full-height windows and exposed stone at The Steading.

Three double bedrooms are en suite and the east wing leads to a gym while the west wing leads up to playroom or further sitting room.

The Steading has open views and is finished to a very high standard. The landscaped gardens feature sun terraces and mature planted borders, with sunken pathway lights creating a lovely evening ambiance.

Price over £640,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

The chocolate box exterior of 4 Kirk Brae at Tarves, Ellon.

4 Kirk Brae, Tarves, Ellon

Situated in a pleasant conservation area, this four-bedroom family home is ideally placed for commuting to Dyce, Bridge of Don and Aberdeen and only around five miles from Ellon.

The property has been extensively upgraded, sympathetic to its origins, blending original features with modern conveniences.

The spacious, bright interior of 4 Kirk Brae, which has been sympathetically upgraded.

The lounge/dining room and dining kitchen are particular highlights, with bi-folding doors giving access to a decked sun terrace at the rear.

Price over £350,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

The five-bedroom home at 3 Clune Gardens in the Woodlands Of Durris development by Kirkwood homes.

3 Clune Gardens, Woodlands Of Durris, Banchory

Located within the exclusive Woodlands of Durris development by Kirkwood homes, this five-bedroom family enjoys an idyllic rural location with open country views.

A reception hall with cathedral ceiling leads to a generous lounge with bay window while the open plan family/dining/kitchen has double bi-folding doors leading to the rear sun terrace and fully enclosed gardens.

The indoor, outdoor lifestyle is made possible by the design of the generous accommodation at Clune Gardens.

There is a galleried upper landing and the principle bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

There are well maintained gardens to front and rear and an integral double garage.

Price over £520,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Torr View has been individually designed and a natural spring runs through the garden leading to a pond.

Torr View, Culnakirk, Drumnadrochit

This is an individually designed, contemporary family home built around two years ago with open views across the hillsides and beyond.

It has many pleasing features including a galleried landing, three en suite bedrooms, oak veneer doors and skirtings, Karndean flooring, oil fired hybrid heating system and Bosch kitchen appliances.

The galleried area at Torr View is an unusual and exciting feature of the property.

The property is approximately four miles from Drumnadrochit and sits in about an acre and a half of grounds with a natural spring running through the gardens leading to a small pond.

Offers over £500,000 through selling solicitor Innes & MacKay  on 01463 251200.

Wyvis has six double bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, creating potential for a bed and breakfast.

Wyvis, Blackpark, Westhill, Inverness

This one-and-a-half storey villa offers six double bedrooms, four of which are en-suite.

Its features include solid oak flooring, quality tiling together with contemporary décor throughout.

Wyvis has been tastefully finished with neutral decor and solid oak flooring.

Also located within the grounds of Wyvis is a two-bedroomed separate annexe with open plan kitchen/living area and bathroom.

Both properties benefit from oil central heating, are fully double glazed and have ample parking to the front.

Offers over £650,000 through selling solicitor Innes & MacKay on 01463 251200.

Among the unusual features at 4 Orchard Park is a dining room with doors that lead out to a small balcony.

4 Orchard Park, Inverness

This five-bedroom family home boasts generous garden grounds and is situated in a small cul-de-sac in the residential area of Cradlehall.

The property has two lounges, a kitchen, home office, utility room, dining room, sun room, five bedrooms, two of which are en suite, family shower room and garage and it also comes with a self-contained two-bedroom annexe.

The beautiful garden at the aptly-named 4 Orchard Park, Inverness.

The main formal lounge leads into a sun room with doors leading out to the garden and there is a formal dining room with sliding doors which open to a small balcony.

The annexe section, which has its own entrance, has two bedrooms and a shower room.

Offers over £495,000 through selling solicitors Anderson, Shaw & Gilbert on 01463 253911.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

