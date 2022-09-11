Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties include attractive features such as bi-folding doors to the outside, galleried areas and balconies.

The Steading, Whiterashes, Aberdeen

This five-bedroom home at Hill Of Fechel offers exceptional living space with creative detailing in the design.

Vaulted ceilings and full-height windows combine with open-plan living areas to create bright and flexible accommodation.

Three double bedrooms are en suite and the east wing leads to a gym while the west wing leads up to playroom or further sitting room.

The Steading has open views and is finished to a very high standard. The landscaped gardens feature sun terraces and mature planted borders, with sunken pathway lights creating a lovely evening ambiance.

Price over £640,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

4 Kirk Brae, Tarves, Ellon

Situated in a pleasant conservation area, this four-bedroom family home is ideally placed for commuting to Dyce, Bridge of Don and Aberdeen and only around five miles from Ellon.

The property has been extensively upgraded, sympathetic to its origins, blending original features with modern conveniences.

The lounge/dining room and dining kitchen are particular highlights, with bi-folding doors giving access to a decked sun terrace at the rear.

Price over £350,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

3 Clune Gardens, Woodlands Of Durris, Banchory

Located within the exclusive Woodlands of Durris development by Kirkwood homes, this five-bedroom family enjoys an idyllic rural location with open country views.

A reception hall with cathedral ceiling leads to a generous lounge with bay window while the open plan family/dining/kitchen has double bi-folding doors leading to the rear sun terrace and fully enclosed gardens.

There is a galleried upper landing and the principle bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

There are well maintained gardens to front and rear and an integral double garage.

Price over £520,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Torr View, Culnakirk, Drumnadrochit

This is an individually designed, contemporary family home built around two years ago with open views across the hillsides and beyond.

It has many pleasing features including a galleried landing, three en suite bedrooms, oak veneer doors and skirtings, Karndean flooring, oil fired hybrid heating system and Bosch kitchen appliances.

The property is approximately four miles from Drumnadrochit and sits in about an acre and a half of grounds with a natural spring running through the gardens leading to a small pond.

Offers over £500,000 through selling solicitor Innes & MacKay on 01463 251200.

Wyvis, Blackpark, Westhill, Inverness

This one-and-a-half storey villa offers six double bedrooms, four of which are en-suite.

Its features include solid oak flooring, quality tiling together with contemporary décor throughout.

Also located within the grounds of Wyvis is a two-bedroomed separate annexe with open plan kitchen/living area and bathroom.

Both properties benefit from oil central heating, are fully double glazed and have ample parking to the front.

Offers over £650,000 through selling solicitor Innes & MacKay on 01463 251200.

4 Orchard Park, Inverness

This five-bedroom family home boasts generous garden grounds and is situated in a small cul-de-sac in the residential area of Cradlehall.

The property has two lounges, a kitchen, home office, utility room, dining room, sun room, five bedrooms, two of which are en suite, family shower room and garage and it also comes with a self-contained two-bedroom annexe.

The main formal lounge leads into a sun room with doors leading out to the garden and there is a formal dining room with sliding doors which open to a small balcony.

The annexe section, which has its own entrance, has two bedrooms and a shower room.

Offers over £495,000 through selling solicitors Anderson, Shaw & Gilbert on 01463 253911.

