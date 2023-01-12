The grass is greener at eco-friendly Inverness housing development as buyers could qualify for green mortgages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s green for go at The Maples, a new energy efficient housing development in Inverness offering potential home owners the chance to save on their monthly repayments and running costs through green mortgages.

Housing developer Tulloch Homes has built a collection of two, three and four-bedroom sustainable properties in Ness Side.

Built with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of B, it means buyers who are eligible could benefit from lower interest rates and running costs if they secure a green mortgage.

From solar panels and high-quality insulation to a flue gas recovery system and combination boilers, Jo McLaren, the sales and marketing director at Tulloch Homes, says all homes are fitted with features designed to keep energy usage and energy bills low.

“Designed with sustainability in mind, all homes in The Maples development meet the criteria for a green mortgage, offering prospective buyers who qualify the chance to save on their monthly repayments as well as their overall running costs,” says Jo.

“In the current economic climate, we recognise the importance of a home that retains its warmth, and we are proud to deliver energy efficient homes within sustainable new communities, such as The Maples.

“Its idyllic location nestled between the countryside and Inverness city centre with its many amenities makes it a perfect choice for families, couples and commuters alike.”

It’s not only the mortgages that are green though as the development also enjoys lush green surroundings with properties nestled amongst mature woodland, timber trails and cycle paths.

And with top ranking primary and secondary schools located nearby together with leisure facilities and transport connections, the development is sure to appeal to families of all ages.

Two of the stand-out home types on the market are the Annan and Calder.

Inside, the Calder is a three-bedroom detached home with a large bright living room, spacious open-plan dining and kitchen area, luxurious master bedroom and en suite shower room.

Meanwhile, the Annan is a delightful two bedroom semi-detached home with a contemporary open-plan kitchen with French doors leading to the garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes.

House hunters can also view a range of other homes on the market.

“While the Annan and the Calder are two of our standout homes, we also have three-bed townhouses, three-bedroom semi-detached homes and four-bedroom detached homes available at The Maples, allowing us to cater for a wide range of lifestyles and demographics,” added Jo McLaren.

Prices start at £232,000 for The Annan and £299,000 for The Calder.

For more information check out the website tulloch-homes.com or phone 01463 229359.