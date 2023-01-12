The grass is greener at eco-friendly Inverness housing development as buyers could qualify for green mortgages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The grass is greener at eco-friendly Inverness housing development as buyers could qualify for green mortgages

By Rosemary Lowne
January 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Maples is an energy efficient housing development offering people the chance to apply for green mortgages. Photos supplied by Tulloch Homes.
The Maples is an energy efficient housing development offering people the chance to apply for green mortgages. Photos supplied by Tulloch Homes.

It’s green for go at The Maples, a new energy efficient housing development in Inverness offering potential home owners the chance to save on their monthly repayments and running costs through green mortgages.

Housing developer Tulloch Homes has built a collection of two, three and four-bedroom sustainable properties in Ness Side.

Built with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of B, it means buyers who are eligible could benefit from lower interest rates and running costs if they secure a green mortgage.

From solar panels and high-quality insulation to a flue gas recovery system and combination boilers, Jo McLaren, the sales and marketing director at Tulloch Homes, says all homes are fitted with features designed to keep energy usage and energy bills low.

The Aspen townhouse is in walk-in condition.

“Designed with sustainability in mind, all homes in The Maples development meet the criteria for a green mortgage, offering prospective buyers who qualify the chance to save on their monthly repayments as well as their overall running costs,” says Jo.

“In the current economic climate, we recognise the importance of a home that retains its warmth, and we are proud to deliver energy efficient homes within sustainable new communities, such as The Maples.

“Its idyllic location nestled between the countryside and Inverness city centre with its many amenities makes it a perfect choice for families, couples and commuters alike.”

Stylish interior

It’s not only the mortgages that are green though as the development also enjoys lush green surroundings with properties nestled amongst mature woodland, timber trails and cycle paths.

And with top ranking primary and secondary schools located nearby together with leisure facilities and transport connections, the development is sure to appeal to families of all ages.

Two of the stand-out home types on the market are the Annan and Calder.

Inside, the Calder is a three-bedroom detached home with a large bright living room, spacious open-plan dining and kitchen area, luxurious master bedroom and en suite shower room.

Cooking is never a chore in this sleek and stylish kitchen.

Townhouses

Meanwhile, the Annan is a delightful two bedroom semi-detached home with a contemporary open-plan kitchen with French doors leading to the garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes.

House hunters can also view a range of other homes on the market.

“While the Annan and the Calder are two of our standout homes, we also have three-bed townhouses, three-bedroom semi-detached homes and four-bedroom detached homes available at The Maples, allowing us to cater for a wide range of lifestyles and demographics,” added Jo McLaren.

The French doors open up the property.

To book a viewing

Prices start at £232,000 for The Annan and £299,000 for The Calder.

For more information check out the website tulloch-homes.com or phone 01463 229359.

