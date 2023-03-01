Mane attraction: This pretty countryside home with paddock is on the market in Gight for £400,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mane attraction: This pretty countryside home with paddock is on the market in Gight for £400,000

By Rosemary Lowne
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
First impressions are excellent at Balwhinnie Lodge, a five-bedroom family home complete with extensive gardens, a pond, apple tress and a paddock for horses or ponies. Images: Alex Hutcheon & Co
First impressions are excellent at Balwhinnie Lodge, a five-bedroom family home complete with extensive gardens, a pond, apple tress and a paddock for horses or ponies. Images: Alex Hutcheon & Co

Horse enthusiasts are sure to jump for joy when they see this pretty country bolthole complete with a one-acre paddock.

Enjoying a tranquil location in Gight – a short drive from Methlick and just over a 40-minute drive from Aberdeen – Balwhinnie Lodge is a fantastic five-bedroom family home.

Outside the garden grounds are particularly beautiful with a pond, apple trees and a dog, duck and chicken pen.

Keen horse riders can enjoy exercising their horses or ponies in the paddock.

Horse lovers’ haven

Particularly impressive though is the large paddock which is perfect for keen horse riders.

After drinking in the wonderful views over the surrounding countryside, the good impressions continue inside where an attractive vestibule and hallway with storage open up the home.

At the heart of the home is the beautiful lounge area where you can sit back, relax and watch the sun go down over the fields through the bay window.

Brimming with charm and character, this room also has a cast iron fireplace and French doors out to the paved patio.

The beautiful views overlooking the countryside can be enjoyed from the comfort of the lounge.

Space for entertaining

Meanwhile, entertaining guests is easy in the fabulous dining room which also has French doors out to the garden.

And whether it’s home baking or a three-course slap up meal, the kitchen is the ideal spot to whip up a storm.

From superb storage and an induction hob to a TV point and a warming drawer, the kitchen is equipped for all kinds of cuisine requirements.

Also on the ground floor is a master bedroom with a dressing area and en suite shower room plus a separate shower room and a utility room.

Eating in has never been more appetising.

Working from home

Working from home has never been easier as this property has a study which could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

Expectations are exceeded even further on the first floor where there are three further bedrooms, one of which is also being used as a study.

Completing the first floor is a bathroom and a hall with access to the loft space.

Further storage space is located outside where there is a triple garage with light and power as well as a double garage and security cameras.

Commuting to the office has never been easier thanks to this study.

Wonderful location

It’s worth noting that all the carpets and other floor finishes, curtains, blinds and light fitments are all to be included in the price.

The property also has oil central heating and double glazing.

Location wise, the property is ideal for those who love the great outdoors as there is a wide variety of al fresco pursuits on its doorstep including walking, cycling and river angling on the River Ythan.

Listen to the serene sound of nature next to the pond.

To book a viewing

Balwhinnie Lodge, Gight, Methlick, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

