Mane attraction: This pretty countryside home with paddock is on the market in Gight for £400,000

Horse enthusiasts are sure to jump for joy when they see this pretty country bolthole complete with a one-acre paddock.

Enjoying a tranquil location in Gight – a short drive from Methlick and just over a 40-minute drive from Aberdeen – Balwhinnie Lodge is a fantastic five-bedroom family home.

Outside the garden grounds are particularly beautiful with a pond, apple trees and a dog, duck and chicken pen.

Horse lovers’ haven

Particularly impressive though is the large paddock which is perfect for keen horse riders.

After drinking in the wonderful views over the surrounding countryside, the good impressions continue inside where an attractive vestibule and hallway with storage open up the home.

At the heart of the home is the beautiful lounge area where you can sit back, relax and watch the sun go down over the fields through the bay window.

Brimming with charm and character, this room also has a cast iron fireplace and French doors out to the paved patio.

Space for entertaining

Meanwhile, entertaining guests is easy in the fabulous dining room which also has French doors out to the garden.

And whether it’s home baking or a three-course slap up meal, the kitchen is the ideal spot to whip up a storm.

From superb storage and an induction hob to a TV point and a warming drawer, the kitchen is equipped for all kinds of cuisine requirements.

Also on the ground floor is a master bedroom with a dressing area and en suite shower room plus a separate shower room and a utility room.

Working from home

Working from home has never been easier as this property has a study which could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

Expectations are exceeded even further on the first floor where there are three further bedrooms, one of which is also being used as a study.

Completing the first floor is a bathroom and a hall with access to the loft space.

Further storage space is located outside where there is a triple garage with light and power as well as a double garage and security cameras.

Wonderful location

It’s worth noting that all the carpets and other floor finishes, curtains, blinds and light fitments are all to be included in the price.

The property also has oil central heating and double glazing.

Location wise, the property is ideal for those who love the great outdoors as there is a wide variety of al fresco pursuits on its doorstep including walking, cycling and river angling on the River Ythan.

To book a viewing

Balwhinnie Lodge, Gight, Methlick, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk