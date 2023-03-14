Property prayers answered by this saintly Aboyne home on the market for £695,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Named after St Lesmo, the holy hermit who lived in Glen Tanar around 790 AD, this heavenly historic home is full of blessings.

Like something straight out of a fairytale, this otherworldly home instantly catches the eye with its Rapunzel style tower and striking granite exterior.

The magic continues inside where there are five bedrooms, an elegant lounge, a music room, dining room, kitchen, home office and a large garden with fruit and vegetable patches plus a greenhouse.

Every inch of the wonderful home is brimming with happy memories for Debbie Barber, who has lived at the C-listed property for the past 46 years.

Built around 1900

Sad to say farewell to her home, Debbie has reluctantly put it on the market as she prepares to move to New Zealand to be closer to her family.

“The house was built about 1900 for the head forester of Glen Tanar and it was named after St Lesmo, the hermit saint who lived in Glen Tanar,” says Debbie.

“It later became the rectory for St Thomas church until the church sold it to us in 1977.

“So I shared it with my husband Harold and our twins John and Helen.”

From the moment that Debbie saw St Lesmo Tower, she knew it was the perfect family home.

“We were attracted to the beautiful and spacious home and its wonderful spacious grounds,” says Debbie.

Full of character

It’s no surprise that Debbie was bowled over when she first stepped foot inside the handsome home with its plethora of fine period features such as panelled doors, high ceilings, cornicing and bay and oriel windows.

Setting a stylish tone is the superb welcoming hallway and spacious lower hallway with its beautiful decorative archway providing access to the ground floor.

Relaxing with family or entertaining guests is easy in the fantastic lounge which has an attractive open fire and a quirky seating area with views to the front and side gardens.

Meanwhile, Sunday roast dinners can be enjoyed in the dining area which has a period fireplace and two cupboards.

Music to the ears

Over the years, Debbie says the property has been the perfect setting for family parties.

“We’ve enjoyed memorable gatherings on Aboyne Games days and with the now extended family at Christmas,” says Debbie.

Music fans will also be in their element as this property also has a family room which has been turned into a music room.

And for those who love to cook, the kitchen has all the right ingredients with excellent storage and space for dining.

In addition, there’s a back kitchen/utility room with stairs leading to the former maids’ rooms which are currently used for storage but could potentially be turned into an office or hobby room.

Five bedrooms

The back kitchen/utility room also has a side door to the garden as well as a back door to the back of the property.

Extra storage space can be found in the handy shelved larder.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room and an outdoor toilet and sink.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms including the master bedroom with a fireplace and beautiful views.

Also on this level is a family bathroom, an office and a good-sized linen cupboard.

Fruit and vegetable garden

Keen gardeners are sure to fall in love with the outstanding garden grounds.

From the extensive vegetable and fruit garden to the greenhouse and the wildlife enriched wooded area, the garden is a horticultural haven.

The garden is one of the things that Debbie will miss most.

“I will miss the large-scale garden,” says Debbie.

“Over the years, I’ve enjoyed growing lots of vegetables, sitting in the sunshine on the sheltered lawn and being so near to Aboyne Community Centre and the riverside walks from the door.”

Perfect for families

Asked who she thinks the property will suit next, Debbie says: “I think the property will suit families and also anyone who loves characterful period homes,” says Debbie.

“I think the appeal to buyers is the lovely characterful house in a wonderful location and the fact that it’s South facing.

“It’s also so near to the schools and other facilities in desirable Aboyne.”

Other key features include the exceptionally large driveway, a single garage, oil fired central heating and a combi boiler.

To book a viewing

St. Lesmo Tower, St. Eunans Road, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie & Co on 01339 755535.