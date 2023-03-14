Property prayers answered by this saintly Aboyne home on the market for £695,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Property prayers answered by this saintly Aboyne home on the market for £695,000

By Rosemary Lowne
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
This beautiful granite home has a fairytale style tower. Images: Laurie & Co
This beautiful granite home has a fairytale style tower. Images: Laurie & Co

Named after St Lesmo, the holy hermit who lived in Glen Tanar around 790 AD, this heavenly historic home is full of blessings.

Like something straight out of a fairytale, this otherworldly home instantly catches the eye with its Rapunzel style tower and striking granite exterior.

The magic continues inside where there are five bedrooms, an elegant lounge, a music room, dining room, kitchen, home office and a large garden with fruit and vegetable patches plus a greenhouse.

Every inch of the wonderful home is brimming with happy memories for Debbie Barber, who has lived at the C-listed property for the past 46 years.

Charm exudes from this fabulous period property.

Built around 1900

Sad to say farewell to her home, Debbie has reluctantly put it on the market as she prepares to move to New Zealand to be closer to her family.

“The house was built about 1900 for the head forester of Glen Tanar and it was named after St Lesmo, the hermit saint who lived in Glen Tanar,” says Debbie.

“It later became the rectory for St Thomas church until the church sold it to us in 1977.

“So I shared it with my husband Harold and our twins John and Helen.”

From the moment that Debbie saw St Lesmo Tower, she knew it was the perfect family home.

“We were attracted to the beautiful and spacious home and its wonderful spacious grounds,” says Debbie.

The lounge has a special window seating area with beautiful views.

Full of character

It’s no surprise that Debbie was bowled over when she first stepped foot inside the handsome home with its plethora of fine period features such as panelled doors, high ceilings, cornicing and bay and oriel windows.

Setting a stylish tone is the superb welcoming hallway and spacious lower hallway with its beautiful decorative archway providing access to the ground floor.

Relaxing with family or entertaining guests is easy in the fantastic lounge which has an attractive open fire and a quirky seating area with views to the front and side gardens.

Meanwhile, Sunday roast dinners can be enjoyed in the dining area which has a period fireplace and two cupboards.

Family dinners can be enjoyed in the excellent dining area.

Music to the ears

Over the years, Debbie says the property has been the perfect setting for family parties.

“We’ve enjoyed memorable gatherings on Aboyne Games days and with the now extended family at Christmas,” says Debbie.

Music fans will also be in their element as this property also has a family room which has been turned into a music room.

And for those who love to cook, the kitchen has all the right ingredients with excellent storage and space for dining.

In addition, there’s a back kitchen/utility room with stairs leading to the former maids’ rooms which are currently used for storage but could potentially be turned into an office or hobby room.

The bedrooms have beautiful period features.

Five bedrooms

The back kitchen/utility room also has a side door to the garden as well as a back door to the back of the property.

Extra storage space can be found in the handy shelved larder.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room and an outdoor toilet and sink.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms including the master bedroom with a fireplace and beautiful views.

Also on this level is a family bathroom, an office and a good-sized linen cupboard.

Debbie Barber says she’s going to really miss her extensive garden. Image: Debbie Barber

Fruit and vegetable garden

Keen gardeners are sure to fall in love with the outstanding garden grounds.

From the extensive vegetable and fruit garden to the greenhouse and the wildlife enriched wooded area, the garden is a horticultural haven.

The garden is one of the things that Debbie will miss most.

“I will miss the large-scale garden,” says Debbie.

“Over the years, I’ve enjoyed growing lots of vegetables, sitting in the sunshine on the sheltered lawn and being so near to Aboyne Community Centre and the riverside walks from the door.”

This exterior shot illustrates the size of the garden grounds.

Perfect for families

Asked who she thinks the property will suit next, Debbie says: “I think the property will suit families and also anyone who loves characterful period homes,” says Debbie.

“I think the appeal to buyers is the lovely characterful house in a wonderful location and the fact that it’s South facing.

“It’s also so near to the schools and other facilities in desirable Aboyne.”

Other key features include the exceptionally large driveway, a single garage, oil fired central heating and a combi boiler.

To book a viewing

St. Lesmo Tower, St. Eunans Road, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie & Co on 01339 755535.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
A selection of show homes have been unveiled by Kirkwood Homes at Strabathie Village in Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.
Kirkwood Homes launches show home village in the north-east
Number 1 Cooperage Court in Stonehaven's old town has three bedrooms and enviable sea views.
Three-bed detached house with sea views in Stonehaven's Auld Toon for sale
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Rural yet commutable to Aberdeen, this new housing development in Mintlaw enjoys the best of both worlds. Photos supplied by Bancon Homes.
Live your best life at stylish Mintlaw development where new builds start from £269,995
First impressions are excellent at Balwhinnie Lodge, a five-bedroom family home complete with extensive gardens, a pond, apple tress and a paddock for horses or ponies. Images: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Mane attraction: This pretty countryside home with paddock is on the market in Gight…
Two new build apartments by Cala Homes
Looking for a west end apartment? Know the benefits of buying a new build
Glorious countryside views can be soaked up from this beautiful farmhouse. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Live your best country life in this £370,000 farmhouse near Meikle Wartle

Most Read

1
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
2
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
3
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
4
Jon S Baird has seen his plans to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings rejected.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to miss out on Tetris screenings as council rejects director’s plea
5
The High Court in Glasgow
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly ‘ingesting’ drugs to stand trial
6
Michele Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
8
Tailbacks were spotted all over the city due to the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
3
9
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
10
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…

More from Press and Journal

Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
Jake Campbell in one of the heavy machinery vehicles. Image: Colaren Homes and Colaren Farms.
Fraserburgh schoolboy becomes one of the UK's youngest heavy machinery vehicle drivers - at…
The play will tell the story of the Bennachie Colonists. Image: Julia Sidell.
Original play to celebrate 'important and dramatic episode' of Bennachie history this summer
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff's dedicated ambulance
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented