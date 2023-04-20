Couple from America find dream home in Carrbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple from America find dream home in Carrbridge

Jim Lachendro and Anne Sutherland are among the first residents to lay down roots at the new Tulloch Homes’ Woodside development in Carrbridge. 

By Rosemary Lowne
Jim Lachendro and Anne Sutherland, pictured left, have settled well into Woodside in Carrbridge. They are pictured with Jacqui O'Rourke, a sales consultant at Tulloch Homes and neighbours Richard and Caroline Bell. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.
Jim Lachendro and Anne Sutherland, pictured left, have settled well into Woodside in Carrbridge. They are pictured with Jacqui O'Rourke, a sales consultant at Tulloch Homes and neighbours Richard and Caroline Bell. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.

Living the American dream in the Scottish Highlands, Jim Lachendro and Anne Sutherland have never been happier.

Upping sticks from their home in the United States, the couple are among the first residents to lay down roots at the new Tulloch Homes’ Woodside development in Carrbridge.

Jim, who is originally from Pittsburgh, says moving to the Highlands is a dream come true.

“We’ve always loved Speyside and, after holidaying in the area, we fancied retiring there”, says Jim.

“When we looked at Woodside, we knew it was ideal for us.

“We’re thrilled to have moved in and to become part of such a pleasant community.”

This computer generated image show the Beech house style of property that Anne and Jim have moved to. Image supplied by The Big Partnership.

The Highland house dream

It was while volunteering in Papua New Guinea when Anne, a nurse and midwife who is originally from Aberdeen, met Jim who is a retired bush pilot.

Since making the 4,000-mile move from America to Scotland, the couple have settled into Highland life very well.

“I’m a starter-manager at Carrbridge Golf Club while Anne has just been recruited for a part-time post with the RSPB as a visitor guide at Boat of Garten, so we already feel like one of the locals,” says Jim.

They have also formed a swift friendship with their next-door neighbours Richard and Caroline Bell, who have relocated from South Queensferry to a three-bedroom Lochy detached bungalow.

This image shows shows the interior of the Lochy house style of property that Richard and Caroline Bell have moved into. Image supplied by The Big Partnership.

“We’ve always loved the area around Aviemore and as outdoor pursuit lovers, we decided we wanted to live here,” says Richard.

“Carrbridge is a lovely place while Woodside is a superb location for us to take the dog for forest walks, and we plan to begin hill running again shortly.”

Thriving community

With people moving to the new housing development from all over the world, Jacqui O’Rourke, a sales consultant at Woodside, says the new community is thriving.

“It’s an exciting time for the community as our development is attracting new families to the area who are setting down roots while offering those who want to stay in Carrbridge fresh housing options,” says Jacqui.

The interiors of the Lochy are sophisticated and stylish. Images supplied by The Big Partnership.

“Woodside is a fantastic location, backing on to the native Caledonian pine forest, and close to the rail link to Inverness, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“We’re very pleased at how well the development is progressing and are delighted to welcome our first residents into their new homes.”

Jacqui says demand has been high for the new housing development with some of the properties currently on the market including the three-bedroom Corrans, a semi or detached house type, and the two-bedroom terraced Orrins.

Bright and beautiful, the interior of the Lochy house style is a breath of fresh air.

Prices start at £250,000 and for more information go to the website tulloch-homes.com.

