Couple from America find dream home in Carrbridge

Living the American dream in the Scottish Highlands, Jim Lachendro and Anne Sutherland have never been happier.

Upping sticks from their home in the United States, the couple are among the first residents to lay down roots at the new Tulloch Homes’ Woodside development in Carrbridge.

Jim, who is originally from Pittsburgh, says moving to the Highlands is a dream come true.

“We’ve always loved Speyside and, after holidaying in the area, we fancied retiring there”, says Jim.

“When we looked at Woodside, we knew it was ideal for us.

“We’re thrilled to have moved in and to become part of such a pleasant community.”

The Highland house dream

It was while volunteering in Papua New Guinea when Anne, a nurse and midwife who is originally from Aberdeen, met Jim who is a retired bush pilot.

Since making the 4,000-mile move from America to Scotland, the couple have settled into Highland life very well.

“I’m a starter-manager at Carrbridge Golf Club while Anne has just been recruited for a part-time post with the RSPB as a visitor guide at Boat of Garten, so we already feel like one of the locals,” says Jim.

They have also formed a swift friendship with their next-door neighbours Richard and Caroline Bell, who have relocated from South Queensferry to a three-bedroom Lochy detached bungalow.

“We’ve always loved the area around Aviemore and as outdoor pursuit lovers, we decided we wanted to live here,” says Richard.

“Carrbridge is a lovely place while Woodside is a superb location for us to take the dog for forest walks, and we plan to begin hill running again shortly.”

Thriving community

With people moving to the new housing development from all over the world, Jacqui O’Rourke, a sales consultant at Woodside, says the new community is thriving.

“It’s an exciting time for the community as our development is attracting new families to the area who are setting down roots while offering those who want to stay in Carrbridge fresh housing options,” says Jacqui.

“Woodside is a fantastic location, backing on to the native Caledonian pine forest, and close to the rail link to Inverness, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“We’re very pleased at how well the development is progressing and are delighted to welcome our first residents into their new homes.”

Jacqui says demand has been high for the new housing development with some of the properties currently on the market including the three-bedroom Corrans, a semi or detached house type, and the two-bedroom terraced Orrins.

Prices start at £250,000 and for more information go to the website tulloch-homes.com.