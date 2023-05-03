Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000

The hot property in Aberdeenshire also has six bedrooms, five reception rooms and superb countryside views

By Rosemary Lowne
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Enjoy a relaxing spa-like experience every day in this resplendent former estate house.

Like something straight out of a property TV show, – think BBC One’s Escape to the Country – Burnside of Bents is an imposing detached home with picturesque views of the fields and countryside beyond.

Postcard perfect from the outside with its striking granite stonework, the interior is equally as impressive with contemporary decor complementing the property’s period features.

Going out for dinner will be a thing of the past judging by this five-star home dining area.

Home spa

Warm snug areas, immaculate public rooms and both formal and informal dining areas create a lovely social aspect to the property.

Relaxation is taken to a deeper level in the spa-like sauna and hot tub room.

From post exercise recovery and unwinding after a busy day at work to spa days with the girls and date nights with the other half, this area is like a little piece of pamper paradise.

Relax and unwind in the hot tub room.

The calm and cosy vibes flow through into the six bedrooms, especially the master bedroom where there is a large dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

At the beating heart of the home is the stunning kitchen.

Fitted with granite work surfaces, splashback tiling and modern appliances including a dual-fuel Rangemaster cooker with canopy style extractor hood, the kitchen certainly has all the right ingredients.

Al fresco entertaining

During the warmer months, patio doors can be opened into the garden where al fresco drinks and dining can be savoured.

And when it comes to entertaining, this plush property raises the bar with five reception rooms.

Particularly impressive is the sun room with patio doors out to the attractive garden and the sitting room with an open granite fireplace and wood burning stove.

The kitchen is the stuff of dreams.

Spectacular views

Spoiled for choice when it comes to space, style and incredible views, Hilary Murray, who is handling the sale for the estate agent Galbraith, believes it’s ideally suited for a family.

“This luxurious six-bedroom property would suit any family looking for a lifestyle move,” says Hilary.

This home has six beautiful bedrooms.

“The flexible configuration of accommodation lends itself well to multigenerational living, whilst the internal layout could also be configured to offer a fully self-contained annex if desired.

“The wealth of accommodation on offer at such a high quality and in walk-in condition, would allow new owners to settle in extremely quickly and enjoy all that this beautiful rural property has to offer.”

Entertaining guests is an elegant affair at Burnside of Bents.

Wonderful garden

Outside, the grounds extend to 0.75 of an acre with various areas to enjoy including sun trap patio areas and expansive areas of lawn which been broken up with mature planting and trees offer privacy and a sense of seclusion.

For those keen to grow their own and become more self-sufficient, areas have been dedicated to vegetable growing.

The garden is a sun trap.

Other key features include a burn to the edge of the garden with an idyllic water feature and a large wooden outbuilding and stores.

To book a viewing

Burnside Of Bents, Alford, Aberdeenshire is on the market for offers over £560,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

