Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000

Enjoy a relaxing spa-like experience every day in this resplendent former estate house.

Like something straight out of a property TV show, – think BBC One’s Escape to the Country – Burnside of Bents is an imposing detached home with picturesque views of the fields and countryside beyond.

Postcard perfect from the outside with its striking granite stonework, the interior is equally as impressive with contemporary decor complementing the property’s period features.

Home spa

Warm snug areas, immaculate public rooms and both formal and informal dining areas create a lovely social aspect to the property.

Relaxation is taken to a deeper level in the spa-like sauna and hot tub room.

From post exercise recovery and unwinding after a busy day at work to spa days with the girls and date nights with the other half, this area is like a little piece of pamper paradise.

The calm and cosy vibes flow through into the six bedrooms, especially the master bedroom where there is a large dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

At the beating heart of the home is the stunning kitchen.

Fitted with granite work surfaces, splashback tiling and modern appliances including a dual-fuel Rangemaster cooker with canopy style extractor hood, the kitchen certainly has all the right ingredients.

Al fresco entertaining

During the warmer months, patio doors can be opened into the garden where al fresco drinks and dining can be savoured.

And when it comes to entertaining, this plush property raises the bar with five reception rooms.

Particularly impressive is the sun room with patio doors out to the attractive garden and the sitting room with an open granite fireplace and wood burning stove.

Spectacular views

Spoiled for choice when it comes to space, style and incredible views, Hilary Murray, who is handling the sale for the estate agent Galbraith, believes it’s ideally suited for a family.

“This luxurious six-bedroom property would suit any family looking for a lifestyle move,” says Hilary.

“The flexible configuration of accommodation lends itself well to multigenerational living, whilst the internal layout could also be configured to offer a fully self-contained annex if desired.

“The wealth of accommodation on offer at such a high quality and in walk-in condition, would allow new owners to settle in extremely quickly and enjoy all that this beautiful rural property has to offer.”

Wonderful garden

Outside, the grounds extend to 0.75 of an acre with various areas to enjoy including sun trap patio areas and expansive areas of lawn which been broken up with mature planting and trees offer privacy and a sense of seclusion.

For those keen to grow their own and become more self-sufficient, areas have been dedicated to vegetable growing.

Other key features include a burn to the edge of the garden with an idyllic water feature and a large wooden outbuilding and stores.

To book a viewing

Burnside Of Bents, Alford, Aberdeenshire is on the market for offers over £560,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com