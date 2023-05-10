Superb Alford steading with orchard, allotment, art studio and reading room on the market for £750,000 

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wake up to spectacular sunrises over the rolling countryside every day from this serene steading.

Far from the hustle, bustle and traffic jams of city life, this haven of a home enjoys a peaceful and picturesque setting close to the vibrant village of Alford.

After drinking in the glorious views and filling up the lungs with that fresh country air, that deep sense of tranquility and calm continues inside the postcard perfect rural retreat.

As fresh as the country air is this award-winning property’s crisp and clean interior, beautifully illuminated by large windows which bring the outside in.

Bucolic beauty

With a cathedral style ceiling, triple aspect windows and balcony, the main lounge is like a love letter to country living.

Capturing all the rustic magic of farmhouse cooking is the bespoke kitchen with its wide range of solid oak base and wall units, Corian worktops and a central island.

And keen cooks are sure to have their appetites whetted by the kitchen’s large pantry and the high-quality appliances such as the integrated NEFF mid-height oven and the dual fuel AGA range cooker.

Art studio and reading room

Next to the kitchen is a large utility room with plenty of storage as well as a Belfast sink, space for laundry appliances and a door to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is an attractive guest bedroom with and en suite, a reception room and a family room with double full height window and French doors to the back garden.

Three separate stairwells lead to the first floor where you’ll find the dreamy master bedroom complete with an en suite, dressing area, and a Juliet balcony overlooking the orchard, the allotment courtyard and the rolling countryside.

Wonderful views

Also on this floor are two further bedrooms, both with en suites, an art studio which could be used as a fifth bedroom if desired and a reading/leisure room where windows built into the slope of the roof offer stunning panoramic views.

Completing this level is a gallery area with a striking balcony which overlooks the main lounge area.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with an orchard bursting with apple and plum trees as well as a range of bushes providing raspberries, sweet gooseberries, black currants and red currants.

And those with a green finger can get dug into the excellent allotment area which is brimming with potatoes and mint.

Other key features include a large double garage with power and light.

To book a viewing

Shannoch Steading, Alford, is on the market for offers over £750,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or go to the website aspc.co.uk