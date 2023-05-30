Soak up stunning countryside views from this delightful Daviot home on the market for £460,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soak up stunning countryside views from this delightful Daviot home on the market for £460,000

Built from scratch in 2015, this beautiful four-bedroom family home has a sun room, snooker room, an attractive open plan kitchen and beautiful garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
Built in 2015, this stylish and modern family home is perfect for growing families. Image: Kellas

Built on love, laughter and lifelong memories, Tranquillo is a home with strong family foundations.

Located in the postcard perfect Aberdeenshire village of Daviot, a short ten-minute drive from the bustling town of Inverurie, the fantastic four-bedroom detached property was a labour of love for Nicola Currie and her husband Calum who designed it from scratch.

From what was an empty plot of land, the couple have created their dream home complete with a glorious sun room, snooker room, an attractive open plan kitchen and beautiful garden.

Asked what first attracted them to the plot, Nicola says it was the strong community spirit and the freedom to create the perfect home for their sons Marcus, 18, and 10-year-old Aiden.

The games room is perfect for entertaining. Image: Kellas

“We knew Daviot had a friendly and warm community,” says Nicola who owns Nicky T’s Café in Oldmeldrum.

“It had amenities that suited our needs including a village/community hall which holds lots of activities.

“Additionally, the village had a local public house, primary school, church and café.

“With reference to the actual property, we were fortunate enough to have input to the internal footprint of the house and how it was laid out.

“The available space within was also appealing to what we were seeking as we wanted an open plan style house, where we could have lots of fun as a family.”

Good neighbours

After seven and a half years, the family have reluctantly put their dream home on the market as they move onto to pastures new.

“We will miss many things, including our neighbours, who are lovely and have become our good friends as well as the open and airy flow of the house, the amount of storage in the floored loft and the large sunny garden and fun times had in it,” says Nicola.

“We know whoever purchases the house will love it and will have a lot of fun living here.”

First impressions are excellent as the property enjoys a tranquil location surrounded by a lushious green landscape.

The open plan design of the property is perfect for entertaining. Image: Kellas

Modern interior

Inside is also a breath of fresh countryside air with stylish and modern décor setting a resplendent tone.

At the heart of the home is the impressive open plan kitchen, dining, sun room and living room with stunning views over the countryside.

Also impressive is the cinema/tv room and a games room with double doors to the back garden.

Rustle up home cooked meals in the beautiful kitchen. Image: Kellas

Over the years, Nicola says the space has been ideal for entertaining.

“We have had big family and friend Christmas parties, birthday parties and a few cocktail nights,” says Nicola.

“The games room with the double doors that open out into the garden if you’re having a barbecue and the open plan kitchen/sun room, also with a door leading out to the patio area are great features for entertaining guests.”

Relaxing is a stylish affair at Tranquillo. Image: Kellas

Four fabulous bedrooms

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a handy cloakroom toilet.

On the first floor there is a large master bedroom with a en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

The three remaining bedrooms are all spacious doubles, two of which have built-in wardrobes while there is also a family bathroom.

Outside, al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the patio area.

Although sad to be leaving, Nicola and Calum, who is a project quality manager working for an oil and gas company, are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

Dreams do come true in this amazing family home. Image: Kellas

“This property would suit a multitude of people, from a family with children looking for a peaceful way of life within safe surroundings, to a family who enjoy the outdoor opportunities that Daviot presents or people who want to entertain friends and family in a house that offers that capacity,” says Nicola.

“Daviot offers the opportunity to live privately or intermingle and immerse yourself within the community to your own liking.”

Nicola Currie says Tranquillo has been the perfect home for her family. Image: Paul Glendell

And despite feeling sad about leaving their home, the happy memories that the family will take with them with last a lifetime.

“We’ve enjoyed the friendliness of the residents within the village, the opportunities available for our kids to be out in the fresh air, walking the scenic Daviot Estate paths and the historic stone circle plus the availability of the local kids play park,” says Nicola.

“The convenience of the neighbouring towns of Inverurie and Oldmeldrum also mean that you have the best of both worlds”

Calum and Nicola Currie and their family have loved every minute of living at Tranquillo. Image; Nicola Currie

To book a viewing

Tranquillo, Daviot, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website www.aspc.co.uk

