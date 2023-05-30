Soak up stunning countryside views from this delightful Daviot home on the market for £460,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Built on love, laughter and lifelong memories, Tranquillo is a home with strong family foundations.

Located in the postcard perfect Aberdeenshire village of Daviot, a short ten-minute drive from the bustling town of Inverurie, the fantastic four-bedroom detached property was a labour of love for Nicola Currie and her husband Calum who designed it from scratch.

From what was an empty plot of land, the couple have created their dream home complete with a glorious sun room, snooker room, an attractive open plan kitchen and beautiful garden.

Asked what first attracted them to the plot, Nicola says it was the strong community spirit and the freedom to create the perfect home for their sons Marcus, 18, and 10-year-old Aiden.

“We knew Daviot had a friendly and warm community,” says Nicola who owns Nicky T’s Café in Oldmeldrum.

“It had amenities that suited our needs including a village/community hall which holds lots of activities.

“Additionally, the village had a local public house, primary school, church and café.

“With reference to the actual property, we were fortunate enough to have input to the internal footprint of the house and how it was laid out.

“The available space within was also appealing to what we were seeking as we wanted an open plan style house, where we could have lots of fun as a family.”

Good neighbours

After seven and a half years, the family have reluctantly put their dream home on the market as they move onto to pastures new.

“We will miss many things, including our neighbours, who are lovely and have become our good friends as well as the open and airy flow of the house, the amount of storage in the floored loft and the large sunny garden and fun times had in it,” says Nicola.

“We know whoever purchases the house will love it and will have a lot of fun living here.”

First impressions are excellent as the property enjoys a tranquil location surrounded by a lushious green landscape.

Modern interior

Inside is also a breath of fresh countryside air with stylish and modern décor setting a resplendent tone.

At the heart of the home is the impressive open plan kitchen, dining, sun room and living room with stunning views over the countryside.

Also impressive is the cinema/tv room and a games room with double doors to the back garden.

Over the years, Nicola says the space has been ideal for entertaining.

“We have had big family and friend Christmas parties, birthday parties and a few cocktail nights,” says Nicola.

“The games room with the double doors that open out into the garden if you’re having a barbecue and the open plan kitchen/sun room, also with a door leading out to the patio area are great features for entertaining guests.”

Four fabulous bedrooms

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a handy cloakroom toilet.

On the first floor there is a large master bedroom with a en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

The three remaining bedrooms are all spacious doubles, two of which have built-in wardrobes while there is also a family bathroom.

Outside, al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the patio area.

Although sad to be leaving, Nicola and Calum, who is a project quality manager working for an oil and gas company, are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

“This property would suit a multitude of people, from a family with children looking for a peaceful way of life within safe surroundings, to a family who enjoy the outdoor opportunities that Daviot presents or people who want to entertain friends and family in a house that offers that capacity,” says Nicola.

“Daviot offers the opportunity to live privately or intermingle and immerse yourself within the community to your own liking.”

And despite feeling sad about leaving their home, the happy memories that the family will take with them with last a lifetime.

“We’ve enjoyed the friendliness of the residents within the village, the opportunities available for our kids to be out in the fresh air, walking the scenic Daviot Estate paths and the historic stone circle plus the availability of the local kids play park,” says Nicola.

“The convenience of the neighbouring towns of Inverurie and Oldmeldrum also mean that you have the best of both worlds”

To book a viewing

Tranquillo, Daviot, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website www.aspc.co.uk