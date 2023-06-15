House of Horspool: Inverurie influencers whose home renovation project has amassed over 185,000 followers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

As skint students, Christina and Dean Horspool would scrimp and save all their pennies so they could drive round the French countryside in their clapped-out Fiat Punto, camping outside some of the most beautiful châteaus in the world.

Back then, the childhood sweethearts would’ve laughed if someone had told them that one day they would be living in their very own manor house.

“We both love history, architecture and art so it was the perfect holiday for us,” says Christina, 38.

“We always used to talk about how cool would it be if we could have something like that.”

Twenty years on and Christina and Dean have to pinch themselves daily after moving into Manar House, an astoundingly beautiful Georgian mansion dating back to 1811 just outside Inverurie.

“When I first spotted Manar House on the property website ASPC, I was like ‘oh my god’, this looks incredible,” says Christina.

“And when we first visited it, we both just fell in love with it.”

Dean was equally as spellbound with the sprawling period property.

“This was way more than just a house, it was our dream,” says Dean.

Valued at £1 million

Following your dreams can prove challenging as Christina, the Vice President of Sustainability and Climate Action at X-Academy, an Aberdeen-based energy transition skills initiative, and Dean, who works as an integrity engineer in the oil and gas sector. both discovered.

Although valued at £1 million, Manar House was in desperate need of TLC so when Christina and Dean’s offer of £460,000 was accepted back in October 2019, they were shocked yet elated.

The celebrations were short lived though as just a few weeks later, thieves stole all the lead from the roof, leaving water cascading in.

Nail-biting property auction

Worried about the damage to the already dilapidated home, Dean attempted to renegotiate their original offer but the didn’t get anywhere.

Instead the couple thought their property dream was all but over as Manar House was put up for auction.

“They didn’t say anything to us and put it up for auction and to top it off they started having open days,” says Dean.

“It was sickening.”

Determined not to let their dream home slip through their fingers, in early 2020, Dean did the 147-mile drive to Glasgow for the auction.

After a nail-biting bidding war, Dean’s £500,000 bid was accepted.

“I think I dropped to the floor in the office when Dean phoned to tell me, says Christina.

Blood, sweat and tears

The couple, who have two children, Chloe, four, and six-year-old Amelie, were handed the keys to their magnificent mansion in February 2020.

Since then the couple, who are originally from Birmingham and who share their home with Dean’s mum Chris, have breathed new life into the historic home and inspired thousands of others along the way via their Instagram page.

In fact, the couple have amassed a whopping 185,000 followers.

“I started an Instagram page at our previous property but when we moved to Manar House it just exploded,” says Christina.

“One of our viral reels has been viewed by over 6 million people.”

Major makeover

Looking at the dramatic before and after photos on their grid, it’s no surprise that their renovation has garnered such a following.

“We ended up moving into the property sooner than we liked and it was a complete building site which was interesting with two very small children as well as working from home,” says Christina.

In just three and a half years, the couple have put their blood, sweat and tears into transforming the incredible home which has a fascinating history.

“You’ll see lots of underwater inspired Frieze detail around the house because Hugh Gordon, who owned the house and who commissioned renowned Aberdeen architect John Smith to build it, made his money from pearl fishing in the Gulf of Mannar off Sri Lanka,” says Christina.

“That’s where the inspiration for the house name came from.”

Bridgerton vibes

It’s hard not to imagine yourself in a scene from period drama Bridgerton when driving up the sweeping drive to Manar House.

After drinking in spectacular views, an elaborate doorway framed by Greek style columns leads into a breathtaking hallway.

To call this area a hallway would not do this part of the property justice.

Featuring an original flagstone floor, eye-catching artwork from Gallery Heinzel, an Aberdeen based art gallery which has loaned the couple several paintings to exhibit, a staircase so beautiful you can imagine a bride gliding down it and a glittering chandelier which orginally lit up The London Palladium, this is as grand as entrances get.

Ornate features

Off the hallway are two huge reception rooms, one of which is used as a yoga retreat with massive floor to ceiling windows bringing the outside in.

At the heart of the home is the superb snug where traditional features like a striking original fireplace, the most intricate of cornicing, characterful pre-loved furniture and a large-rounded window perfectly blend with modern features.

The main family area of the home has four big bedrooms, four big bathrooms and a fifth bedroom which is currently being made into a en suite with dressing area.

The west wing of the house is where there are three separate luxurious suites which the couple are renting out as holiday accommodation.

Although still a work in progress, the couple are blissfully happy about their new life in the country.

Asked what advice they would give anyone looking to renovate a period home, Christina says: “I’d say do it bit by bit,” says Christina.

Photo gallery

For more information about Christina and Dean’s home renovation, check out their Instagram page @houseofhorspool