Towie Barclay Castle: This £975,000 home at Auchterless, loved by the late Queen Mother, is on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Towie Barclay Castle: This £975,000 home at Auchterless, loved by the late Queen Mother, is on the market

Owner Karen Ellington shares memories of playing host to Billy Connolly, the Queen Mother and King Charles.

By Rosemary Lowne
Take a look inside this incredible castle. Image: Savills
Take a look inside this incredible castle. Image: Savills

Not many people can say they’ve had the Queen Mother, King Charles and Billy Connolly over for tea.

But those precious memories are something which Karen Ellington, an award-winning landscaper and garden designer, will cherish forever of her family’s historic home, Towie Barclay Castle in Turriff.

“It’s amazing to think about some of the people who have sat around our kitchen table,” laughs Karen.

The magnificent great hall has a vaulted ceiling and minstrels’ gallery, which was used as a secret chapel during the Reformation. Image: Savills

Bought as a ruin in the late 1960s for a few thousand pounds, Karen and her late husband, Dr Marc Ellington, the renowned US born folk singer and former Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire who sadly passed away two years ago, spent years painstakingly breathing new life into their exquisite 15th century home.

Karen Ellington will be sad to leave Towie Barclay Castle but will cherish the incredible memories. Image: Karen Ellington

Today Towie Barclay Castle is described as one of the best tower houses in Britain with the castle possessing the best preserved late medieval hall north of York.

After 50 wonderful years, Karen has reluctantly put her extraordinary family home on the market as she prepares to downsize.

Incredible restoration at Towie Barclay Castle

The stone corridors are like a secret passage into the past. Image: Savills

Refreshingly candid, Karen reflects on her life at the extraordinary castle with her husband and their two children, Iona and Kirstie, sharing anecdotes on some of their world famous guests.

“We were so excited about getting Towie Barclay Castle because of its architectural features and its unique and wonderful interior with the vaulted ceiling in the great hall,” says Karen.

“We couldn’t believe that it had been left to fall down.

“It’s a Category A-listed property so we got all our permissions and we just got started.

“We originally thought we would just restore what was here, the ground floor and first floor, but my husband’s music career started to take off in 1975.

“So after living in it for several years in its original size we then plunged ourselves back into chaos by building back the top two floors.”

The library is a book lovers paradise. Image: Savills

The Queen Mother loved Towie Barclay Castle

Set in the pretty village of Auchterless, Towie Barclay Castle is an L-plan tower house, with signs of its rich heritage in abundance: from a coat of arms of the Barclay family; to a shot hole originally intended for defending against attacks; and ‘laird’s lugs’, or spy holes, in the staircase, designed for eavesdropping.

The house retains its timber beams from the 1500s and a 16th-century Italian painted panel of the Last Supper, while the remarkable Great Hall has a vaulted ceiling and minstrels’ gallery, which was used as a secret chapel during the Reformation.

Over the years, the castle has left many famous visitors spellbound including the late Queen Mother.

Many famous faces have enjoyed the hospitality offered at Towie Barclay Castle. Image: Savills

“We had been at Birkhall (a grand hunting lodge at the Balmoral Estate) for a drinks reception for all the Deputy Lieutenants and Lord Lieutenants, hosted by the Queen Mother,” says Karen.

“We got chatting to the Queen Mother and Marc said to her ‘if you ever want to see Towie Barclay, give us a ring’.

“We thought we wouldn’t hear from her again but the next morning she rang up and asked if she could bring six of her house guests to visit because the Duke of Grafton was staying and a few others.”

The late Queen Mother is pictured being shown around Towie Barclay Castle by Dr Marc Ellington DL, his wife Karen and two children Kirstie and Iona. Image: Karen Ellington

Serving the Queen Mother cookies

Chaos then ensued as Karen, her family and friends frantically got to work getting the house prepared for their royal guest.

“We pulled out all the stops, we scrubbed everything clean, put new gravel on the drive, just the usual chaos when you’re getting ready for a royal visit,” laughs Karen.

“But she could not have been nicer.

“She was scheduled to be here for an hour but she stayed for two and a half hours.

“My daughters made her chocolate chip cookies which she devoured and loved.

“We had the most wonderful, relaxed time ever.

“She also signed our guest book and her signature is about six inches high.”

Many feasts have been savoured in the devine dining room. Image: Savills

King Charles loves the castle

Someone who also felt at home at the beautiful castle was King Charles.

“King Charles has been here several times when he was the Prince,” says Karen.

“My husband and him got on like a house on fire because my husband was so casual.

“I think the royal family, as long as you show respect, like to be relaxed.”

The charming castle has functioned as a beloved family home for more than five decades with heart-warming features such as the cosy kitchen with its striking red AGA and a striking library offering the perfect place to escape from the world.

Dr Marc Ellington is pictured having a laugh with his friend Prince Charles, who is now the King. Image: Karen Ellington

2.7 acres of glorious grounds

There are also two bathrooms and six bedrooms, including two third-floor rooms with far-reaching views of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Set in 2.7 acres of grounds, the castle also has a courtyard, formal garden, greenhouse and an idyllic three-bedroom Gardener’s Cottage.

There are also three further outbuildings: a former carriage building, a stable block (with its own billiard room) and hayloft, functional for a range of possible uses.

Every inch of this stunning castle brims with history. Image: Savills

Sir Billy Connolly

Sir Billy Connolly was also a fan of the historic home.

“We used to come across Billy Connolly quite a lot on the folk scene as my husband and him were playing all the same clubs,” says Karen.

“We kept in touch and he came up for Hogmanay a few years ago.

“On New Years Day we went up to the local fish and chip shop in Whitehills.

“When we went in there was no-one but us and two other people.

“The word had got out as when we came out there was a queue up the road about 100 metres long.”

This photo shows Karen Ellington’s daughter Kirstie with her baby Archie and Billy Connolly when he visited Towie Barclay Castle. Image: Karen Ellington

Wrench to move

Since her husband Marc sadly passed away two years ago, Karen says it has been a huge adjustment.

“It’s what you expect,” says Karen.

“It takes a while to get used to the idea because he was here pretty much every day as he worked from home.

“You do notice when someone isn’t there anymore.

“I’m just getting used to the idea now after two and a half years.

“He had a very full life and enjoyed everything right up to the end.

“We went on big long drives during lockdown and we did all sorts of things that we never had time to do before so that’s rather nice.”

Towie Barclay Castle Picture shows; Towie Barclay Castle. Towie Barclay Castle. Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown

Karen admits it will be a wrench to move but says the memories she will take with her will last forever.

“At the moment I’ve been so busy I’ve hardly had the time to think about it and I haven’t decided where I’m moving to,” says Karen.

“I’ve sorted through things and got most things organised so I’m ready to move to the next stage in a couple of months time.”

Towie Barclay Castle, Auchterless, Turriff, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for £975,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971110 or check out the website savills.com

 

 

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]