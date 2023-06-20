Towie Barclay Castle: This £975,000 home at Auchterless, loved by the late Queen Mother, is on the market

Not many people can say they’ve had the Queen Mother, King Charles and Billy Connolly over for tea.

But those precious memories are something which Karen Ellington, an award-winning landscaper and garden designer, will cherish forever of her family’s historic home, Towie Barclay Castle in Turriff.

“It’s amazing to think about some of the people who have sat around our kitchen table,” laughs Karen.

Bought as a ruin in the late 1960s for a few thousand pounds, Karen and her late husband, Dr Marc Ellington, the renowned US born folk singer and former Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire who sadly passed away two years ago, spent years painstakingly breathing new life into their exquisite 15th century home.

Today Towie Barclay Castle is described as one of the best tower houses in Britain with the castle possessing the best preserved late medieval hall north of York.

After 50 wonderful years, Karen has reluctantly put her extraordinary family home on the market as she prepares to downsize.

Incredible restoration at Towie Barclay Castle

Refreshingly candid, Karen reflects on her life at the extraordinary castle with her husband and their two children, Iona and Kirstie, sharing anecdotes on some of their world famous guests.

“We were so excited about getting Towie Barclay Castle because of its architectural features and its unique and wonderful interior with the vaulted ceiling in the great hall,” says Karen.

“We couldn’t believe that it had been left to fall down.

“It’s a Category A-listed property so we got all our permissions and we just got started.

“We originally thought we would just restore what was here, the ground floor and first floor, but my husband’s music career started to take off in 1975.

“So after living in it for several years in its original size we then plunged ourselves back into chaos by building back the top two floors.”

The Queen Mother loved Towie Barclay Castle

Set in the pretty village of Auchterless, Towie Barclay Castle is an L-plan tower house, with signs of its rich heritage in abundance: from a coat of arms of the Barclay family; to a shot hole originally intended for defending against attacks; and ‘laird’s lugs’, or spy holes, in the staircase, designed for eavesdropping.

The house retains its timber beams from the 1500s and a 16th-century Italian painted panel of the Last Supper, while the remarkable Great Hall has a vaulted ceiling and minstrels’ gallery, which was used as a secret chapel during the Reformation.

Over the years, the castle has left many famous visitors spellbound including the late Queen Mother.

“We had been at Birkhall (a grand hunting lodge at the Balmoral Estate) for a drinks reception for all the Deputy Lieutenants and Lord Lieutenants, hosted by the Queen Mother,” says Karen.

“We got chatting to the Queen Mother and Marc said to her ‘if you ever want to see Towie Barclay, give us a ring’.

“We thought we wouldn’t hear from her again but the next morning she rang up and asked if she could bring six of her house guests to visit because the Duke of Grafton was staying and a few others.”

Serving the Queen Mother cookies

Chaos then ensued as Karen, her family and friends frantically got to work getting the house prepared for their royal guest.

“We pulled out all the stops, we scrubbed everything clean, put new gravel on the drive, just the usual chaos when you’re getting ready for a royal visit,” laughs Karen.

“But she could not have been nicer.

“She was scheduled to be here for an hour but she stayed for two and a half hours.

“My daughters made her chocolate chip cookies which she devoured and loved.

“We had the most wonderful, relaxed time ever.

“She also signed our guest book and her signature is about six inches high.”

King Charles loves the castle

Someone who also felt at home at the beautiful castle was King Charles.

“King Charles has been here several times when he was the Prince,” says Karen.

“My husband and him got on like a house on fire because my husband was so casual.

“I think the royal family, as long as you show respect, like to be relaxed.”

The charming castle has functioned as a beloved family home for more than five decades with heart-warming features such as the cosy kitchen with its striking red AGA and a striking library offering the perfect place to escape from the world.

2.7 acres of glorious grounds

There are also two bathrooms and six bedrooms, including two third-floor rooms with far-reaching views of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Set in 2.7 acres of grounds, the castle also has a courtyard, formal garden, greenhouse and an idyllic three-bedroom Gardener’s Cottage.

There are also three further outbuildings: a former carriage building, a stable block (with its own billiard room) and hayloft, functional for a range of possible uses.

Sir Billy Connolly

Sir Billy Connolly was also a fan of the historic home.

“We used to come across Billy Connolly quite a lot on the folk scene as my husband and him were playing all the same clubs,” says Karen.

“We kept in touch and he came up for Hogmanay a few years ago.

“On New Years Day we went up to the local fish and chip shop in Whitehills.

“When we went in there was no-one but us and two other people.

“The word had got out as when we came out there was a queue up the road about 100 metres long.”

Wrench to move

Since her husband Marc sadly passed away two years ago, Karen says it has been a huge adjustment.

“It’s what you expect,” says Karen.

“It takes a while to get used to the idea because he was here pretty much every day as he worked from home.

“You do notice when someone isn’t there anymore.

“I’m just getting used to the idea now after two and a half years.

“He had a very full life and enjoyed everything right up to the end.

“We went on big long drives during lockdown and we did all sorts of things that we never had time to do before so that’s rather nice.”

Karen admits it will be a wrench to move but says the memories she will take with her will last forever.

“At the moment I’ve been so busy I’ve hardly had the time to think about it and I haven’t decided where I’m moving to,” says Karen.

“I’ve sorted through things and got most things organised so I’m ready to move to the next stage in a couple of months time.”

Towie Barclay Castle, Auchterless, Turriff, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for £975,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971110 or check out the website savills.com