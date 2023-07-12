Stunning Cults house on the market for £875,000

The fact that this pretty period property in Cults has only had four owners over its 115-year life span illustrates how special this timeless traditional home is.

Ageing like a fine wine, 24 Ashfield Road has been sympathetically extended over the years with characterful features such as bay windows, high ceilings and cornicing which are beautifully complemented by fresh modern touches.

With its original tiled floor and striking stained glass windows, the entrance vestibule sets a stylish tone.

From here the good vibes flow through to the attractive reception hall where there is a stunning sweeping staircase, high quality oak flooring and a guest toilet with Victorian features.

Fantastic family room

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner with all the family or lunch with friends, the lovely south facing dining room with its large bay window is perfect for all culinary occasions.

At the beating heart of the home though is the expansive family room with glorious garden views, a built-in speaker system, two alcoves with recess lighting and an exposed stone surround with inset electric fire.

Keen cooks are sure to be impressed by the delectable kitchen which has been kitted out with quality appliances, superb storage space and has fabulous views over the garden.

Five dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor are two utility rooms, a shower room, a study and a fantastic bedroom with a bay window overlooking the garden.

Upstairs, there is a first floor landing with three double bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room and a concealed staircase to the top floor.

The first bedroom is a dreamy sanctuary with an original marble fire place, a bay window and a door to the bathroom complete with free-standing bath, shower and his and her sinks.

At the back there are two double bedrooms with tranquil garden views and completing the first floor is a shower room.

Glorious gardens

From here, a concealed staircase leads to the top floor landing where there is a large double bedroom, shower room and store room.

The fourth bedroom enjoys views over the hill tops and the garden while there is also a shower room and a store room which is used as a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside there are beautiful gardens at the front and back of the house.

Family barbecues can be savoured in the back garden where there is a paved patio area.

Meanwhile keen gardeners will be in their element as the garden also has a pond, flowers beds and a striking water feature with rockery.

Summer house and home office

In addition, there’s also a summer house and a detached double garage with an upstairs home office annexe.

This property also has solar panels and a smart alarm system which can be controlled by an app.

To book a viewing

24 Ashfield Road, Cults, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £875,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk