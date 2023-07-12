Stunning Cults house on the market for £875,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning Cults house on the market for £875,000

Positively brimming with period charm and character, 24 Ashfield Road is sure to impress.

By Rosemary Lowne
This stunning home is sure to impress.
The pillar box red front door instantly catches the eye at 24 Ashfield Road. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The fact that this pretty period property in Cults has only had four owners over its 115-year life span illustrates how special this timeless traditional home is.

Ageing like a fine wine, 24 Ashfield Road has been sympathetically extended over the years with characterful features such as bay windows, high ceilings and cornicing which are beautifully complemented by fresh modern touches.

With its original tiled floor and striking stained glass windows, the entrance vestibule sets a stylish tone.

From here the good vibes flow through to the attractive reception hall where there is a stunning sweeping staircase, high quality oak flooring and a guest toilet with Victorian features.

Large dining room with plenty of natural light inside the home in Cults, Aberdeen.
This room is made for dinner parties. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Fantastic family room

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner with all the family or lunch with friends, the lovely south facing dining room with its large bay window is perfect for all culinary occasions.

At the beating heart of the home though is the expansive family room with glorious garden views, a built-in speaker system, two alcoves with recess lighting and an exposed stone surround with inset electric fire.

Keen cooks are sure to be impressed by the delectable kitchen which has been kitted out with quality appliances, superb storage space and has fabulous views over the garden.

Large kitchen with an oak brown colour scheme.
There’s plenty of space for cooks in the kitchen inside the Cults house. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Five dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor are two utility rooms, a shower room, a study and a fantastic bedroom with a bay window overlooking the garden.

Upstairs, there is a first floor landing with three double bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room and a concealed staircase to the top floor.

The first bedroom is a dreamy sanctuary with an original marble fire place, a bay window and a door to the bathroom complete with free-standing bath, shower and his and her sinks.

At the back there are two double bedrooms with tranquil garden views and completing the first floor is a shower room.

Bedroom inside the Cults home featuring a fireplace.
This bedroom even has its own fireplace. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Glorious gardens

From here, a concealed staircase leads to the top floor landing where there is a large double bedroom, shower room and store room.

The fourth bedroom enjoys views over the hill tops and the garden while there is also a shower room and a store room which is used as a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside there are beautiful gardens at the front and back of the house.

Family barbecues can be savoured in the back garden where there is a paved patio area.
Meanwhile keen gardeners will be in their element as the garden also has a pond, flowers beds and a striking water feature with rockery.

Lush back garden with shed and water feature.
The back garden is a horticultural haven Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Summer house and home office

In addition, there’s also a summer house and a detached double garage with an upstairs home office annexe.

This property also has solar panels and a smart alarm system which can be controlled by an app.

The office annexe inside the home in Cults, Aberdeen.
The office annexe inside the Cults house is perfect for those who work from home. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

To book a viewing

24 Ashfield Road, Cults, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £875,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

