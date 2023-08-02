Live your best countryside life in this beautiful Banchory house on the market for £895,000

All the beauty of the Banchory countryside can be soaked up from this dream countryside home.

Enjoying an idyllic yet central location in Ramsay Road, just a stone’s throw away from the vibrant high street, this fantastic five-bedroom home is the perfect example of a resplendently restored period property.

Exuding elegance with its striking black and white façade, the stylish tone continues inside where contemporary interiors blend beautifully with traditional touches.

Set out over three floors, the home opens up with an attractive sun porch, entrance vestibule and cloakroom.

Contemporary and traditional features

Particularly charming is the stunning reception hallway where you can curl up with a good book in the cosy reading nook which is next to an open fireplace.

Further rest and relaxation can savoured in the south facing lounge where you can enjoy afternoon tea while drinking in the glorious countryside views from the bay window.

And whether its spending precious time with the family or entertaining guests, the sitting room and the dining room are made for making memories.

Three floors

Budding chefs are also sure to be impressed by the modern fitted kitchen which features granite work surfaces and integrated appliances as well as an open plan breakfast area and a utility room.

Expectations are exceeded even further upstairs where there are four sumptuous double bedrooms, a spa-like shower room, a family bathroom and a dressing room.

A staircase from the dressing room leads to the second floor where there is a large open plan games room and snug, the fifth bedroom and an ensuite shower room.

The grass is greener

Outside, the garden grounds are like something from a pretty landscape painting with mature trees, decorative borders, large areas of lawn and a plethora of flowers and shrubs.

The back garden is made for al fresco dining with a raised decking area and a solid roof pergola.

At the front of the property there is a large, sweeping gated driveway which continues round the back of the home where there is a single garage with an adjoining workshop.

Interestingly, this wonderful home also has planning permission in principal for a further four-bedroom property at the back.

In terms of location, Banchory is a pretty countryside town with an array of independent shops and excellent cafes and restaurants.

Within walking distance there are also hotels, a library, health centre, dentists, a golf course, and driving range plus schools and leisure facilities.

To book a viewing

Ardchoille, 13 Ramsay Road, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £895,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 824646 or go to the website.