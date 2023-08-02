Live your best countryside life in this beautiful Banchory house on the market for £895,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live your best countryside life in this beautiful Banchory house on the market for £895,000

This period property features five bedrooms, plenty of entertaining space and wonderful garden grounds.

By Rosemary Lowne
This wonderful Banchory home is brimming with charm and character. Image: Aberdein Considine
This wonderful Banchory home is brimming with charm and character. Image: Aberdein Considine

All the beauty of the Banchory countryside can be soaked up from this dream countryside home.

Enjoying an idyllic yet central location in Ramsay Road, just a stone’s throw away from the vibrant high street, this fantastic five-bedroom home is the perfect example of a resplendently restored period property.

Exuding elegance with its striking black and white façade, the stylish tone continues inside where contemporary interiors blend beautifully with traditional touches.

Set out over three floors, the home opens up with an attractive sun porch, entrance vestibule and cloakroom.

Elegant foyer inside the Banchory countryside house.
Oozing style, sophistication and elegance, this plush period property has been beautifully retained. Image: Aberdein Considine
Traditional study with large bookcases and bay windows.
Relax with friends and family in this attractive space. Image: Aberdein Considine

Contemporary and traditional features

Particularly charming is the stunning reception hallway where you can curl up with a good book in the cosy reading nook which is next to an open fireplace.

Further rest and relaxation can savoured in the south facing lounge where you can enjoy afternoon tea while drinking in the glorious countryside views from the bay window.

And whether its spending precious time with the family or entertaining guests, the sitting room and the dining room are made for making memories.

Open-plan kitchen and dining area with modern, minimalist finishes.
Keen cooks are sure to love the modern kitchen/dining area. Image: Aberdein Considine
Dining area with door to the back garden with views of the Banchory countryside.
Dining is a stylish affair in this excellent family home. Image: Aberdein Considine

Three floors

Budding chefs are also sure to be impressed by the modern fitted kitchen which features granite work surfaces and integrated appliances as well as an open plan breakfast area and a utility room.

Expectations are exceeded even further upstairs where there are four sumptuous double bedrooms, a spa-like shower room, a family bathroom and a dressing room.

A staircase from the dressing room leads to the second floor where there is a large open plan games room and snug, the fifth bedroom and an ensuite shower room.

Spacious bedroom with large windows.
Enjoy sweet dreams in this sumptuous bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Stained glass window in the Banchory countryside home.
How stunning is the stained glass window. Image: Aberdein Considine

The grass is greener

Outside, the garden grounds are like something from a pretty landscape painting with mature trees, decorative borders, large areas of lawn and a plethora of flowers and shrubs.

The back garden is made for al fresco dining with a raised decking area and a solid roof pergola.

At the front of the property there is a large, sweeping gated driveway which continues round the back of the home where there is a single garage with an adjoining workshop.

Large decking area in the back garden.
Outdoor gatherings can be enjoyed on the large decking area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Interestingly, this wonderful home also has planning permission in principal for a further four-bedroom property at the back.

In terms of location, Banchory is a pretty countryside town with an array of independent shops and excellent cafes and restaurants.

Within walking distance there are also hotels, a library, health centre, dentists, a golf course, and driving range plus schools and leisure facilities.

To book a viewing

Ardchoille, 13 Ramsay Road, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £895,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 824646 or go to the website.

